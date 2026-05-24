"Ladies First" Review: Sacha Baron Cohen and Rosamund Pike Star in Netflix Comedy Ladies First

LOS ANGELES — Netflix released the comedy film "Ladies First" on May 22, 2026, starring Sacha Baron Cohen and Rosamund Pike.

The film follows a misogynist advertising executive who wakes up in a world with reversed gender roles after bumping his head. Baron Cohen plays Damien Sachs, a suave but sexist man who becomes underestimated in the flipped society. Pike portrays Alex, a single mother who rises to power in the corporate world.

The story is a remake of a French comedy also owned by Netflix. The film runs 84 minutes. Thea Sharrock directed the movie. Katie Silberman, who co-wrote "Don't Worry Darling," is one of the three writers.

Cast and Characters

Sacha Baron Cohen stars as Damien Sachs. Rosamund Pike plays Alex. Supporting roles include Richard E. Grant as a magical hobo, Kathryn Hunter, Emily Mortimer and Fiona Shaw.

The film features a gender-swapped world where Paul Smith becomes Pauline, Harry Potter becomes Harriet, and Five Guys becomes Five Gals. Bras are designed for men, and phrases like "drama king" replace "drama queen."

Plot Summary

Damien Sachs works at an advertising agency where he was previously a top executive. In the reversed world, he faces sexual harassment and underestimation. Alex advances to the top of the corporate ladder. Damien receives help from Richard E. Grant's character and undergoes a penile implant as part of his journey.

The story explores workplace dynamics in the gender-flipped setting. Damien must compete without the advantages he previously held.

Production and Release

Netflix positioned the film as part of its comedy lineup. The movie includes scenes with Kathryn Hunter performing splits in a nightclub, Emily Mortimer farting, and Fiona Shaw in an exaggerated sequence. Baron Cohen's character dances in assless chaps in one scene.

The film received attention for its star-packed cast. Critics noted its high-concept premise of flipped gender politics. The review described it as a one-joke comedy stretched to feature length.

Reception Details

The Guardian published a review on May 22, 2026, calling the film "painfully dated" and "embarrassingly star-packed." Reviewer Benjamin Lee wrote that it would have felt old-fashioned even in the 2000s British comedy era. He compared it to films such as "Sex Lives of the Potato Men" and "Lesbian Vampire Killers."

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Lee stated the film takes a real-world issue of women being undervalued in the workplace and presents it with "cartoonishly broad strokes." He noted the script repeatedly makes the same point without adding new insights. The review mentioned specific jokes including "fatherfucker" instead of "motherfucker" and "drama king" instead of "drama queen."

The review highlighted that Rosamund Pike gave one of the most memorable performances of the 2010s in "Gone Girl" but described her role here as underutilized. It called Sacha Baron Cohen's performance "flat, confused and deeply uncomfortable."

The film was described as 84 minutes long but feeling stretched. The review said it sits alongside other "what if" comedies like Amy Schumer's "I Feel Pretty" and "Isn't It Romantic."

Context in Netflix Lineup

Netflix has released multiple gender-swap and body-swap comedies in recent years. "Ladies First" follows a similar structure to films that imagine reversed social dynamics. The review noted the film's premise might sound effective in a pitch meeting but struggles on screen due to inconsistent world-building.

The Guardian review concluded that the film fails to add anything sharp or smart to discussions of sexism. It described the script as more focused on pointing out obvious behaviors than delivering humor.

Cast Performance Notes

Pike plays a ruthless executive in the reversed world. Baron Cohen's character undergoes a transformation involving humility and physical changes. Supporting actors including Kathryn Hunter, Emily Mortimer and Fiona Shaw appear in exaggerated comedic sequences.

The review mentioned specific scenes such as Hunter drunkenly doing splits for a nightclub audience and Mortimer farting. It described the overall tone as "tiresomely un-fun" despite its silly elements.

Broader Industry Placement

The film represents Netflix's continued investment in star-driven comedies. Sacha Baron Cohen has appeared in multiple projects for the streamer. Rosamund Pike has taken on varied roles across film and television.

"Ladies First" joins other recent releases attempting social commentary through comedy. The review compared its approach to "I Feel Pretty" and noted shared writing connections with "Isn't It Romantic."