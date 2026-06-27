A retired FBI agent says investigators may be closing in on the masked man caught on Nancy Guthrie's home security camera the night she disappeared, raising fresh questions about why no arrest has been made nearly five months into the case.

Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of "Today" co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, went missing on February 1 from her home in the Catalina Foothills, a suburb of Tucson, Arizona. Investigators believe she was abducted overnight, and her case has remained one of the most closely watched missing-persons investigations in the country in the months since.

A retired agent's confident prediction

Speaking on SiriusXM's "The Megyn Kelly Show" Tuesday, retired FBI Special Agent Maureen O'Connell said she believes law enforcement is nearing a breakthrough in identifying the masked figure seen on Guthrie's doorbell camera footage. "I think they're close right now to pulling this case together," O'Connell said. "That's what my sources are telling me... Things are happening."

O'Connell went further when pressed for specifics, putting a number on her confidence level. Asked directly about the masked individual, she said, "I think they're getting close to the porch guy. And when they get the porch guy, the floodgates shall swing open."

The remarks visibly surprised the show's host. "What?!" Kelly responded, before asking O'Connell to elaborate on why she believed authorities were nearing an answer. When Kelly followed up by asking for her level of confidence, O'Connell put the figure at "75 percent."

Why the case has moved so slowly

O'Connell offered an explanation for why nearly five months have passed without a public arrest, despite the doorbell footage being replayed repeatedly across television and social media. She argued that the delay reflects the meticulous nature of building a case rather than a lack of leads.

"You're gonna have the greatest defense attorney in the world handling this case, whoever takes it," O'Connell said, explaining that prosecutors have to plan for the possibility that key evidence could later be ruled inadmissible. "So you have to operate under the assumption that a couple of big chunks of your evidence may get tossed. So you have to put a case together in such a way that it would withstand losing some of these chunks of evidence."

She described the methodical approach investigators are likely taking from the earliest stages of the case. "From day one, you're doing your trial prep, practically," O'Connell said. "Everything you do is geared toward the trial and prosecution."

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Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, whose department has led the investigation alongside the FBI, has made similar comments in recent weeks emphasizing the importance of conducting the investigation "by the book" rather than rushing toward an arrest.

What the doorbell footage shows

The security footage at the center of the case was released roughly 10 days after Guthrie vanished and has become one of the most widely circulated pieces of evidence in the investigation. The video shows a masked figure standing on Guthrie's porch, staring directly into the camera lens, in what authorities have described as an apparent attempt to tamper with the doorbell device itself.

According to multiple accounts of the footage, the individual appeared to be carrying a pistol and held a flashlight in his mouth while using a gloved hand, and later flowers pulled from Guthrie's garden, in an apparent attempt to obscure the camera's view. Investigators have publicly confirmed that the person in the footage appears to be armed and that the video was captured shortly before Guthrie's disappearance.

Beyond the visual evidence, investigators have pursued other forensic avenues. DNA evidence connected to the case has been sent to the FBI's laboratory in Quantico, Virginia, for testing, though no suspects have been publicly named as of Friday.

A case shaped by a chilling ransom note

The renewed attention on the "porch guy" footage comes in the same week that the contents of a second ransom note sent in connection with Guthrie's disappearance became public. According to multiple law enforcement sources, that note, sent in February, indicated that Guthrie had died shortly after she was taken, with the senders expressing regret over her death and making no further demands for payment.

A separate, earlier note had focused on demanding payment for her safe return and included specific details about her home, including a broken floodlight in the yard and a description of her clothing — details investigators believe lent credibility to the communication. Authorities have said both notes were sent from the same IP address, deepening their belief that they originated from whoever was responsible for Guthrie's disappearance.

Community alerts issued by both authorities and Guthrie's family in the weeks following her disappearance had also noted that she was in poor health at the time she vanished and did not have access to her necessary emergency medications, a detail that heightened concerns for her safety from the earliest days of the search.

Savannah Guthrie keeps the case in the public eye

Throughout the five-month investigation, Savannah Guthrie has remained one of the most consistent public voices pushing to keep attention on her mother's case, regularly using her platform on "Today" to renew appeals for information. In an emotional segment last week, she told viewers, "Her family cannot be at peace, no matter how much I try to come out here every day and smile and find that joy."

No confirmation from official sources

Despite O'Connell's optimistic timeline, neither the FBI nor the Pima County Sheriff's Department has publicly confirmed that an arrest is imminent. Officials have continued to circulate reward notices and appeal for tips related to the masked suspect, while declining to comment further on the specifics of where the investigation currently stands.

For now, the case remains open and unresolved nearly five months after Guthrie's disappearance, with investigators publicly maintaining a cautious posture even as outside voices like O'Connell suggest a resolution may be closer than it has appeared from the outside. Anyone with information related to the case has been urged to contact the FBI directly as the search for answers continues.