Host Ryan Seacrest guided viewers through an emotional episode that mixed powerhouse '90s performances with the fallout from a previous week's voting delay. After narrowing the field and eliminating three contestants, the remaining singers battled for spots in the Top 11, setting the stage for the live shows' homestretch.

The episode capped a dramatic stretch for season 24, which premiered in January 2026 with judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Carrie Underwood returning alongside Seacrest. Producers faced an unprecedented voting snafu the prior week during the Top 14 results, forcing a delay in eliminations that carried over into Monday's broadcast. Jake Thistle and Julián Kalel were cut from earlier voting, trimming the field before the Judges' Song Contest performances.

In the signature Judges' Song Contest, each of the Top 12 contestants performed a '90s hit handpicked by one of the three judges. The segment not only showcased vocal range but also determined which judge earned the power to save one artist from the bottom two. Lionel Richie ultimately claimed that honor after strong performances across the board.

The 'American Idol' Top 11 Finalists

Here is the complete list of the Top 11 who advanced, in alphabetical order for clarity, along with key details on their backgrounds, standout moments and what makes each a contender heading into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame week:

Braden Rumfelt: The 22-year-old substitute teacher from Murphy, N.Y., brought heartfelt delivery to faith-based tracks in prior rounds, including Brandon Lake's "Hard Fought Hallelujah." His grounded, emotional style has resonated with viewers seeking authentic storytelling. Rumfelt advanced safely through America's vote in the main Top 11 reveal.

Brooks Rosser (often referred to as Brooks): This Platinum Ticket recipient earned early buzz for his soulful take on John Lennon's "Imagine" during the Songs of Faith episode. Hailing from a musical family, Rosser's warm tone and stage presence have made him a consistent favorite. He secured one of the automatic Top 11 spots.

Chris Tungseth: Representing a blue-collar journey, Tungseth impressed with Cody Johnson's "By Your Grace" in the faith round. His grounded vocals and everyman appeal helped him sail through to the Top 11 without landing in danger.

Daniel Stallworth: The joyful performer delivered a smooth rendition of Lenny Kravitz's "It Ain't Over 'Til It's Over" as Luke Bryan's pick. Stallworth's natural warmth and versatility shone, earning safe status and praise for blending soul and funk influences.

Hannah Harper: The smoky mountain songstress from Willow Springs, Mo., kicked off the contest with Carrie Underwood's selection — Jo Dee Messina's "Heads Carolina, Tails California." Her surprise at the song choice turned into a crowd-pleasing country romp that helped lock in her Top 11 position. Harper previously stood out with Chris Tomlin's "At The Cross (Love Ran Red)."

Jordan McCullough: A Platinum Ticket winner from the Ohana Round, McCullough nearly chose a Vince Gill song but delivered Mariah Carey's "Always Be My Baby" as Lionel's pick. Critics and judges gave the performance high marks for its emotional depth and polish, advancing him safely. His family ties to music and prior "Grandma's Hands" performance have highlighted his rich baritone.

Keyla Richardson: The Pensacola, Fla., singer wowed with a unique spin on The Cranberries' "Zombie" in earlier rounds and continued impressing in the '90s theme. Her advancement marks a strong showing for the vocalist known for bold interpretations.

Kyndal Inskeep: Another Platinum Ticket holder from Kokomo, Ind., Inskeep brought influences ranging from Norah Jones and Stevie Nicks to Adele and Amy Winehouse. Her faith round performance of "Nothing but the Blood of Jesus" and consistent vocal control helped secure her spot among the final 11.

Lucas Leon: The singer earned Lionel's pick with Tim McGraw's "It's Your Love," showcasing romantic balladry. Leon's "Gratitude" in the faith episode also drew attention for its sincerity, propelling him forward.

Philmon Lee: Lee advanced automatically and has been noted for steady, impressive showings throughout the live rounds. His inclusion rounds out a diverse Top 11 field.

Rae: The dramatic save of the night went to Rae, a former "The Voice" finalist from 13 years ago who performed Taylor Dayne's "Love Will Lead You Back." After landing in the bottom two alongside Jesse Findling, Richie chose to save her following consultation with his fellow judges, who offered no clear consensus. "Both of you did an amazing job. It's very difficult," Richie said before making the call. Jesse Findling was eliminated.

The Judges' Song Contest winner was Lionel Richie, granting him the save power that proved decisive.

Path to the Top 11 and Season Context

The road to the Top 11 included multiple hurdles. After the Top 30 and Top 20 rounds in Hawaii, a voting delay during the Songs of Faith performances — attributed to an overwhelming response — postponed full results. That set up Monday's packed episode, where eliminations and advancements unfolded live.

Judges praised the high caliber of talent this season, with Underwood, Bryan and Richie frequently noting the difficulty of cuts. Fan voting played a central role, supplemented by the judges' input during the contest.

Performances highlighted variety: country flair from Harper, soulful R&B from Stallworth and McCullough, and powerful ballads from Rae and others. Social media buzzed with reactions to Richie's save, with some viewers debating whether Findling deserved another chance.

What's Next for 'American Idol' Top 11

The Top 11 will take the stage next Monday, April 13, performing hits from Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees. The theme promises another layer of musical history as the competition narrows toward the finale.

"American Idol" continues to draw millions of viewers weekly on ABC and streams on Disney+ and Hulu. Past winners like Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood and Fantasia — frequently cited by this season's contestants as inspirations — have gone on to major careers, raising the stakes for the current group.

Contestants have shared personal stories throughout, from family musical legacies to overcoming challenges, adding depth beyond the vocals. Many in the Top 11 received early acclaim via Platinum Tickets or peer votes in the Ohana Round.

As the season heads into its final phases, analysts watch closely to see which voices connect most with America. Voting remains open via the ABC app and Idol website, with limits per viewer.

For now, the Top 11 represent the best of season 24's diverse talent pool. Fans can expect more emotional performances, judge feedback and viewer-driven drama in the weeks ahead.

Seacrest reminded audiences at the episode's close that every vote counts as the singers chase the "American Idol" crown and recording contract.