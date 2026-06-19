Netflix has released its newest adaptation of a Harlan Coben novel, "I Will Find You," a limited series led by Sam Worthington and Britt Lower that premiered Thursday — marking the streaming platform's 13th adaptation of a work by the prolific mystery author, even as early reviews from critics have been decidedly mixed.

The Premise

Based on Coben's novel of the same name, the official logline states: "An innocent father (Worthington) serving life for the murder of his own son receives evidence that his child may still be alive—and must break out of prison to find out the truth."

Though the majority of Coben's adaptations have been set in the U.K., "I Will Find You" opens at a penitentiary in Briggs, Maine. The audience is introduced to David Burroughs, an intense performance from Sam Worthington, who is in the fifth year of a life sentence for murdering his 3-year-old son in cold blood. David has always maintained his innocence, but the evidence against him, including substantial DNA and an eyewitness, sealed his fate and earned him the label "baby killer." Tortured by the loss of his son and the wreckage of his life, David has refused visitors since the beginning of his sentence, instead spending his days in prison keeping his head down and going through the motions.

Withdrawn and sullen, David is shocked back to life when his former sister-in-law, Rachel Mills — played by "Severance" Emmy-winner Britt Lower — unexpectedly pays him a visit.

The Cast

The miniseries stars Sam Worthington as David Burroughs, a father serving a life sentence for the murder of his own son — a crime he didn't commit; Britt Lower as Rachel Mills, David's ex-sister-in-law and a former decorated reporter whose life fell apart after she was fired; Milo Ventimiglia as Hayden, Rachel's ex-boyfriend, who remains her close friend and confidant; Erin Richards as Cheryl Dreason, David's ex-wife and a talented and compassionate pediatric surgeon; Jonathan Tucker as Adam Mackenzie, a police sergeant who is David's best friend; Madeleine Stowe as Gertrude Payne, a wealthy heiress harboring a dark secret; Clancy Brown as Nicky Fisher, a semi-retired, old-school mobster with a startling personal connection to the Burroughs family that threatens to expose long-buried secrets; and Logan Browning as Sarah Greer, a member of the FBI's Fugitive Task Force in Boston.

The series airs Thursday, June 18, on Netflix and is created by Robert Hull, adapting Coben's novel.

Critics Are Divided on the Result

Reviews for the eight-episode series have been sharply mixed, with several outlets criticizing the show's reliance on repetitive plotting even while praising its ensemble cast.

The Hollywood Reporter offered a particularly pointed assessment of the show's structural problems. "I Will Find You is a disposable mixture of repetition, red herrings, narrative dead-ends and illogical resolutions, but in part thanks to a top-notch cast led by Sam Worthington, Britt Lower, Chi McBride and Logan Browning, even the rampant wheel-spinning remains generally watchable, amid the irritation," the review stated. The outlet noted that "there is no plot point that isn't repeated at least a half-dozen times," attributing the issue partly to the mystery's structure, which features stretches in which as many as four different subsets of characters seek the same information and follow the same breadcrumbs while announcing their progress simultaneously.

The A.V. Club was similarly unimpressed with the writing, even as it praised the show's starry ensemble. "The eight-episode series is Netflix's 13th (!) adaptation of a Harlan Coben novel; evidently, there's an appetite to see Coben's engaging airport reads translated to the screen, even if it comes at the risk of dull storytelling," the outlet wrote. "It's just too bad that each of them is saddled with a one-dimensional character who speaks in dialogue that mostly doubles as exposition dumps. Everything about I Will Find You comes across as doing the bare minimum, including the acting, direction, and focus on any interpersonal relationships between characters, including the ones who are meant to be the show's driving force."

IndieWire was even more direct in its criticism. "It's not slop, if only because slop lacks this level of batshit ingenuity," the review stated. "It's also not worthy of its talented cast, including Britt Lower, Logan Browning, and Jonathan Tucker. ... And it's probably not worth your time, unless a bleak-but-brainless Boston-based thriller is what you will find this weekend, so help you Gawd."

A More Favorable Take From Other Outlets

Not every review was as harsh. Collider offered a notably warmer assessment, suggesting the show ultimately finds its footing as the season progresses. "Luckily, by the midway point, it's easier to follow the tangled web of characters, and the show manages to find its groove," the review noted. "Something admirable about Coben's work is that, while the twists can veer towards the outlandish and the cliffhangers are undoubtedly shocking, there's still an authenticity that grounds things in reality. The pieces all fit together without too much force, and there's a throughline of rationality through all the wild reveals."

That review also singled out the casting as a particular strength of the production. "Casting directors Lyndsey Baldasare and David Rapaport deserve credit for assembling the actors they do. Not only do the cast members embody their characters well, but they also have solid chemistry with one another," the review stated.

A review from Heaven of Horror noted the somewhat unusual casting choice of having an Australian actor anchor the franchise's first U.S.-set adaptation. "I actually adore Sam Worthington, but I can't help but find it a little comical that an Australian actor plays the lead in this first U.S.-based Harlan Coben series. Of course, Sam Worthington delivers a strong performance as David, and I think casting him is spot-on for the character," the review said.

Part of a Larger Coben Pipeline

The series adds to what has become one of Netflix's most consistent ongoing content pipelines, built around adapting Coben's prolific output of mystery novels for television. The author's works have proven a reliable source of streaming content for the platform over the past several years, with this latest installment marking the 13th such adaptation — a notable milestone reflecting just how deeply Netflix has invested in mining Coben's catalog for new programming.

What Comes Next

With the eight-episode limited series now streaming in full, attention turns to how audience reception compares to the mixed critical response the show has received so far. Given the franchise's track record of consistent viewership across previous Coben adaptations on the platform, "I Will Find You" appears positioned to find an audience regardless of critical consensus — continuing a pattern that has made Coben's body of work one of Netflix's most dependable sources of mystery and thriller programming, even as reviewers continue to debate the storytelling merits of each new installment.