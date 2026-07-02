ATLANTA — Harry Kane delivered one of the most dramatic rescues of his international career Wednesday, scoring twice in the final 15 minutes to give England a 2-1 comeback victory over Congo DR at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and book a round of 16 berth against Mexico in Mexico City.

A Brian Cipenga goal in the seventh minute had put Congo DR ahead in what appeared to be one of the tournament's biggest potential upsets, and for long stretches of the match it seemed England might fall short as Congolese goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi produced a string of remarkable stops. But Kane headed home a 75th-minute cross from substitute Anthony Gordon before smashing in a brilliant 86th-minute winner from the edge of the box, sparking celebrations on the England bench and from thousands of fans inside the stadium.

The winning goal was Kane's 84th for the England national team and his fifth of this World Cup, a tally bettered at the tournament only by Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi, both of whom have six. Kane now has 13 career World Cup goals, one more than Pelé managed across three tournaments.

England will now travel to the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City for Sunday's round of 16 matchup against Mexico, who defeated Ecuador 2-0 on Tuesday to end their own four-decade wait for a World Cup knockout victory. The prospect of facing Mexico on their own turf, in a stadium where El Tri have lost just twice in 89 competitive matches, loomed large in the immediate aftermath of Wednesday's escape.

England coach Thomas Tuchel will have significant work to do between now and Sunday. Wednesday's performance exposed defensive vulnerabilities and attacking inconsistencies that were barely papered over by Kane's match-winning brilliance. The opening goal came far too easily, with Cipenga arriving completely unmarked at the back post to receive a simple ball over the top and finish past Jordan Pickford at his near post. Right back Djed Spence was exposed in a two-on-one situation, with center back Ezri Konsa out of position and powerless to intervene.

England were a shambles in the opening exchanges after the goal, losing their defensive shape and on three separate occasions passing the ball directly out of play under minimal pressure. Their first shot of any description did not arrive until the 30th minute, the longest they have had to wait to register a shot in a World Cup match since 1996.

The hydration breaks that are customarily booed by supporters proved unexpectedly significant in shifting the match's momentum. On both occasions they were taken, England visibly improved after Tuchel used the pause in play to gather and reorganize his group. The first break helped England steady themselves and create five major chances before halftime, ending the first half with an expected goals figure of 1.3 after their dismal opening phase. The second produced a similar effect in the second half as England were beginning to drift again, with the fear of a historic embarrassment growing with every passing minute.

Congo DR should have put the match beyond England before the turnaround. Yoane Wissa was left completely unmarked inside the penalty area before the interval but somehow found the post from just a couple of yards out, a miss that ultimately proved decisive. Mpasi also denied Jude Bellingham with an excellent reaction save as the midfielder attempted to find the equalizer.

England felt they were denied a penalty just before halftime when Mpasi collided with Kane as the striker burst through on goal. Referee Adham Makhadmeh waved away the strong appeals from Tuchel and the English players, and post-match VAR review analysis suggested the non-award was incorrect, with independent analysts widely agreeing England deserved the spot kick.

The breakthrough eventually came when Tuchel's substitutions changed the game's dynamics. Gordon and Bukayo Saka were introduced in the 60th minute, and it was Gordon's precisely weighted cross from the right that Kane met with a clever header to equalize, the striker's movement across his marker showcasing the intelligent positional instincts that have defined his best moments for both club and country throughout his career.

The winning goal was even more impressive. Kane worked space at the edge of the penalty area through sharp footwork, created a shooting lane and finished with devastating power, giving Mpasi no chance and sending England through despite themselves.

The winger positions created concern throughout the match. Both Noni Madueke and Marcus Rashford worked industriously but produced little in the way of end product. Rashford had a two-minute spell in the second half where he forced a save and struck the side netting, but he grew visibly frustrated as the match progressed and England remained goalless. Madueke struggled to find any way past Congo DR's well-organized defensive block. Saka, whose minutes are being carefully managed as he deals with an Achilles problem, and Gordon made more of an impact after coming on, but Tuchel will need more from his wide players against Mexico, who were outstanding in their own round of 32 victory.

The fitness of both Reece James and Jarell Quansah ahead of Sunday's match adds to Tuchel's defensive headaches. Both players are in fitness races to be available for the Azteca, leaving England's already fragile backline in uncertain shape heading into what shapes up as the tournament's most daunting away-ground assignment.

Mexico ended a 40-year World Cup knockout drought with their win over Ecuador and are unbeaten in 10 World Cup games played at the Azteca. Their first half against Ecuador on Tuesday was close to perfect, and England will have taken note of how thoroughly Julián Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez dismantled the South Americans before they had any foothold in the match. A repeat slow start of the kind England produced against Congo DR would likely end their tournament well before the final whistle in Mexico City.

Wednesday's escape bought England another chance, and with Kane in this form the country will retain belief in whatever situation presents itself on Sunday. But Kane cannot continue to single-handedly rescue England from their own defensive deficiencies every time they face a team with pace and organization, and Mexico represent a considerably greater test than anything England have faced so far at this tournament.