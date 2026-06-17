KANSAS CITY — Lionel Messi delivered a masterclass performance with a hat-trick as defending champions Argentina opened their 2026 World Cup campaign with a commanding 3-0 victory over Algeria, reigniting discussions about whether the 38-year-old superstar can claim the Golden Boot in what may be his final tournament appearance.

Messi's clinical finishing and visionary play powered Argentina to a strong start in Group play, showcasing the enduring brilliance that has defined his legendary career. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner opened the scoring with a low drive, added a second before halftime with a composed finish, and completed his hat-trick in the second half with a curling effort from the edge of the penalty area. The performance equaled a significant all-time World Cup scoring milestone and left fans and analysts wondering if Messi can chase the tournament's top scorer honor at nearly 39 years old.

The result at Children's Mercy Park sets an ideal tone for Argentina's title defense. With points secured early, coach Lionel Scaloni's side can focus on rotation and tactical refinement ahead of tougher tests in a competitive group. Messi's influence remains central to Argentina's ambitions as they aim to become just the third team in history to retain the World Cup.

Record-Equaling Achievement and Enduring Legacy

Messi's hat-trick added another chapter to his extraordinary World Cup journey. At an age when most players have retired or diminished, he continues to perform at the highest level, defying expectations and captivating audiences worldwide. His latest display further cements his status among the tournament's all-time great scorers, drawing comparisons to legends who excelled in their later years.

The Argentine contingent in the stands created a sea of blue and white, roaring with every touch from their hero. Messi's ability to produce magic on the biggest stage has been a hallmark of his career, from leading Argentina to Copa América glory to the 2022 World Cup triumph. Tuesday's performance reminded observers that age has not dulled his instincts or technical mastery.

Scaloni has built a balanced squad that blends youthful energy with veteran experience. Messi's presence elevates teammates, creating space and opportunities through his vision and movement. The hat-trick was not only about personal records but a statement of Argentina's intent to defend their crown with authority.

Path to the Golden Boot

With the hat-trick, Messi has positioned himself as an early frontrunner in the Golden Boot race. The award, given to the tournament's top scorer, has historically been won by players in peak form, but Messi's consistency and finishing ability make him a unique candidate even at 38. His record against various opponents demonstrates an ability to score in crucial moments, a trait that could prove decisive across multiple group and knockout matches.

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Analysts note that the expanded 48-team format offers more games and opportunities for scorers. If Argentina advances deep into the tournament, Messi could accumulate enough goals to challenge for the honor. His clinical edge in front of goal, combined with creative support from players like Julián Álvarez and Lautaro Martínez, enhances his chances.

However, competition remains fierce. Other star forwards from top teams will vie for the award, and injury management will be critical for Messi as the tournament progresses. Argentina's depth allows for careful workload management, potentially preserving Messi for key moments while maintaining team performance.

Argentina's Strong Start and Group Outlook

The victory over Algeria demonstrated Argentina's tactical maturity. The team controlled possession effectively, limited counterattacks and converted chances with efficiency. Midfielders provided balance, while the defense remained organized against sporadic Algerian pressure.

Algeria competed bravely but ultimately lacked the quality to trouble the defending champions consistently. The result gives Argentina momentum heading into subsequent fixtures, where they will face stiffer challenges. A positive start is crucial in a tournament where early slips can complicate advancement.

Scaloni's management style emphasizes collective effort and adaptability. The squad has evolved since Qatar, showing greater flexibility and resilience. Players understand their roles within the system, allowing Messi to focus on what he does best — creating and finishing.

Senegal and Algeria Context

Algeria's campaign began with a difficult assignment against the defending champions. Despite the defeat, the team showed moments of promise and organization. Their next matches will test resilience further, but participation itself represents progress after a long absence from the World Cup.

The Group stage features strong competition, and early results like Argentina's win set the tone. Both Algeria and other opponents will analyze the match for weaknesses, though Messi's individual brilliance often transcends tactical preparation.

Messi's Motivation and Future

Messi has spoken about his deep connection to the national team and desire to contribute meaningfully in major tournaments. His performance against Algeria reflects continued commitment and joy in representing Argentina. At this stage of his career, each match carries added significance, yet he maintains focus on team success rather than individual accolades.

Teammates and coaches continue to marvel at his dedication and influence. The hat-trick not only boosted Argentina's campaign but inspired a nation and global audience. As the tournament unfolds, Messi's journey will be followed closely, with many hoping to witness more historic moments from one of football's greatest.

The 2026 World Cup has already produced memorable performances, and Messi's hat-trick ranks among the early highlights. Whether he can sustain this form and challenge for the Golden Boot remains to be seen, but his opening display suggests he is far from finished at the highest level.

Argentina's strong start positions the team well for progression. With Messi leading the line, the defending champions carry both experience and hunger into the next phases. For fans and neutrals alike, watching Messi create magic at 38 remains one of football's enduring pleasures.

As the group stage continues, all eyes will remain on Messi and Argentina. The hat-trick against Algeria was a reminder of his greatness and a statement of intent for the tournament ahead. Golden Boot or not, his contribution to Argentina's campaign will define much of the story in 2026.