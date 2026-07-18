Lionel Messi has moved into the lead for the 2026 World Cup Golden Boot, edging ahead of France's Kylian Mbappé on the strength of a tiebreaker after Wednesday's dramatic semifinal, setting up a tight finish to one of the tournament's most closely watched individual races heading into the final weekend.

Both Messi and Mbappé enter the tournament's closing matches with eight goals apiece, the most of any player at this year's World Cup. With the two tied on goals, the Golden Boot race currently comes down to assists, the first tiebreaker used by FIFA when players finish level on goals. Messi holds four assists so far in the tournament, one more than Mbappé's three, giving the Argentine captain the edge for now. Should the two remain tied on both goals and assists by the tournament's end, the final tiebreaker would be total minutes played, with the player who has spent less time on the field awarded the honor.

Messi's edge in assists came directly from Wednesday's semifinal against England, in which he set up both of Argentina's late goals in a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory. He first found Enzo Fernández for an equalizer in the 85th minute, then delivered a precise cross for Lautaro Martínez to head home the winner in the second minute of stoppage time. Those two assists pushed Messi's tournament total to four, moving him ahead of Mbappé in the standings for the first time since the French forward's own strong run through the tournament's knockout rounds.

Messi's path to the Golden Boot lead has featured several signature moments throughout the tournament. He opened his account with a hat trick against Algeria in Argentina's first group match, then added a brace against Austria that pushed his career World Cup goal total past Germany's Miroslav Klose, previously the all-time leading scorer in men's World Cup history with 16 goals. Messi came off the bench to score in Argentina's final group match against Jordan, then netted his seventh goal of the tournament, and 20th of his career at the time, against Cape Verde in the round of 32. He delivered another crucial moment in the round of 16 against Egypt, scoring the equalizer as Argentina rallied from two goals down to win 3-2 in a match that also saw Messi miss an earlier penalty attempt. He picked up his second assist of the tournament during Argentina's extra-time win over Switzerland in the quarterfinals before his two-assist performance against England on Wednesday.

Mbappé's tournament has been similarly productive, though his path to eight goals unfolded on a slightly different timeline. The French forward scored twice against Sweden in the round of 32, then converted a penalty in a 1-0 win over Paraguay in the round of 16, before drawing level with Messi at eight goals with a goal in France's quarterfinal win over Morocco. Mbappé's tournament came to an end in Tuesday's semifinal, when France fell 2-0 to Spain, meaning he was unable to add to his goal total in that match, unlike Messi, whose two assists the following night vaulted him back into the lead.

Mbappé retains one more opportunity to add to his tally. France faces England in Saturday's third-place playoff, giving the 27-year-old a final chance to either match or surpass Messi's assist total, or potentially add an outright goal that would push him ahead in the primary goal-count category regardless of assists. Messi, meanwhile, will not play again until Sunday's final against Spain, meaning any further movement in the assist tiebreaker will need to come from his performance in the championship match itself, should Argentina create additional scoring opportunities for him to set up teammates.

Both players remain within striking distance of the tournament's all-time career scoring record. Messi currently holds that record outright with 21 career World Cup goals, a mark he set with his goal against Egypt in the round of 16. Mbappé sits one goal behind at 20 career World Cup goals, meaning a strong showing in Saturday's third-place match could pull him level with Messi's all-time mark even if it does not ultimately change the outcome of this year's Golden Boot race.

Other players remain mathematically alive in the broader scoring conversation, though none currently threaten the top two. Norway's Erling Haaland finished his tournament with seven goals after his side's elimination, positioning him for a third-place finish in the goal-scoring standings regardless of Saturday's outcome. England's Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham are both tied with six goals apiece, with Kane potentially able to add to his total in Saturday's third-place match against France, though neither player found the net in Wednesday's semifinal loss to Argentina. France winger Ousmane Dembélé and Spain forward Mikel Oyarzabal round out the group of outside contenders with five goals each.

Prediction markets have reflected the tightening race between the tournament's two biggest individual storylines. On Kalshi, a market tracking the Golden Boot winner showed Messi trading at 59 cents on a "yes" contract, implying roughly a 59% probability among traders that he will finish the tournament as the tournament's top scorer, compared with Mbappé trading around 41 cents, reflecting the market's view that Messi holds a meaningful but not insurmountable edge heading into the weekend's final matches.

A Golden Boot win would mark a first for Messi, adding to an already extensive trophy collection that includes eight Ballon d'Or awards and, pending Sunday's outcome, a possible second consecutive World Cup title. Mbappé, by contrast, has already won the award once before, claiming the Golden Boot at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with a hat trick in the final against Argentina, even though France ultimately lost that match on penalties. With both players now separated only by assists and one outstanding match apiece, the race is set to remain unresolved until the final whistle of Sunday's championship match, when FIFA will confirm the tournament's official Golden Boot winner.