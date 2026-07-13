Top 5 Forwards at World Cup 2026: Mbappe, Messi Lead Tight Golden Boot Race Heading Into Semifinals

With the 2026 World Cup down to its final four teams, the race for the tournament's adidas Golden Boot has narrowed into one of the tightest scoring battles in recent memory, led by a pair of the sport's most decorated forwards and rounded out by a mix of established stars and breakout performers. Here is a look at the five leading forwards in the tournament heading into next week's semifinals.

Kylian Mbappé currently sits atop the standings with eight goals, tied with Lionel Messi but holding the edge on FIFA's assist tiebreaker after providing three helpers compared with Messi's one. Mbappé reclaimed the lead with a goal in the 59th minute of France's 2-0 quarterfinal win over Morocco, part of a run in which he has scored in all but one of France's matches at this tournament, including multiple goals in three separate games. The French forward has now scored 20 career World Cup goals, one behind Messi's all-time record of 21, and is chasing a second consecutive Golden Boot after winning the award at the 2022 tournament, a feat no player in World Cup history has ever accomplished twice. Playing alongside a deep France attack that also features Ousmane Dembélé, Désiré Doué and Michael Olise, Mbappé enters the semifinal against Spain as the tournament's outright goal-scoring pace-setter.

Lionel Messi remains level with Mbappé at eight goals, a total he reached with a left-footed volley against Egypt in the round of 16, a match in which he also picked up an assist. Messi opened the tournament with a hat trick against Algeria and became the first player in the 2026 World Cup to reach seven goals with an early strike against Cabo Verde. Now 39 years old, Messi has never won a World Cup Golden Boot despite becoming the tournament's all-time leading scorer, having been edged out by Mbappé's final hat trick during the 2022 final. In Argentina's quarterfinal win over Switzerland, Messi did not add to his goal tally but recorded his 10th career World Cup assist, extending his tournament-long emphasis on facilitating for teammates even as his own scoring pace has held steady.

Erling Haaland ranks third with seven goals, sitting one behind the co-leaders after a two-goal performance against Brazil helped push Norway into the quarterfinals. Haaland reached that tally despite not playing in Norway's final group-stage match, and he later scored the winning goal against the Ivory Coast in the round of 32 before contributing both of Norway's goals in the team's 2-1 win over Brazil in the round of 16. Speaking to reporters after an earlier match against Senegal, Haaland offered a simple explanation for his prolific scoring pace. "It's my specialty to score goals," Haaland said. "I'm just really good at scoring goals." Haaland's tournament ultimately ended in the quarterfinals following Norway's extra-time loss to England, closing the book on his Golden Boot bid for this cycle, though his seven-goal haul across four matches still ranks among the tournament's most efficient scoring runs.

Harry Kane rounds out the group of established stars with six goals, a tally he built with an opening double against Croatia before a header against Panama made him England's all-time leading World Cup scorer, surpassing Gary Lineker's previous mark. Kane added two more goals in a comeback win over DR Congo in the round of 32 and converted a penalty in England's dramatic 3-2 win over Mexico in the round of 16. While Kane himself did not score in England's extra-time quarterfinal win over Norway, teammate Jude Bellingham's two-goal performance in that match has kept England's broader attacking output within range of the tournament's scoring leaders as the team advances to face Argentina in the semifinals.

Rounding out the top five is France's Ousmane Dembélé, who has emerged as one of the tournament's standout attacking performers with five goals. Dembélé produced a first-half hat trick during the group stage and added a decisive fifth goal in France's 2-0 quarterfinal win over Morocco, a strike that sealed the result and pushed France into the semifinals. His emergence as a consistent scoring threat alongside Mbappé has given France arguably the tournament's most dangerous overall attacking group, one that has produced both the most goals and the most shot attempts of any remaining team in the competition.

FIFA's tiebreaker rules for the Golden Boot could prove decisive given how tightly bunched the leading scorers remain. If two or more players finish the tournament level on goals, assists serve as the first tiebreaker, followed by total minutes played, with the player who has featured for less time ranked ahead. Should every tiebreaker remain equal, FIFA rules allow multiple players to share the award, an outcome that has never previously occurred in men's World Cup history.

With Mbappé and Messi both still active heading into the semifinals, both retain a realistic path to finishing as the tournament's outright top scorer, while Haaland and Kane's runs illustrate how difficult it remains to sustain a scoring pace deep into a 48-team tournament format that rewards players from teams capable of advancing through all eight possible matches. Historically, the Golden Boot has not always gone to a player from the eventual champion, with past winners including England's Gary Lineker in 1986, Croatia's Davor Šuker in 1998 and Brazil's Ronaldo in 2002 all claiming the individual honor despite their teams falling short of the title.

With France facing Spain and Argentina facing England in next week's semifinals, at least two of the tournament's top-five scorers, Mbappé and Messi, will have a chance to add to their totals before the race is settled. The Golden Boot will officially be awarded following the July 19 final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, once every remaining match of the tournament has been played.