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GUADALAJARA, Mexico — South Korea strengthened its position in Group A with a 2-1 comeback victory over Czech Republic in its opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, boosting its probability of advancing to the round of 32 to 93% according to statistical analysis by The Athletic.

The result puts South Korea level on points with co-host Mexico after the latter's 2-0 win over South Africa. Myung-Bo Hong's team overcame an early second-half deficit through goals from In-Beom Hwang and substitute Hyeon-Gyu Oh, showcasing resilience and technical quality in a competitive group opener at Estadio Jalisco.

Match Summary and Key Moments

Czech Republic took the lead in the 59th minute when Ladislav Krejci headed home a long throw-in from Vladimir Coufal. South Korea responded swiftly, with Hwang cutting inside from Kang-In Lee's pass and clipping a precise finish inside the near post to equalize just eight minutes later.

The winning goal came in the 80th minute as Oh converted Hwang's low cross from close range. A potential equalizer from Tomas Soucek was correctly disallowed for offside, and goalkeeper Seung-Gyu Kim made a crucial late save to preserve the victory.

The win rewarded South Korea's superior possession and attacking intent. The team controlled the majority of the ball and created multiple opportunities, particularly through Son Heung-Min, who was denied on several occasions before the comeback materialized.

Advancement Probability and Group Dynamics

The Athletic's analysis highlighted South Korea's strong position in the expanded 48-team tournament. With 12 groups of four teams, the top two from each group advance automatically, along with the eight best third-placed sides, creating more pathways to the knockout stages.

Even in the scenario of a loss to Mexico on June 18, South Korea would retain an 86% chance of advancing with a win against South Africa in the final group match. A victory over Mexico would virtually guarantee progression. In the worst-case scenario of two remaining losses, the model still gives South Korea a 55% chance due to the favorable head-to-head result against Czech Republic and the expanded format.

The head-to-head advantage is significant under the tournament's tiebreaker rules, which prioritize results between tied teams before overall goal difference.

Team Performance and Tactical Strengths

South Korea demonstrated a high level of technical quality and mental fortitude. Central midfielder Hwang and attacking contributors like Lee were instrumental in the comeback. Coach Hong praised the squad's character. The performance suggests the team can compete effectively against stronger opponents in Group A.

Veteran Son remains a focal point, though support from younger and midfield talents provides balance. The depth of the roster allows for effective substitutions, as seen with Oh's decisive impact.

Group A Outlook

Mexico currently leads the group after its solid opening win. South Korea's result sets up an intriguing clash with the co-hosts, while Czech Republic and South Africa will battle to stay alive. The expanded format rewards consistent performances and gives teams more margin for error compared to previous World Cups.

South Korea's path appears promising, but execution in the remaining matches will be decisive. A strong showing against Mexico could secure top spot, while a competitive effort would still leave advancement highly likely.

Broader Tournament Context

The 2026 World Cup's 48-team structure has already produced competitive and entertaining matches in the early stages. South Korea's victory exemplifies the quality across many squads and the opportunities available in the new format.

As one of Asia's traditional powerhouses, South Korea carries expectations to progress beyond the group stage. The team's recent form and tactical setup under Hong position it well for a deep run, potentially reaching the knockout stages for the first time since 2010 or better.

Fan and National Reaction

The result has generated widespread celebration in South Korea, with fans praising the team's fighting spirit and individual contributions. The national team's performances on the global stage continue to inspire pride and unity at home.

International observers have noted South Korea's technical improvement and potential as a dark horse in Group A. The match against Mexico will be a key test of ambitions, with both sides capable of strong showings.

Looking Ahead for South Korea

The Socceroos-equivalent focus now shifts to preparation for the Mexico encounter. Maintaining fitness, tactical discipline and confidence will be essential. The team's ability to perform away from home against quality opposition will be scrutinized.

Regardless of the outcome against Mexico, a positive result against South Africa would likely secure advancement. The squad's depth and experience provide a solid foundation for the challenges ahead.

The 2026 World Cup continues to unfold with compelling storylines across all groups. South Korea's strong start has positioned it favorably, offering fans and players alike reason for optimism as the tournament progresses toward the knockout stages.

As more matches are played, the expanded field is proving its value by delivering competitive balance and opportunities for traditional powers and emerging sides alike. South Korea's 2-1 victory over Czech Republic stands as an early highlight, boosting confidence and statistical prospects heading into the critical middle phase of the group stage.

The road to the round of 32 and beyond remains demanding, but the Taegeuk Warriors have taken a significant step forward with their opening performance. National attention now turns to the Mexico clash, where another strong showing could solidify South Korea's place among the tournament's standout teams.