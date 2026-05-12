NBC has begun clearing the decks for the 2026-2027 television season, canceling several scripted series and long-running syndicated programs amid shifting viewer habits, rising production costs and a strategic pivot toward proven franchises and new unscripted formats.

As of mid-May 2026, the network has officially axed high-profile titles including medical drama Brilliant Minds, freshman comedy Stumble, and long-running syndicated staples like Access Hollywood. The moves signal NBC's determination to streamline its schedule and focus resources on reliable performers such as the Chicago franchise and Law & Order series.

Major scripted cancellations

Brilliant Minds (canceled after two seasons) The Zachary Quinto-led medical drama, which followed a neurosurgeon inspired by Oliver Sacks, struggled with low linear ratings despite critical praise for its performances. NBC pulled the series from the schedule in February 2026 to make room for The Voice, with the remaining six episodes of Season 2 airing starting May 27. The cancellation marks the first major scripted cut for the 2026-27 season.

Stumble (canceled after one season) The single-camera mockumentary comedy about an over-the-top cheerleading squad, starring Jenn Lyon, failed to build a sustainable audience despite solid reviews and time-slot support behind Reba McEntire's Happy's Place. Its quirky tone and niche appeal could not overcome linear viewing challenges in a fragmented media landscape.

Law & Order: Organized Crime (canceled after five seasons) Christopher Meloni's Elliot Stabler spinoff, which moved exclusively to Peacock for its later seasons, will not return. The decision ends one of the longest-running extensions of Dick Wolf's iconic franchise on the network.

Yes, Chef! (canceled after one season) The Martha Stewart and José Andrés-hosted cooking competition, which premiered with high expectations, was axed in March 2026 after failing to generate sufficient viewership.

Deal or No Deal Island (canceled) The reality competition spin-off did not secure a second season despite an initial promotional push.

Syndicated and daytime cancellations

NBCUniversal is exiting first-run syndicated programming, leading to the end of several long-standing shows:

Access Hollywood (ending after 30 years)

(ending after 30 years) Access Daily

Karamo

The Steve Wilkos Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show (final season)

These cancellations reflect broader industry trends as networks shift away from costly syndicated content in favor of streaming priorities and owned intellectual property.

Renewed shows provide stability

While cuts dominate headlines, NBC has renewed several core franchises for 2026-2027:

Chicago Fire (Season 15)

Chicago Med (Season 12)

Chicago P.D. (Season 14)

Happy's Place (Season 3)

St. Denis Medical (Season 3)

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (continuing its record run)

These One Chicago and Wolf universe shows remain cornerstones of NBC's schedule, delivering consistent ratings and strong international appeal.

Reasons behind the cuts

Industry analysts point to several factors driving NBC's decisions. Linear television ratings continue declining as viewers shift to streaming. Production costs have risen sharply, making it harder for mid-tier shows to justify their budgets. The network is prioritizing high-profile event programming, reality competition and established procedurals that deliver reliable advertising revenue.

The rise of streaming has also changed the calculus. While some canceled shows may find new life on Peacock, most face long odds in today's crowded marketplace.

Impact on talent and crews

Cancellations mean hundreds of jobs are affected, from writers and actors to crew members and support staff. Zachary Quinto and the Brilliant Minds cast expressed disappointment but gratitude for the opportunity. Similar sentiments came from the Stumble team, which had hoped for a longer run.

For executives, the decisions are never easy but are viewed as necessary to keep the network competitive. NBCUniversal leadership has signaled confidence in the upcoming fall slate, which will include new dramas and returning hits.

Viewer and fan reaction

Social media has been active with mixed responses. Fans of Brilliant Minds launched modest save campaigns, praising its unique storytelling. Others accepted the cancellations as part of the natural TV cycle. Long-time viewers of Access Hollywood expressed nostalgia for the entertainment news staple that had been part of afternoon lineups for three decades.

What's ahead for NBC

The network is expected to unveil its full 2026-2027 upfront presentation in mid-May, revealing new series orders and scheduling strategies. Early indications suggest a continued emphasis on big-event programming, expanded reality offerings and the enduring strength of its drama franchises.

As the television landscape evolves rapidly, NBC's 2026 cancellations represent both a pruning of underperformers and a strategic repositioning for the streaming-linear hybrid future. While some beloved shows are ending, the network aims to deliver fresh stories and reliable entertainment that keep audiences coming back.

For now, fans of canceled series can catch remaining episodes on NBC and Peacock, while the industry watches closely to see which new projects will fill the gaps left behind.