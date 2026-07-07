DUBAI — Dubai International Airport is open and operating normally today, with flights moving through all three of its terminals and real-time tracking data showing low delay levels across arrivals and departures, according to Dubai Airports' flight information system and independent monitoring services.

The airport, known by its code DXB and recognized as the world's busiest international aviation hub by passenger volume, is now fully functional after navigating one of the most disruptive periods in its history. That disruption was triggered by the outbreak of the U.S.-Iran conflict earlier this year, which caused intermittent airspace restrictions, flight suspensions and widespread rerouting across the broader Gulf region for several months.

Throughout the height of the crisis, Emirates and flydubai, the two primary airlines operating out of Dubai, continued flying and served as the backbone of connectivity through DXB even as capacity from many foreign carriers collapsed. At various points during the disruption, the airport maintained more than 220 combined daily departures between the two airlines, even as numerous international carriers suspended or significantly reduced their own Dubai routes in response to regional security concerns. Dubai Airports issued a standing advisory throughout the disruption period urging passengers to confirm departure times directly with their airlines before heading to the airport, guidance that remained in place for much of the crisis.

The path back to normal operations accelerated following a tentative ceasefire between the United States and Iran that took effect in early April, which triggered a series of successive airline reinstatements over the following weeks. British Airways, one of the more prominent European carriers to scale back its Dubai service during the crisis, announced it would resume flights to the city starting July 1, though initially at a reduced scale of one daily flight compared with the three daily flights it had operated before the disruption began. That announcement was widely regarded as the clearest signal yet from a major European carrier regarding what the post-crisis landscape for Gulf air travel would look like going forward.

The disruption period itself unfolded in stages over several months. Regional tensions escalated sharply in early June, when Iran launched missiles and drones at Kuwait and Bahrain, both of which host U.S. military bases, following a U.S. strike near the Strait of Hormuz. That escalation resulted in a terminal at Kuwait International Airport being struck and several people being wounded, forcing flight suspensions across Kuwait even as Dubai's airport continued operating throughout the same period. At the time, UAE airspace remained open even as the broader security situation across the Gulf deteriorated, though Dubai Airports had not ruled out the possibility of further disruption depending on how the conflict evolved.

European aviation regulators played a significant role in shaping the pace of the recovery for international carriers. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency's conflict zone advisory for the Middle East and Persian Gulf region remained in force for an extended period, with revisions gradually softening the recommended guidance for airlines regulated by the agency from advising against Gulf travel entirely to recommending carriers exercise caution. Until that bulletin was fully lifted, most European carriers were unable to resume Gulf routes regardless of their own individual assessments of the security situation, a regulatory reality that delayed the return of airlines such as KLM, Lufthansa and Air France even as demand for Dubai travel began recovering.

By early July, however, the recovery had become firmly established. Dubai International Airport has now been able to consistently maintain full operational status since the diplomatic de-escalation of the U.S.-Iran conflict allowed regional airspace to normalize over the preceding several weeks. Major airlines, particularly Emirates and flydubai, have resumed their normal flight schedules, with travelers arriving from destinations across Europe, South Asia and the United States now proceeding largely as scheduled according to current flight information.

The broader context surrounding Dubai's recovery underscores the scale of what the airport navigated during the disruption. DXB welcomed a record 95.2 million passengers in 2025, becoming the busiest airport in the world by international passenger volume for the first time. Dubai's broader tourism sector also continued growing even amid the aviation disruptions earlier this year, with the emirate recording 19.59 million international arrivals, a 5 percent increase over the prior year and marking the third consecutive year of record visitor arrivals. Hotel occupancy in the city has also remained strong, with rates around 80 percent supporting a robust meetings, incentive travel, conference and exhibition market that continues to draw international business travelers to the region.

Dubai Airports has also continued investing in the physical infrastructure of the facility even amid the disruption. The organization recently completed a major expansion of the bridge connecting to Terminal 1, a project intended to increase road access capacity and improve overall passenger flow ahead of the peak summer travel season, which typically brings a significant surge in visitors to the region.

Despite the return to normal operations, Dubai Airports and aviation analysts continue to advise travelers to confirm flight details directly with their airlines before heading to the airport, given the fluid nature of the regional security situation that characterized much of the earlier disruption period. While current conditions reflect a full return to normal operations across all three DXB terminals, the broader Gulf region's recent history of rapidly shifting airspace restrictions means that travelers with itineraries connecting through Dubai or other regional hubs are generally encouraged to remain attentive to airline advisories in the days leading up to their travel.

For now, Dubai International Airport's return to full operational capacity marks the conclusion of a challenging chapter for one of the world's most critical aviation hubs, with the facility once again processing hundreds of flights daily and serving as a central connecting point for travelers moving between Europe, Asia, Africa and North America, much as it did before the regional disruptions of earlier this year began affecting operations across the Gulf.