KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lionel Messi is progressing well in his recovery from a recent muscle issue and could see limited action in Argentina's final pre-World Cup friendlies, coach Lionel Scaloni said Friday, easing concerns about the captain's readiness for the defending champions' title defense.

The 38-year-old superstar suffered muscle fatigue in his left hamstring while playing for Inter Miami CF in a 6-4 Major League Soccer victory over the Philadelphia Union on May 24. He was substituted in the 73rd minute as a precaution, prompting global attention given his central role in Argentina's campaign.

"Leo is doing well, he's already trained with the group for part of the session, and that's significant. He's no longer training separately," Scaloni told reporters ahead of Saturday's friendly against Honduras in College Station, Texas.

Scaloni added that Messi "is improving a lot and could even take part in one of the warm-up matches for a few minutes. We'll see whether it's this one or the next, but he's much better and that gives us peace of mind."

Argentina, winners in Qatar in 2022, faces Honduras on Saturday at Kyle Field and Iceland on Tuesday in Alabama. The team opens Group J play against Algeria on June 16, followed by matches versus Austria and Jordan.

Messi's Path to a Sixth World Cup

This will mark Messi's sixth appearance in football's premier tournament, a record for the Argentine icon. His leadership and brilliance were instrumental in ending Argentina's 36-year World Cup drought four years ago. Now, at 38, questions about his durability have surfaced, but Scaloni expressed optimism based on recent training observations.

Messi joined the national team camp in the United States after his club stint, initially training separately before integrating more fully with the squad. Videos and reports from the Sporting Kansas City training facilities showed him participating in sessions, signaling positive momentum.

Scaloni recounted the lighthearted moment when he confirmed Messi's selection. "I sent him a message and he told me he would wait for the squad list to see if he had been called up," the coach said with a smile. "I told him, 'You're called up.' That's how it happened."

The humility in that exchange reflects Messi's character, Scaloni noted, as the squad prepares to defend its crown on home soil in North America. The 2026 tournament, co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, carries extra significance for the Albiceleste.

Injury Context and Squad Management

Inter Miami described Messi's issue as "an overload associated with muscle fatigue" rather than a severe strain, with further tests confirming no major damage. The club and national team staff have coordinated closely to manage his workload.

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Scaloni has broader fitness concerns within the squad, including players like Cristian Romero and Julián Álvarez, but emphasized a measured approach. "He went through some tough times" in recovery, but recent sessions indicate Messi is turning the corner.

Argentina's depth allows flexibility. Even without full minutes from Messi in the friendlies, the team boasts talent across the pitch, from goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez to midfield creators and attacking options like Lautaro Martínez. Scaloni has tested lineups without Messi and Álvarez in recent sessions, focusing on tactical cohesion.

Argentina's Tournament Outlook

As reigning champions, Argentina enters as one of the favorites. The group stage presents varied challenges: Algeria in the opener at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, followed by European sides Austria and Jordan. Home advantage in U.S. venues could prove valuable, with strong supporter turnout expected.

Messi's presence, even in a limited capacity initially, provides intangible benefits. His experience in high-stakes matches and ability to unlock defenses remain unmatched. Teammates and coaches have repeatedly voiced confidence in his ability to contribute meaningfully.

Preparations in Kansas City have included high-intensity sessions at the Compass Minerals National Performance Center. The squad's blend of veterans and younger talents positions it well for a deep run, potentially culminating in another final appearance.

Broader Implications for Messi and Argentina

This World Cup could represent the final chapter for Messi on the international stage, though he has avoided firm retirement talk, preferring a game-by-game mindset. His MLS move has helped preserve his body for national duty, balancing club commitments with international ambitions.

Fan excitement is palpable, with Messi's branded plane arrival drawing crowds and social media ablaze with anticipation. For a nation that waited decades for glory in 2022, the chance to repeat would cement a golden era.

Scaloni has managed expectations carefully, stressing collective strength over reliance on any single player. Yet Messi's influence extends beyond the field — in leadership, tactical input and inspiring teammates. His partial group training marks a key step toward availability for the June 16 opener.

Final Preparations and Fan Focus

The friendlies serve as vital tune-ups. Against Honduras, Scaloni may limit Messi's exposure to avoid setbacks, saving him for Iceland or the tournament itself. The coaching staff monitors all players closely, with fitness deadlines approaching for final roster tweaks.

Analysts highlight Argentina's experience as a major asset. Many from the 2022 squad remain, providing continuity. Tactical evolution under Scaloni, incorporating modern pressing and fluid attacking patterns, complements Messi's genius.

As the tournament nears, global attention fixates on Messi's fitness. Positive updates from Scaloni have calmed nerves, allowing focus to shift toward strategy and execution. For Argentina fans worldwide, the dream of back-to-back titles lives on, anchored by their eternal talisman.

Messi's journey from teenage phenom in 2006 to 2026 veteran embodies resilience. Whether he features prominently from the start or eases in, his impact on the team's psyche is undeniable. Scaloni's updates provide reassurance as the Albiceleste gears up for its most important campaign in years.