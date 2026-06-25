MONTERREY, Mexico — South Korea's hopes of advancing from the group stage of the 2026 World Cup are hanging by a thread after a shocking 1-0 defeat to South Africa in which coach Hong Myung-bo's decision to leave captain Son Heung-min on the bench proved costly.

The result sends Bafana Bafana into the round of 32 for the first time in their history, while the Taegeuk Warriors must now rely on other results to progress as one of the best third-placed teams. Hong's post-match admission that he might have made different choices with hindsight only intensified criticism of the tactical gamble.

Son, widely regarded as South Korea's talisman, watched from the substitutes' bench as his team struggled to create meaningful chances against a well-organized South African side. The 33-year-old forward eventually entered at halftime, but the damage had already been done.

Hong defended his selection before the match, citing a desire to deploy Son when opponents were tiring and spaces opened up. "We thought that Son would be better placed when the opponents were losing their energy, not when they had a lot of energy," he said after the game. "And when there were more spaces to exploit between the opponents' defensive line, that's when we wanted Son to be at his strongest — when the opponents were a bit weaker."

The strategy failed to pay off. South Africa capitalized on a counterattack to score the only goal, exposing defensive vulnerabilities that Son's presence might have helped mitigate. The loss was South Korea's second in the group after an earlier defeat to Mexico, leaving them with just three points from three matches.

Hong Faces Intense Scrutiny

South Korean media did not hold back in their assessment. Questions at the post-match news conference described the result as "unacceptable" and "dismal," with Hong's team selection labeled "a failure."

Hong, who captained South Korea to a historic semifinal finish at the 2002 World Cup as a player, accepted responsibility. "In terms of the process and preparing for this game, and how we would play on the field, that is something I put much thought into," he said. "Of course, if we knew what the result was going to be, I probably would have made different choices."

He added, "Whenever such a bad result happens, everyone has their own opinion. The result is really the responsibility of the head coach. Ultimately, it comes down to my hands. I guess I made the wrong decisions and that was the reason we had a bad result. Nothing more, nothing less."

The decision marked the first time Son had been left out of the starting lineup for South Korea since his senior debut. The LAFC forward has been the face of South Korean football for over a decade, and his absence was widely viewed as a high-risk move in a must-win scenario.

South Africa's Historic Achievement

Bafana Bafana's victory represented a remarkable turnaround. Sitting at the bottom of Group A before the match, they produced a disciplined defensive display and clinical finishing to secure progression.

The win marks South Africa's first appearance in the World Cup knockout stages, a significant milestone for African football. Their organization and physicality frustrated South Korea throughout, limiting Son's impact even after his introduction.

Coach Hugo Broos praised his team's resilience and tactical execution. The result validates South Africa's preparation and ability to rise to the occasion against higher-ranked opponents.

South Korea's Campaign in Review

The Taegeuk Warriors began the tournament with a comeback victory over Czechia but suffered a narrow loss to co-hosts Mexico. Entering the final group match, they needed at least a point to guarantee advancement, assuming favorable results elsewhere.

Hong's squad had shown flashes of quality but struggled with consistency. Son's form had been questioned after a relatively quiet start to the tournament, though his experience and leadership were expected to be decisive factors.

The loss leaves South Korea's fate dependent on other Group A results and the performance of third-placed teams across the tournament. Their goal difference and overall record will be scrutinized as tiebreakers come into play.

Son's Role and Legacy

Despite the benching, Son remains South Korea's all-time leading goalscorer and a national icon. His commitment to the team and performances in previous World Cups have earned him legendary status.

The decision to omit him sparked intense debate among fans and pundits. Many viewed it as an unnecessary risk given the stakes, while others suggested it reflected deeper tactical or fitness considerations.

Son's reaction to the substitution and overall performance will be watched closely. His leadership remains vital whether South Korea advances or begins preparations for future competitions.

Broader Tournament Implications

The result adds drama to Group A, where co-hosts Mexico have already secured top spot. South Africa's progression rewards their fighting spirit and tactical discipline.

For Asian football, South Korea's situation highlights the challenges of competing against physically strong and well-organized opponents. Their campaign demonstrates both promise and areas needing improvement.

The expanded 2026 World Cup format has provided more opportunities for surprises, with several underdogs advancing. South Africa's achievement joins other notable stories in the tournament's early stages.

As the group stage concludes, focus shifts to knockout round matchups. Teams that advanced through resilience and tactical execution will face new challenges against higher-ranked sides.

Looking Ahead for South Korea

Hong and his staff must now prepare for potential qualification scenarios while managing player morale. The coach's future may come under review depending on whether South Korea progresses.

Fan expectations remain high given the nation's passionate support for its team. South Korea has a history of memorable World Cup performances, including the 2002 semifinal run.

Regardless of the outcome, the tournament has provided valuable experience for younger players. Building on this foundation will be crucial for future success in Asian and global competitions.

The result serves as a reminder of football's unpredictability. Tactical decisions, execution on the day and moments of brilliance often determine outcomes in high-stakes matches.

South Korea's campaign may not end as hoped, but their journey continues to inspire supporters. The focus now turns to whether they can secure one of the remaining knockout berths through other results.