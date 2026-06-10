Defending champion Argentina delivered a confident performance in its final tune-up before the 2026 FIFA World Cup, defeating Iceland 3-0 in an international friendly at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Tuesday night. Goals from Valentín Barco, Lionel Messi and Thiago Almada highlighted a dominant display in front of a passionate crowd dominated by Argentine supporters.

The match served as Argentina's last major test ahead of its Group stage opener against Algeria in Kansas City. Coach Lionel Scaloni used the opportunity to evaluate squad depth while carefully managing minutes for key players, particularly captain Messi, who entered as a substitute and converted a second-half penalty.

Early Breakthrough and Control

Argentina took the lead in the eighth minute through young left back Valentín Barco. The Boca Juniors talent capitalized on hesitant Icelandic defending, firing a low shot through a crowded box that goalkeeper Ólafur Ólafsson could not fully stop. Barco's energetic performance throughout the night suggested he is pushing for a larger role in the tournament squad.

The Albiceleste maintained territorial dominance, creating several chances through fluid midfield play. Iceland, missing several regulars and fielding a younger lineup, struggled to contain Argentina's movement but showed occasional counter-attacking threat, particularly through forward Albert Guðmundsson.

Messi, who did not start as part of a rotation plan, entered in the second half to a thunderous ovation. The 41-year-old superstar added the second goal from the penalty spot in the 71st minute after a foul in the area, showcasing his trademark composure. Thiago Almada sealed the result with a late strike in the 86th minute, rounding out a comfortable victory.

Squad Rotation and Preparation Focus

Scaloni fielded a mix of starters and fringe players, allowing several squad members to stake their claims for World Cup minutes. The absence of some regulars, including goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez due to fitness management, highlighted the depth Argentina has built since its 2022 triumph.

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Defenders like Nicolás Otamendi and midfielders including Rodrigo De Paul provided stability, while attackers such as Julián Álvarez and Lautaro Martínez offered constant threat. The friendly marked another strong showing on U.S. soil, following a recent win over Honduras, as Argentina builds momentum heading into the expanded 48-team tournament.

Iceland, ranked outside the top 70 in recent FIFA listings, used the match for valuable experience against elite opposition. Despite the loss, the Nordic side displayed moments of organization and resilience, though they were ultimately outclassed by Argentina's technical superiority and tactical discipline.

Atmosphere and Significance

The venue in Auburn, Alabama, created an electric atmosphere with an estimated near sellout crowd of around 87,000, the vast majority cheering for Argentina. Fans waved flags, chanted and created a home-like environment for the visitors, echoing the massive support seen during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

This friendly caps a series of preparatory matches for Argentina as it aims for a historic back-to-back title. Only Brazil has successfully defended a World Cup in the modern era, adding extra motivation for Scaloni's side. Messi, in what may be his final World Cup, continues to lead by example both on and off the pitch.

Broader Context for World Cup Contenders

The result reinforces Argentina's status among the top favorites for 2026 glory. With a favorable group draw and strong squad cohesion, the defending champions appear well-prepared for the challenges ahead, including travel across the three host nations.

For Iceland, the encounter provided insight into gaps against top-tier teams, offering lessons as they continue development programs. Matches like these highlight the global appeal of friendlies in the lead-up to major tournaments, drawing large crowds and international attention even outside traditional football hotspots.

Looking Ahead

Argentina now shifts full focus to its World Cup campaign, with training sessions and final squad refinements planned. Scaloni has emphasized continuity and experience, banking on the core group that delivered in Qatar while integrating promising talents like Barco.

The victory extends Argentina's strong form in recent friendlies, boosting confidence as the tournament opener approaches. Fans and analysts alike will watch closely to see if the defending champions can replicate or surpass their 2022 success on North American soil.

Iceland returns home to continue its own preparations for future competitions, using the exposure gained against world-class opposition to inform its development strategy. The friendly served its purpose for both sides, delivering competitive action and valuable minutes in a high-profile setting.

As the 2026 World Cup draws near, performances like Argentina's signal the high level of competition fans can expect. The blend of established stars and emerging players across national teams promises an exciting tournament, with defending champions setting an early benchmark in their final preparations.

The result underscores Argentina's readiness and the continued global draw of Lionel Messi, whose every appearance generates massive interest. With the tournament kickoff just days away, all eyes turn to the group stage battles that will define the next world champion.