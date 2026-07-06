Read more World Cup 2026 Bracket Update: Full Quarterfinal Matchups and Remaining Round of 16 Schedule Revealed World Cup 2026 Bracket Update: Full Quarterfinal Matchups and Remaining Round of 16 Schedule Revealed

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has produced a striking contrast between two of Asian and European football's most recognizable attacking stars, with England captain Harry Kane thriving on the tournament's biggest stage while South Korea captain Son Heung-min endures one of the most difficult chapters of his international career.

Kane has been central to England's run to the quarterfinals, scoring five goals through the Round of 16 and cementing his place among the tournament's most productive forwards. His tally includes a brace in England's dramatic 3-2 win over co-host Mexico at Estadio Azteca and a decisive two-goal performance in a comeback victory over DR Congo. Along the way, Kane surpassed Gary Lineker to become England's all-time leading World Cup scorer, adding to a resume that already includes the Golden Boot he won at the 2018 tournament in Russia. Teammates and observers have continued to praise his form throughout the competition. Barcelona forward Anthony Gordon, speaking about his England teammate, described Kane in glowing terms as a player capable of contending for the sport's top individual honor.

Statistical comparisons between Kane and Son this season have also tended to favor the England captain across several measures, including aerial duel success, shots on target and overall attacking output, reflecting Kane's continued prolific scoring form for both club and country. Kane's underlying numbers, including his expected threat and involvement in scoring chances, have remained among the strongest of any forward at Bayern Munich and with the England national team over the past year.

Son's tournament, by contrast, unfolded very differently. South Korea entered the World Cup hoping to advance deep into the newly expanded 48-team format, but the team finished third in Group A with a single win in three matches, missing out on the knockout stage entirely. The result marked South Korea's worst-ever World Cup finish, placing the team 34th overall, two spots below the lowest possible finish under the tournament's previous 32-team format.

Son's individual form struggled alongside the team's broader difficulties. He was substituted in the second half of matches against both Czechia and Mexico after missing scoring opportunities, and then, in a move that stunned South Korean fans, head coach Hong Myung-bo dropped Son entirely from the starting lineup for the team's decisive final group match against South Africa, the first time Son had not started a World Cup match for South Korea since before his international debut in 2010. South Korea lost that match 1-0, eliminating the team from contention. Hong later explained his rationale for repeatedly substituting or benching his captain, pointing to a prior instance in which a substitute scored the winning goal after Son was withdrawn. He acknowledged that the same gamble did not work a second time.

The fallout from South Korea's early exit extended well beyond the pitch. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung ordered an investigation into the team's performance, citing the significant public funding invested in the World Cup campaign and expressing regret over what he described as the disappointment felt by the public. Hong Myung-bo announced his resignation shortly after the tournament concluded, taking responsibility for the team's performance despite having a contract that extended through the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.

Son took to social media to address the team's supporters directly, writing that he felt he could not adequately convey his sorrow with a simple apology. He described the disappointment as difficult to put into words, saying the dream stage he had long spoken about had collapsed and that accepting the outcome remained difficult. In a separate public statement following renewed scrutiny from South Korea's government, Son also asked fans to direct their support toward his teammates rather than continued criticism, saying he felt a deep sense of responsibility for not repaying the support the team had received. He added that he would work to earn back the trust of supporters and vowed to keep fighting to bring joy back to South Korean fans.

Despite the disappointing tournament, Son received a notably warm reception from fans upon his return to South Korea, a contrast to the jeers directed at Hong Myung-bo the day before. Supporters gathered at Incheon International Airport wearing jerseys and holding signs of encouragement for Son and his teammates, signaling continued public affection for the longtime captain even amid the team's historic underperformance.

Comparing Kane and Son directly raises a familiar challenge in evaluating any two players from different eras, leagues and international contexts. Kane's role as England's talisman has been reinforced by his continued scoring prowess at a major tournament where his team remains alive in the competition, while Son's legacy has long been built on a decade of individual brilliance for both Tottenham Hotspur and South Korea, including guiding his country to the Asian Cup final in previous years and winning the Premier League Golden Boot in 2022 as a joint winner. Whether one is definitively "better" than the other ultimately depends on the criteria used, whether that involves current tournament form, career achievements, leadership under pressure or long-term impact on the sport in their respective countries.

What is clear is that the 2026 World Cup has, for now, sharpened the contrast between the two forwards' current trajectories. Kane continues to push for a deep run with England and remains in contention for the tournament's Golden Boot, sitting just two goals behind the current three-way leaders. Son, meanwhile, has returned home to a period of reflection and rebuilding for South Korean football following the nation's most disappointing World Cup showing to date. As the tournament progresses toward its quarterfinal and semifinal stages, Kane's continued performances are likely to keep shaping the conversation around his standing among the game's elite forwards, even as debate over comparisons to players like Son remains, as with most such discussions in football, a matter of perspective rather than settled fact.