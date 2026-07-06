MEXICO CITY — England's players once again turned to Oasis' "Wonderwall" to celebrate with traveling supporters after securing a dramatic 3-2 victory over co-host Mexico in the Round of 16 at Estadio Azteca, extending a tradition that has followed the team through every match of this year's World Cup run.

The postgame ritual, which has become one of the defining storylines of England's tournament, saw players link arms and face the traveling section of fans as the 1995 Oasis anthem rang out around the stadium. The moment has repeated after each of England's wins so far, including victories over Croatia, Panama and DR Congo, and Sunday's win over Mexico was no exception, despite a match that swung wildly in both directions before England finally secured passage into the quarterfinals.

The tradition first emerged following England's opening group-stage win over Croatia in Dallas, when players spontaneously joined supporters in an acapella rendition of the song after the final whistle. Captain Harry Kane, who scored twice in that match, later described the experience as one of the most memorable of his international career. Speaking on the Lions' Den podcast, Kane said the moment was "one of my favourite ever moments in an England shirt and especially at a major tournament," and added that the connection with fans felt especially meaningful given how much a shared World Cup experience means to supporters back home.

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, who has started every match of England's campaign, echoed similar sentiments about the ritual's growing significance for the squad. "We all thrive off it," Pickford said, adding that he expected the atmosphere created by traveling fans to keep building as the tournament progressed. Midfielder Declan Rice, reflecting on the emotional weight of experiencing the moment for the first time in Dallas, told the BBC that soaking in the scenes with England supporters felt unlike anything else he had experienced in his career, adding that representing his country at a major tournament simply "feels different."

The choice of song has also drawn attention beyond the England camp. Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher, who has previously said he did not enjoy performing "Wonderwall" during earlier stages of his career, appeared to embrace the England fans' adoption of the track this summer following the band's stadium reunion tour. According to talkSPORT presenter Jason Cundy, Gallagher sent a text message during a live broadcast expressing support for the tradition, saying that the song "belongs to the people." Liam Gallagher separately voiced enthusiasm for the pairing of the anthem with England's tournament run following the win over DR Congo, offering brief encouragement for the team and the song's newfound association with the squad.

The "Wonderwall" phenomenon fits into a broader history of England supporters adopting a signature anthem for major tournaments. Fans belted out Earth, Wind & Fire's "September" during the 2018 World Cup, while Neil Diamond's "Sweet Caroline" became the defining terrace song of the pandemic-affected Euro 2020 tournament in 2021. It remains unclear exactly how "Wonderwall" emerged as this year's chosen anthem, whether through a single fan's initiative or a more spontaneous, collective decision among supporters, but the song's connection to the squad has only strengthened as the tournament has progressed. Streaming data cited by outlets covering the trend showed a 50 percent spike in the song's UK listening numbers in the immediate aftermath of England's win over Croatia, reflecting the broader cultural moment the celebrations have created.

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Sunday's match against Mexico provided no shortage of drama before the celebratory scenes could begin. England needed a resilient, ten-man performance to see off their co-host opponents in front of a raucous Azteca crowd, coming through the 3-2 result after a match that included multiple momentum swings and disciplinary incidents on both sides. The victory pushed England into the World Cup quarterfinals, where the team is set to face Norway, which advanced earlier in the day with a stunning upset win over Brazil.

For England, the Round of 16 win over Mexico represents the latest step in a campaign that has been defined as much by its emotional connection with supporters as by results on the field. Manager Thomas Tuchel, in his first major tournament in charge of the national team, has presided over a squad that has embraced a more expressive, attacking style of play, a shift that has coincided with the team's newfound terrace anthem taking hold among both players and fans. The pairing of on-field results with off-field moments of connection, epitomized by the recurring "Wonderwall" singalongs, has given this year's tournament run a distinct identity compared with previous England campaigns.

Kane, England's all-time leading World Cup scorer with 13 goals to date, has remained at the center of both the team's on-field success and its postgame celebrations throughout the tournament. His continued involvement in leading players toward the supporters' section after matches has reinforced his role not only as the team's primary goal threat but also as a central figure in sustaining the bond between the squad and its traveling fan base.

As England moves into the knockout stage's later rounds, supporters and players alike appear eager to see whether the "Wonderwall" tradition can continue through a deep tournament run. With the quarterfinal matchup against Norway now on the horizon, the question facing England is no longer simply whether the team can keep winning, but whether the now-familiar postgame ritual will still be echoing around World Cup stadiums by the time the tournament reaches its final stages later this month.