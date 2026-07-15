The field for the second round of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 Asian Qualifiers has been finalized after the first round concluded on Monday, July 6, with China and Korea securing the final two spots through dramatic wins on the closing day of the third qualifying window.

China advanced by defeating Chinese Taipei 92-74, while Korea followed with an 81-79 escape over Japan in a tightly contested finish. Both games were played in Goyang, South Korea, closing out a first round that determined which nations would continue their pursuit of a place at the 2027 World Cup, set to be hosted by Qatar.

Twelve Teams Move Forward

With China and Korea's victories securing their advancement, the 12-team field for the second round is now complete. Joining them are host nation Qatar, along with Australia, the Philippines, Iran, Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, New Zealand and Japan, all of whom had previously clinched their spots based on first-round results.

Qatar automatically advances to every stage of the qualification process as the tournament's host, regardless of its results in the qualifiers, though the country continues to participate in official qualifying matches alongside the other 15 competing nations from the Asia-Oceania region.

Australia's Dominant First Round

Australia emerged from the first round as the only team to finish with a perfect record, going 6-0 across the opening three qualifying windows. The Boomers' run through the first round included a historic result on July 3, when Australia defeated Guam by 72 points, a margin that stands as the largest victory in the history of FIBA World Cup qualifying competition across all regions.

The Philippines, competing in the same first-round group as Australia, also advanced as one of the two teams to progress from that pairing, continuing a period of sustained investment and competitiveness for Philippine basketball on the international qualifying stage.

How the Qualification Format Works

The Asia-Oceania region has been allocated eight total berths for the 2027 World Cup, with Qatar's spot guaranteed as host, leaving seven places to be determined through the qualifying process. Sixteen nations, all of which competed at the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup, began the qualification journey in the first round, split into four groups of four teams each playing a home-and-away, double round-robin format across three qualifying windows held in November 2025, February 2026 and July 2026.

The top three teams from each first-round group advanced to the second round, along with the top two teams specifically from Qatar's group, given the host's automatic progression regardless of placement. That structure produced the 12-team field now set to compete in the tournament's second phase.

In the second round, the 12 remaining teams will be divided into two groups of six, with all results carried forward from the first round. Each team will play the three teams from the other original first-round group that it has not yet faced, again on a home-and-away basis, across three additional qualifying windows scheduled for August 2026, November 2026 and February 2027.

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At the conclusion of the second round, the top three teams from each group, along with the best-ranked fourth-place team overall, will join Qatar in claiming the region's eight total World Cup berths. If Qatar happens to finish outside the top four within its own second-round group, the fourth-place finishers from both groups will be ranked against one another to determine the final qualifying spot.

Disruptions Along the Way

The qualification process has not been without disruption. Games originally scheduled for March 2, 2026, were postponed due to the broader regional conflict tied to the war in Iran, illustrating how geopolitical instability in the region has periodically affected the qualifying schedule. FIBA has also had to navigate logistical complications tied to specific matchups, including relocating China's qualifying games against Chinese Taipei to a neutral venue amid ongoing sensitivities between the two federations.

Looking Ahead to the Second Round

The second round's opening window is scheduled to begin in August, with the Philippine Basketball Association confirming the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila as the host venue for Group E's fourth qualifying window, featuring six games across two tripleheader dates on August 27 and August 31.

With the field for the second round now locked in, the 12 remaining nations will spend the coming months battling for position within their newly formed groups, as they push toward the ultimate goal of securing one of the seven available qualification slots to join Qatar at the 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

A Long Road to Qatar

The overall qualification process for the 2027 World Cup began in November 2025 and is scheduled to run until March 2027, following the same six-window format used successfully during the qualification cycles for the 2019 and 2023 editions of the tournament. Eighty national teams are competing worldwide across Africa, the Americas, Asia-Oceania and Europe for a combined 31 available berths, with Qatar holding the tournament's 32nd and final spot automatically as host.

For the 12 teams now advancing to the Asian second round, every remaining qualifying window carries direct significance in the broader Road to Qatar 2027, with each result continuing to shape the increasingly competitive race for a place in one of international basketball's most prestigious tournaments.