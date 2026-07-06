LANSING, Mich. — No one matched all six numbers in Saturday's Powerball drawing, allowing the jackpot to roll over and grow to an estimated $416 million ahead of Monday night's drawing, according to lottery officials.

The winning numbers drawn Saturday, July 4, were 17, 38, 46, 50 and 69, with a Powerball number of 20 and a Power Play multiplier of 2. No ticket matched all five white balls plus the red Powerball, meaning the jackpot, which had stood at an estimated $402 million heading into the drawing, will carry over to Monday's drawing with an estimated value of $416 million, or a lump-sum cash option of $186.6 million.

While no one claimed the top prize, the drawing was not without significant winners. No player matched all five white balls, which would have secured a $1 million prize, but seven players matched four white balls plus the Powerball while also participating in the optional Power Play add-on, each winning $100,000, the largest individual prize awarded in Saturday's drawing.

In total, 626,323 players across the country won at least $4 in the July 4 drawing, with combined prize payouts exceeding $4.6 million, according to figures released by lottery officials. The results reflect the wide range of smaller prize tiers built into the Powerball game, which rewards players for matching as few as the Powerball number alone or a single white ball plus the Powerball.

Powerball's jackpot was last won on May 2, 2026, when the $20 million prize was split between two winning tickets, one sold in Florida and the other in Texas. Since that win, the jackpot has been steadily climbing across successive drawings without a winner, building toward the $416 million prize now on offer for Monday night's drawing.

Powerball is played in 45 states, along with Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets cost $2 each, and players select five white ball numbers ranging from 1 to 69, along with one red Powerball number ranging from 1 to 26. Players can also opt to pay an additional $1 per ticket for the Power Play feature, which multiplies non-jackpot winnings by a randomly selected factor, in this case 2, for Saturday's drawing.

Michigan has a notable recent history with the nation's major lottery jackpots. The last Michigan players to win a Mega Millions or Powerball jackpot were members of the so-called Breakfast Club lottery pool, who claimed an $842 million Mega Millions jackpot in June 2024, the largest prize ever won by a Michigan ticket holder in either game. Members of that group have said they intend to use part of their winnings to purchase a home in Florida and to travel.

Lottery officials have also used past cases to remind players of the importance of checking tickets promptly after a drawing. A Powerball ticket worth $250,000 sold in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, in 2024 went unclaimed after the deadline for prize redemption passed, sending the money instead to the state's School Aid Fund rather than to a winning ticket holder. State lottery rules generally set firm deadlines for claiming prizes, after which unclaimed winnings are redirected to state education or public funds depending on the jurisdiction in which the ticket was purchased.

Powerball drawings are held three times a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, giving players regular opportunities to try for the jackpot as it continues to grow between wins. Jackpots begin at a guaranteed minimum and increase based on ticket sales and the number of consecutive drawings that pass without a grand prize winner, a dynamic that has pushed Monday's prize to its current estimated $416 million value following Saturday's rollover.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot remain long, standing at approximately 1 in 292.2 million for any individual ticket, according to the game's official odds chart. Odds for smaller prize tiers are considerably more favorable, ranging from roughly 1 in 38 for matching only the Powerball number to 1 in 913,129 for matching all five white balls without the Powerball, the tier that would have resulted in a $1 million prize had any ticket in Saturday's drawing achieved that combination.

Powerball operates alongside Mega Millions as one of the two major multistate lottery games played across most of the country. Mega Millions' most recent jackpot, drawn July 3, was valued at $542 million, reflecting a similarly active stretch for both major lottery games as jackpots in each have continued to build in recent weeks without a grand prize winner.

Players interested in participating in Monday's Powerball drawing can purchase tickets through authorized retailers in any of the states or territories where the game is offered, with sales typically cutting off shortly before each scheduled drawing time. Ticket buyers are encouraged to check the official Powerball website or their state lottery's official platform for exact cutoff times, as these can vary slightly by jurisdiction.

For Michigan players specifically, additional information on ticket sales, past winning numbers and other lottery games, including instant tickets and raffles, is available through the Michigan Lottery's official website. Lottery officials in Michigan and other participating states continue to encourage players to sign and safeguard their tickets immediately after purchase, given that unsigned or lost tickets can complicate the prize claims process, particularly for larger winnings that require in-person verification at state lottery offices.

With no jackpot winner from Saturday's drawing, attention now turns to Monday night, when Powerball players across the country will have another opportunity to claim the growing prize, now standing at an estimated $416 million with a cash option of $186.6 million, before the numbers are drawn and the cycle either resets with a new winner or continues to climb toward the next drawing later in the week.