TUCSON, Ariz. — A retired FBI hostage negotiator says he believes the person responsible for kidnapping Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of "Today" show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, is an inexperienced criminal rather than a hardened professional, pointing to a series of what he describes as rookie mistakes captured on the family's home security footage.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, retired FBI special agent Chip Massey said the suspect's behavior in doorbell camera footage from the night of Guthrie's disappearance suggested a lack of criminal expertise. Massey pointed to the way the masked individual, who has become known online as "porch guy," attempted to disguise his gait and height while approaching the home. "The way he tries to get lower to disguise his gait and height, how he tries to cover up the camera – that's not something an experienced criminal would do," Massey said.

Massey identified several additional details he said pointed toward an amateur perpetrator. He noted that the suspect's gun holster appeared to be positioned incorrectly, saying it was worn in a manner that would leave the weapon vulnerable to being grabbed by someone else. He also said the suspect's gloves appeared oversized, a detail he said would make it difficult to properly handle a firearm. Massey further pointed to the presence of blood found near the exit of Guthrie's home as evidence that the abduction did not go as planned. "The fact blood was on the exit tells me there was a struggle inside," he said. Taken together, Massey concluded the pattern of errors, along with the inconsistent handling of subsequent ransom communications, pointed away from a professional operation. "If he were a professional, that wouldn't have happened, so that tells me he's an amateur, as does the whole back and forth afterwards (with ransom notes) where they don't provide proof of life," Massey said.

Massey's assessment adds to a long list of competing theories that have circulated throughout the five-month investigation. As CNN has reported, analysts and commentators following the case have offered widely divergent characterizations of the suspect over time, at various points describing the abduction as a robbery gone wrong, a ransom-motivated kidnapping, the work of a solo amateur, and the work of a sophisticated group, with some individual commentators even reversing their own assessments within a matter of weeks. President Donald Trump himself weighed in on the uncertainty earlier this year, telling reporters the suspect either "knew what they were doing very well, or they were rank amateurs."

Massey is not the only investigator to speak publicly and critically about aspects of the case in recent days. Atlanta-based crime scene expert Sheryl McCollum has separately criticized the broader handling of the investigation, describing it as "botched" and pointing to what she characterized as a lack of coordinated public messaging between the Guthrie family and the law enforcement agencies involved. "You have not seen Savannah and her family on the same podium as the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff. They should have been standing together, making statements, from day one. And we haven't seen that yet," McCollum said, adding that "they're not on the same page. It's really sad to see this."

The renewed scrutiny comes as the investigation passes a significant and painful milestone for the Guthrie family. In a statement provided to Arizona television station KOLD 13 News on July 1, Savannah Guthrie marked five months since her mother's disappearance. "It is five months of agony and unending trauma for our family," Guthrie said. "There is not a moment that goes by that we aren't actively trying to find our mom." She went on to thank the community of Tucson "for holding her in their hearts," along with the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff's Office "for their tireless work on behalf of our family," closing her statement with the appeal, "Bring her home."

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos also provided an update to KOLD 13 News around the same time, saying investigators continue to actively pursue the case, with particular focus on DNA evidence and genetic genealogy techniques that could help identify a suspect even without a direct database match. "Especially when you throw in genealogy—now, you've got... this may not be the bad guy, but this person might be the bad guy's relative three times over," Nanos said. According to the sheriff, responsibilities in the investigation have been divided between agencies, with the FBI handling the evaluation of ransom notes while his department focuses on forensic evidence processing, including ongoing DNA analysis being conducted with the assistance of outside laboratories and Google's video analysis capabilities.

Guthrie was last seen alive around 9:45 p.m. on January 31, when a family member dropped her off at her Catalina Foothills home following dinner. She was reported missing the next morning after failing to appear for church, and investigators later determined she had been abducted from the residence overnight. Blood found near her front doorstep was subsequently confirmed to belong to Guthrie. Despite an extensive, multi-agency investigation involving the FBI, the Pima County Sheriff's Department and search-and-rescue teams, no suspect has been publicly identified, and Guthrie has not been located.

Read more Nancy Guthrie Update: One Arrest Made, But Experts Say FBI Still Far From Solving It Nancy Guthrie Update: One Arrest Made, But Experts Say FBI Still Far From Solving It

The case has also been complicated by a series of ransom communications sent to media outlets and the Guthrie family, several of which the FBI has since determined were fraudulent. In early July, a California man pleaded guilty to federal charges connected to one such fake ransom message, marking the first criminal conviction directly tied to the flood of communications investigators have had to sort through since Guthrie's disappearance. The FBI has said other notes remain under active investigation as potentially legitimate, though it has not disclosed further details about which communications fall into that category.

A combined reward exceeding $1 million remains available for information leading to Guthrie's safe recovery. Authorities continue to urge anyone with relevant information to come forward through the Pima County Sheriff's Department's tip line or the FBI's national tip line, as the investigation moves further into its sixth month without a confirmed suspect or resolution.