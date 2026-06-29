ZAPOPAN, Mexico — South Korea head coach Hong Myung-bo announced his resignation Sunday, less than 24 hours after his team's elimination from the 2026 World Cup was officially confirmed, following a scathing public rebuke from the country's president that called the coach "incapable" and demanded a full government review of the national team program.

Hong faced reporters at a press conference at the team's training site in Zapopan, where South Korea had based itself throughout the group stage. Reading from a prepared statement and declining to take questions afterward, the 57-year-old former national team captain took full responsibility for the early exit.

"I would like to offer my sincere apologies to the people of Korea who love football and supported the national team," Hong said. "I am resigning from my post as head coach of the national team. We did not deliver the results the fans expected, and the responsibility falls entirely on me."

A campaign that started well but unraveled quickly

South Korea's tournament began with genuine promise. The team opened Group A play with a 2-1 victory over the Czech Republic, a result that suggested the squad had found its footing heading into the tournament. That momentum evaporated almost immediately, as South Korea followed the win with consecutive 1-0 losses to Mexico and South Africa, leaving the team's fate hanging entering the final round of group matches.

South Korea's hopes of advancing as one of the tournament's eight best third-place finishers, a new pathway introduced under this year's expanded 48-team format, were extinguished Saturday when Congo defeated Uzbekistan 3-1 in an unrelated match, eliminating any mathematical path forward for the Taegeuk Warriors. The team finished third in Group A with one win and two losses.

A presidential rebuke adds to the pressure

The swift, disappointing exit triggered an unusually direct public response from South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, who used his platform to criticize both the coach and the federation that hired him. "As a former honorary professional football club chairman and, at heart, a member of the Red Devils, I feel not just surprise but deep bewilderment at this unexpected result," Lee said in a statement.

The president went further, framing the outcome as a predictable consequence of how Hong came to be hired in the first place. "Once again, it has been proven that personnel decisions determine everything," Lee said. "If loyalty and factionalism are valued over competence and an incapable person is appointed as a leader, the outcome is as predictable as fire."

Lee also pointed to the use of public funds in justifying his call for a formal inquiry. According to the president's statement, he asked that the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism "meticulously address the precise circumstances of this incident, analyze its causes, and develop thorough measures for preventing recurrence," citing the significant taxpayer resources invested in the national team's World Cup campaign.

A federation also under scrutiny

The fallout has extended beyond Hong himself to the Korea Football Association's hiring process, which was already controversial when Hong was appointed in July 2024, replacing Jurgen Klinsmann. According to multiple outlets, that selection process drew criticism at the time for reasons unrelated to merit. President Lee's call for an investigation specifically targeted that appointment process, suggesting any resulting changes within Korean football could extend well beyond simply naming a new head coach.

A second World Cup heartbreak for Hong

Sunday's resignation marked the second time Hong has walked away from the national team job following an early World Cup exit. He first served as South Korea's head coach in 2014, resigning after the team went winless and failed to advance past the group stage at that year's tournament in Brazil. His return to the role in 2024 made him the only person to have coached South Korea at two separate World Cups, but it ultimately produced the same disappointing result.

Hong reflected on the difficulty of the decisions he faced over his two years in charge. "Over the past two years, I have constantly asked myself the same question: 'Is this the right decision for Korean football?'" Hong said. "Whether making important decisions for the national team, selecting players, preparing training sessions, or leading the team in matches, I never let go of that question. I cannot say that every decision I made was always the correct one. But I can say that the standard by which I made every decision was always what I believed to be best for Korean football."

A legendary playing career overshadowed by coaching struggles

Hong's standing in South Korean football extends well beyond his recent coaching tenure. As a player, he captained South Korea to the semifinals of the co-hosted 2002 World Cup, one of the most celebrated runs in the tournament's history, and became the first Asian player to win the Bronze Ball as one of the tournament's standout performers. That legacy has made his repeated coaching setbacks all the more difficult for South Korean fans to accept.

Public frustration following the loss to South Africa reportedly reached a fever pitch domestically. According to multiple reports, the Korean Broadcasting System blurred Hong's face during the broadcast of his post-match press conference, a symbolic gesture reflecting the depth of the national mood toward the coaching staff in the tournament's aftermath.

Part of a broader trend among World Cup coaches

Hong's resignation makes him the third national team head coach to step down during this year's World Cup. Tunisia dismissed coach Sabri Lamouchi after just one match of the tournament, while Scotland's Steve Clarke resigned following his team's own group-stage elimination, underscoring how quickly tournament disappointments can end coaching tenures even for figures with significant prior credibility.

With Hong's departure now official, the Korea Football Association faces the task of identifying a new head coach to lead the team toward the 2027 AFC Asian Cup, the competition Hong had originally been contracted to guide the team through before his resignation cut that arrangement short. South Korea has now failed to advance beyond the group stage in three of the last four World Cup tournaments, a pattern that figures to weigh heavily on whatever review process the country's sports ministry ultimately undertakes in the coming weeks, as both the federation's hiring practices and the broader direction of the national program face fresh scrutiny from the country's highest levels of government.