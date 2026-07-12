South African Star Jayden Adams Dies at 25 Weeks After Historic World Cup Run with Bafana Bafana

JOHANNESBURG — South African footballer Jayden Adams, a midfielder for Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana, has died at the age of 25, just weeks after helping South Africa reach the knockout stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup for the first time in the nation's history.

The South African Football Players Union (SAFPU) confirmed the news on Saturday, describing the loss as devastating for the football community. Adams featured prominently in Bafana Bafana's group-stage campaign in North America, contributing to a historic run that ended in the round of 32.

"Jayden had only recently represented South Africa at the FIFA World Cup, carrying the hopes of the nation with pride, courage and distinction. His passing is an immeasurable loss to his family, teammates, clubs, the football fraternity and the country at large," SAFPU said in a statement.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the Adams family, Mamelodi Sundowns, Stellenbosch FC, Bafana Bafana and all those whose lives he touched. South African football has lost a gifted player, a proud servant of the game and a young life that still had so much to offer. May his soul rest in eternal peace."

Adams was found deceased on Saturday morning at a premises in Military Road, Scotscheskloof, according to police. Cape Town Central police registered an inquest for investigation. The cause of death has not been publicly confirmed, and authorities are continuing their inquiries.

Born on May 5, 2001, in Cape Town, Adams rose through the ranks at Stellenbosch FC, becoming one of the club's standout academy products. He signed his first professional contract in 2020 and went on to make more than 100 appearances for the senior team, scoring several goals and helping the club secure the 2023 Carling Knockout Cup.

In January 2025, Adams transferred to Mamelodi Sundowns, one of South Africa's most successful clubs. He quickly established himself in the midfield, contributing to Sundowns' CAF Champions League triumph in the 2025-26 season. In a poignant gesture, he dedicated his winners' medal to former Stellenbosch teammate Oshwin Andries, who died in 2023.

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Internationally, Adams earned nine caps for South Africa, debuting in 2022. He scored two goals in World Cup qualification matches and was part of the squad that finished third at the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations. His versatility allowed him to play as a central midfielder, deep-lying playmaker or on the wing.

At the 2026 World Cup, Adams played in all three group-stage matches. He started in the opening 2-0 loss to co-hosts Mexico and the 1-1 draw against Czechia. That draw came just one day after the death of his 72-year-old grandmother, Marianna Adams, a heavy personal burden he carried with professionalism.

He came off the bench in the decisive 1-0 victory over South Korea on June 24, which propelled Bafana Bafana into the round of 32 for the first time. Adams was an unused substitute in the subsequent 1-0 loss to Canada on June 28.

South African Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie paid tribute, recalling a conversation with Adams during the tournament. "When I reached out to Jayden to offer my condolences and encouragement, I shall carry forever the humble, appreciative response he gave me," McKenzie said. "That he chose to wear the national jersey and give his all for his country in that moment speaks to a depth of character and professionalism well beyond his years."

Adams' club and national teammates expressed shock at the news. Mamelodi Sundowns and the South African Football Association (SAFA) joined in mourning the loss of a promising talent who had shown resilience throughout his career. Earlier this year, the football community had already grieved the death of another young Stellenbosch player, Jeandre Gaffoor.

The midfielder's journey was marked by determination. After missing out on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations squad, he used the disappointment as motivation, reflecting deeply and returning stronger to secure his place in the World Cup team under coach Hugo Broos.

In interviews before the tournament, Adams spoke of his excitement at fulfilling a childhood dream. "I was very excited just to make my family proud, and the experience here is very good," he said. "As you grow up, you always dream of playing on the biggest stage. The opportunity came, and I think it's the right time for me."

He also rallied his teammates ahead of the crucial South Korea match, emphasizing resilience in the absence of suspended captain Teboho Mokoena. "It is going to be a tough match for us [without Mokoena], but at this level you have to man up," Adams said. "It is for me and Thalente [Mbatha] to step up and do the job for him because he did it for us against Czechia."

Tributes poured in from across South African football. SAFPU highlighted Adams' humility and talent, noting that "Death has cruelly stolen one of our own" but that his legacy of pride in representing his country would endure.

Adams' death comes at a time when South African football is celebrating historic achievements, such as Bafana Bafana's breakthrough at the World Cup, yet it underscores the fragility of young lives in the sport. Colleagues remembered him as a dedicated professional who balanced club commitments with national duty.

Stellenbosch FC, where Adams began his senior career, expressed profound sorrow. The club noted his more than 100 appearances and his role in their successes, describing him as a trailblazer for academy graduates.

Mamelodi Sundowns, preparing for the new season, will undoubtedly feel the absence of the 25-year-old in their midfield engine room. Adams had featured regularly since joining, bringing energy, vision and goal-scoring threat from central areas.

The broader football world has been reminded of the importance of mental health and support for players dealing with personal tragedies, as Adams did during the World Cup following his grandmother's passing. SAFA had previously acknowledged his strength in playing through grief.

As investigations continue into the circumstances, the football community has called for privacy for Adams' family. Fans and players alike have taken to social media to share memories and condolences, celebrating a career that, though cut short, left an indelible mark on South African soccer.

Adams is survived by his family and loved ones. Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced. His contributions to Bafana Bafana's historic campaign and his clubs' achievements will be remembered as part of a legacy defined by perseverance, talent and national pride.