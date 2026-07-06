Read more France, Argentina, Spain, England Emerge as Top Contenders to Win 2026 FIFA World Cup France, Argentina, Spain, England Emerge as Top Contenders to Win 2026 FIFA World Cup

MEXICO CITY — England survived a chaotic, momentum-swinging Round of 16 match against co-host Mexico on Sunday, winning 3-2 at Estadio Azteca in a contest that featured two red cards, two penalties and a late scare when midfielder Jordan Henderson was seriously injured during the team's postgame celebrations.

The match delivered on its billing from the opening minute, when Declan Rice was shown a yellow card just seconds into the contest. England weathered an early wave of pressure before scoring twice in the span of 90 seconds through Jude Bellingham, only for Mexico's Julián Quiñones to pull one back almost immediately. The drama continued after halftime, when defender Jarell Quansah was sent off following a video review of a reckless challenge, leaving England to play the bulk of the second half a man down.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, England extended its lead when Anthony Gordon won a penalty that Harry Kane converted to make it 3-1. Mexico responded with a penalty of its own after Kane's boot inadvertently struck Brian Gutiérrez inside the area, and Raúl Jiménez's finish set up a tense final stretch. England held on behind a string of saves from goalkeeper Jordan Pickford to secure passage into the quarterfinals.

The celebrations that followed came at a cost. Henderson, included in England's squad largely for his experience and presence within the group, was seriously hurt during a postgame huddle when he fell over an advertising hoarding near the field. Medical staff rushed to attend to him, and he was ultimately stretchered off before being taken to a hospital. England manager Thomas Tuchel confirmed the seriousness of the injury afterward. "It's a quite serious injury and it doesn't fit to the evening that Jordan is now not with us," Tuchel said, adding that he had learned of the situation from the team doctor after finishing his postgame media duties.

Before kickoff, Tuchel had also addressed reports that Mexican supporters gathered outside England's hotel in the Santa Fe district of Mexico City into the early hours of Sunday morning, using loudspeakers, horns and fireworks in an apparent effort to disrupt the team's sleep. Riot police were deployed outside the hotel to manage the crowd. England's team bus was also doused by fans upon arrival at the stadium, a tactic Mexican supporters had used earlier in the tournament ahead of a group-stage win over Ecuador, prompting a formal complaint from the Ecuadorian football federation at the time. Tuchel downplayed the potential impact of the disruption, saying, "We have a 6pm kickoff, so if we miss some hours of sleep, we'll make them up in the late morning."

England's win sets up a quarterfinal meeting with Norway, which advanced earlier Sunday with a stunning 2-1 victory over Brazil at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Erling Haaland scored twice in the final 11 minutes to send Norway through to its first-ever World Cup quarterfinal, eliminating the five-time champions in their earliest exit since 1990.

Haaland's brace pulled him level with Lionel Messi atop the tournament's scoring charts with seven goals, and the Norwegian forward admitted afterward that even he was somewhat mystified by his own consistency in front of goal. "If I get a chance or two, it usually turns into a goal. I don't know how I do it, but that's how I am. It's about being focused," Haaland said. He went on to describe the significance of the result for his country, calling it one of the most remarkable days in Norwegian sporting history and encouraging fans back home to savor the achievement.

Brazil's exit dealt a significant blow to a team that had hired manager Carlo Ancelotti specifically to end the country's lengthy wait for a sixth World Cup title. Forward Neymar, who converted a stoppage-time penalty in the loss, suggested afterward that his international career may have come to a close. Speaking at the same stadium where he made his Brazil debut in a 2010 friendly against the United States, an emotional Neymar said, "I tried, I tried ... Now it's over. I started here, I finished here." The 34-year-old finishes his Brazil career, if the retirement is confirmed, with 80 goals and 58 assists across 130 appearances. Brazil's defeat marked the national team's worst World Cup showing since 1990 and left the program on pace to go 28 years without a title by 2030, a period that would represent its longest championship drought since first winning the tournament.

Elsewhere in the tournament, controversy continued to surround United States forward Folarin Balogun after FIFA reversed a red card suspension that would have kept him out of the Americans' Round of 16 match against Belgium. The Royal Belgian Football Association said it was "astonished" by the decision, while Belgium coach Rudi Garcia offered a pointed comparison to April Fools' Day traditions in Europe when reacting to the timing of the reversal. Garcia further argued that the Belgian federation's objection was about protecting the sport's integrity rather than shielding its own team, saying, through a translator, that he believed it marked the first time in World Cup history that such a decision had been made.

The controversy deepened after it emerged that U.S. President Donald Trump had directly contacted FIFA president Gianni Infantino to request a review of Balogun's red card. Garcia declined to say whether he believed Trump's involvement influenced FIFA's decision or whether Belgium would pursue an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport, though the Belgian federation indicated it was keeping its options open. In a statement, the RBFA said it was investigating all potential avenues "in order to safeguard the legitimate rights of all participating teams and to protect the fundamental principles of fair play in our sport."

With the Round of 16 nearing its conclusion, the tournament now turns toward the quarterfinal stage, with Norway set to face England on July 11 in Miami, while attention across the rest of the bracket shifts to the outcome of Belgium's clash with the United States and the ongoing fallout from the Balogun decision.