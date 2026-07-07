MEXICO CITY — England midfielder Jordan Henderson was taken to a hospital with what manager Thomas Tuchel described as a serious wrist injury after slipping over an advertising hoarding during the team's postgame celebrations following England's 3-2 Round of 16 win over co-host Mexico on Sunday night.

The incident occurred after England's players headed toward their traveling supporters behind one of the goals at Estadio Azteca for the team's now-traditional postgame rendition of Oasis' "Wonderwall." According to multiple reports, Henderson attempted to jump over an advertising board during the celebration and slipped while climbing back toward the pitch, landing awkwardly on his elbow and wrist. Medical staff attended to him on the field, with reports indicating he was given oxygen before being transported to a local medical facility. The 36-year-old was later stretchered off and taken to hospital for further treatment.

Speaking to media after the match, Tuchel confirmed the severity of the injury. "He injured his wrist, he is at the moment in the hospital," Tuchel said. "It is a quite serious injury. It just doesn't fit to the evening that Jordan is now not with us. I don't know the procedure which is going on. I just did the press and the doctor told me he's in the hospital." Speaking separately to ITV, Tuchel added, "Not good, not good. Jordan fell over and injured his wrist."

Tuchel also reflected on the mixed emotions of the night, saying, "It's a very special night for us. Mixed feelings because I am exhausted and emotional but also sad because Jordan got injured, he injured his wrist and is at the hospital at the moment." He noted that he had not received a detailed update on the medical procedure Henderson was undergoing at the time of his postgame media availability.

Henderson remained in Mexico City on Sunday night accompanied by a member of England's medical staff, while the rest of the squad flew back to the team's training base in Kansas City, Missouri, ahead of the team's upcoming quarterfinal match. According to reporting from Goal, medical assessments were expected to continue over the following 24 hours to determine the full extent of the damage to Henderson's arm and wrist.

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The injury came at the end of what was otherwise a historic night for England, which secured a 3-2 win over Mexico to reach the World Cup quarterfinals, marking the best win by an England men's team on foreign soil in the program's history, according to ESPN. The match itself was eventful, with Jarell Quansah shown a red card following a VAR review, forcing England to play most of the second half a man down. Jude Bellingham scored twice in a dominant first-half showing, while Harry Kane converted a second-half penalty to help see the Three Lions through to the next round.

Henderson's involvement in this year's tournament had already been limited heading into Sunday's match. The Brentford midfielder made history earlier in the tournament by becoming the first England men's player to appear at four separate World Cups when he came on as a substitute against Panama during the team's final group-stage match, a brief six-minute cameo that marked his only playing time of the tournament to that point. Despite his reduced on-field role under Tuchel, Henderson has continued to serve as a senior figure within the squad, with his leadership and experience regarded as valuable components of the team's dynamic even in a limited playing capacity.

Following the match, England captain Harry Kane offered a brief update on his teammate's condition, telling reporters that he believed Henderson was going to be okay, though he described the injury as an arm injury without providing further specifics at the time. Kane's comments came shortly after his own second-half penalty helped secure England's win, extending his tournament tally as he continues to push for the World Cup's Golden Boot award.

Teammate Jude Bellingham, who scored twice in the win, addressed the broader mood of the squad following the match, saying, "We've done something incredible tonight, no doubt about it, and we'll enjoy it. And we'll sing songs until we lose our voices on the plane and whatnot, but we'll have a couple of days recovering, then it's straight back to business in terms of facing Norway."

England is scheduled to face Norway in the World Cup quarterfinals on Saturday in Miami Gardens, Florida, a matchup set up after Norway eliminated five-time champion Brazil in a stunning 2-1 upset earlier the same day, led by a brace from striker Erling Haaland. Henderson's injury adds an element of uncertainty to England's preparations for that match, with the team's medical staff continuing to evaluate his condition in the days leading up to the quarterfinal.

As of the latest available reporting, England had not issued a formal statement on Henderson's specific diagnosis, prognosis, or expected recovery timeline beyond Tuchel's initial comments describing the injury as serious. The team's coaching staff and medical personnel were expected to provide further updates on his status as the squad continues preparations in Kansas City ahead of traveling to Florida for Saturday's quarterfinal.

The injury has cast a shadow over what was otherwise one of the most celebrated victories of England's tournament so far, with players and staff processing what Tuchel described as a mix of exhaustion, emotion and concern in the immediate aftermath of the win. Henderson's status for the remainder of the tournament remains unclear, and it is not yet known whether the injury will require surgery or an extended recovery period that could rule him out for the rest of England's World Cup campaign.