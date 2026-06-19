Read more Czechia and South Africa Face Elimination in World Cup Group A Clash at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Czechia and South Africa Face Elimination in World Cup Group A Clash at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

GUADALAJARA, Mexico — When the 2026 FIFA World Cup's Group A leaders take the field at Estadio Guadalajara on Thursday night, the stakes could scarcely be higher. Mexico and South Korea, the only two teams in Group A yet to drop a point, meet in what amounts to a de facto battle for group supremacy — and potentially, an early ticket to the knockout stage of a tournament that has already delivered some of its most memorable moments.

After winning their respective opening matches at the World Cup, Mexico and South Korea will fight to claim all three points again and book their place in the next round when they face each other in Guadalajara on Thursday. Mexico, playing the first match of this World Cup, humbled South Africa 2-0 in an electrifying atmosphere at the Mexico City Stadium. South Korea, meanwhile, were trailing against Czechia but turned it around in the second half to claim all the points in a 2-1 win.

Both sides are on three points with first place in Group A on the line. Win this and you are all but through to the knockout rounds and likely topping the group.

Mexico's Path to This Moment

Mexico's opening-day performance was everything the raucous crowd at the historic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City could have hoped for. Julián Quiñones settled any early nerves by firing El Tri ahead just eight minutes into the match. While South Africa's discipline unraveled with red cards handed to Sphephelo "Yaya" Sithole and Themba Zwane, Mexico maintained their composure. Raúl Jiménez sealed all three points with a clinical finish in the 66th minute, though a late red card for defender César Montes marred an otherwise perfect evening.

Centre-back César Montes will serve a one-match ban after his red card against South Africa. Expect Mateo Chávez to replace him in a like-for-like change at the back. No further changes are expected from Javier Aguirre following the opening-day win.

The loss of Montes is a manageable blow for a squad with depth in defensive positions, and Aguirre's side come into the game in settled, confident form. Mexico arrive in excellent form, winning four of their last five matches and drawing one. Their most recent pre-tournament result was the 2-0 victory over South Africa, and they also recorded a commanding 5-1 win over Serbia in a pre-tournament friendly on June 5.

There is also a layer of history embedded in this fixture. Goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa is in the squad for a record sixth World Cup appearance, bringing experience and presence to the back line. Rafael Márquez serves as assistant to Aguirre and has been confirmed as Mexico's next head coach after this tournament, adding a layer of narrative continuity to a group of players who understand the weight of what they are representing on home soil.

South Korea's Resilience on Display

South Korea arrive in Guadalajara with momentum after one of the tournament's most compelling early performances — a composed, character-driven comeback that announced them as genuine contenders. Hwang In-Beom was named Player of The Match after scoring South Korea's first goal and setting up the second. The spotlight in the team is mostly reserved for stars like Son Heung-Min, Lee Kang-In and Kim Min-Jae, but it was Hwang who grabbed the headlines with his outstanding performance in the 2-1 win over Czechia.

South Korea showed real character to come from behind in the opener, and they arrive full of confidence. The team is built around its attacking talent: Lee Jae-Sung and Lee Kang-in operate just behind Son Heung-Min, and that trio carries the creativity and finishing to trouble any defense. Hwang In-beom, who scored the equalizer against Czechia, anchors the midfield.

Son Heung-min, now playing his club football at Los Angeles FC after a storied tenure at Tottenham Hotspur, enters the match as the most decorated player on either side. Son, with 56 international goals from 144 caps, remains the creative focal point, and Lee Kang-in's ability to unlock defenses from midfield means South Korea are not simply a reactive side.

Two South Korea players appeared on the World Cup injury table after their comeback win over Czechia. Kim Tae-Hyeon and Bae Jun-Ho both resumed team training and could be options for this clash. Coach Hong Myung-bo is otherwise expected to name a nearly identical lineup to the one that dispatched Czechia.

The Head-to-Head History

The sides have previously met 15 times, with Mexico winning both of their World Cup meetings: 3-1 in the 1998 tournament in France and 2-1 in the 2018 edition in Russia. Their most recent meeting was a 2-2 draw in 2025.

The 2018 result carries particular resonance for a South Korean side motivated to reverse that outcome. Eight years ago in Russia, Mexico's 2-1 Group F victory helped El Tri through to the round of 16, while South Korea were eliminated. The most notable meeting came at the 2018 World Cup, when Mexico beat South Korea 2-1 in the group stage on the way to the round of 16.

A 2-2 tie in a friendly last September continued a recent goal-heavy head-to-head trend, with the Mexicans edging a five-goal thriller in 2020 and winning 2-1 when they met at the 2018 World Cup.

The Tactical Picture

Mexico looked the better side against South Africa even before the red cards, and at altitude with the crowd behind them, they will fancy this. Estadio Guadalajara sits at roughly 1,566 meters above sea level — a factor that has historically favored Mexican sides playing at home in World Cup competition and one that can significantly affect teams unaccustomed to the thin air.

The central battle here is Edson Álvarez against the South Korea forward press. Álvarez, with 98 caps to his name, is the axis around which Aguirre's entire structure rotates. When Mexico win the ball in midfield, they move quickly through Álvarez and into the forwards. South Korea, however, defend with a compact mid-block and rely on Son Heung-min pressing from the front to force errors in the opposition's build-up.

South Korea's counter-attacking quality through Son means this could just as easily end level. At the same time, there are signs of inconsistency at the back, having shipped four goals against Ivory Coast and five versus Brazil in the last 12 months. Even against a Czechia side that struggled to create chances, they still conceded, suggesting that they can be exposed when under pressure.

Under Javier Aguirre, who guided the side to a 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup triumph, El Tri have rebuilt steadily and their 2-0 opening win over South Africa demonstrated defensive solidity and the cutting edge of a side motivated to go deep in a home tournament. With Raúl Jiménez and Santiago Giménez available up front, Mexico have genuine attacking threat against a South Korea defense that was breached in the opener.

What a Win Means

Javier Aguirre's side know that a point here will all-but-mathematically seal their place in the knockout stages. A victory would go further, all but guaranteeing Group A top spot heading into the final matchday. For South Korea, a win would produce the same result — and likely set up a more favorable bracket draw for the knockout rounds.

The match kicks off at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday and will be televised on Fox Sports in the United States.