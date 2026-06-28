Colombia and Portugal Draw 0-0 at World Cup, With Colombia Topping Group K Over Ronaldo's Portugal Squad

MIAMI — Colombia and Portugal played out a scoreless draw at Miami Stadium on Saturday in a meeting of World Cup heavyweights, with Colombia securing top spot in Group K despite the stalemate, as Cristiano Ronaldo was kept largely quiet by a determined Colombian defense.

The result extends a mixed tournament for Ronaldo, who had drawn attention for his celebratory outburst following Portugal's earlier win over Uzbekistan, but found himself a peripheral figure for long stretches against a Colombian side that controlled much of the match's tempo.

A chance encounter early on

The match nearly burst into life within the opening minute, when a deflected effort from Bayern Munich winger Luis Díaz spun unexpectedly onto the head of forward Jhon Córdoba inside the box. Córdoba, seemingly as surprised as anyone to find himself with the chance, lifted his attempt over the bar. Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa was called into action shortly after, producing a sharp one-handed save to deny Córdoba a second opportunity.

Portugal struggled to generate much of a response in the first half. A shot from midfielder Bruno Fernandes was batted away by Colombia goalkeeper Camilo Vargas, and Ronaldo's follow-up attempt on the rebound, an overhead effort, was blocked before it could threaten the goal. Forward João Félix also tested Colombia's defense with an effort that sailed over the bar, but for the most part, the opening 45 minutes offered little in the way of clear chances for either side, with Ronaldo struggling to find space against a well-organized Colombian back line.

Colombia presses for a breakthrough

The pattern of Colombian pressure continued into the second half. Midfielder Richard Ríos fired a shot just wide of Costa's left-hand post from close range shortly after the hour mark, continuing a string of Colombian opportunities that went unrewarded. Ronaldo had a half-chance of his own at the other end, but was ruled offside before his effort could be assessed further.

Costa was forced into another important save soon after, denying Jhon Arias as Colombia continued searching for the goal that would settle the contest. Forward Luis Suárez also found space inside Portugal's box but miskicked his attempt with Costa's goal in sight, while a shot from James Rodríguez was cleared away by defender Renato Veiga before it could test the Portuguese goalkeeper.

Portugal's response off the bench

With Colombia controlling much of the second-half play, Portugal manager Roberto Martínez turned to his bench in search of a spark, introducing forward Rafael Leão. The substitution nearly paid off when fullback Diogo Dalot curled an effort just wide of the target after receiving a corner delivery from Fernandes, offering one of Portugal's better chances of an otherwise difficult night in front of goal.

A disallowed goal in stoppage time

Colombia appeared to have snatched a dramatic late winner in stoppage time, when defender Davinson Sánchez headed home what was initially celebrated as the decisive goal. Colombian substitutes streamed off the bench in celebration before officials intervened, ruling Sánchez offside and wiping out the goal. The disallowed effort proved to be the match's final notable moment, with the contest finishing scoreless.

Martínez reflects on a missed opportunity

Speaking after the match, Portugal manager Roberto Martínez acknowledged that his side had allowed Colombia to dictate the terms of the contest. "We let Colombia have the match they wanted," Martínez said. "We did not control possession as much as we wanted. We weren't able to control the game or use our talent."

The result leaves Martínez with plenty to address, given that Portugal has now struggled in two of its three matches so far in the tournament, despite possessing one of the most talent-laden rosters in the competition.

Where both teams go next

Despite the draw, Colombia's result was enough to secure top spot in Group K, a notably positive outcome for a team that will now face Ghana in the round of 32. Portugal, meanwhile, finishes the group stage in second place and advances to face Croatia in the next round.

For Colombia, the result represents an encouraging marker after an entertaining and largely one-sided performance against one of the tournament's most decorated squads, even if questions remain about the team's finishing in front of goal after multiple missed opportunities throughout the match.

A raucous atmosphere in Miami

Saturday's match also stood out for the scene inside Miami Stadium, where Colombian supporters appeared to dominate the crowd by a wide margin, continuing a recent trend of passionate fan turnouts at the venue. The atmosphere followed a similarly charged scene days earlier when Brazilian fans filled the same stadium for their team's win over Scotland.

While Colombian fans have a more complicated recent history at major tournaments, including incidents involving fans storming gates at the 2024 Copa América final, Saturday's crowd was orderly and high-spirited throughout, creating an atmosphere that made Colombia feel almost like a host nation despite not holding that status at this World Cup.

A measured night for Ronaldo

For Ronaldo, who turns 42 later this year, Saturday's match offered a stark contrast to his prior outing against Uzbekistan, when his enthusiastic on-camera celebration drew attention across the tournament. Against a well-drilled Colombian defense, the Portuguese forward was unable to find the same rhythm, spending long stretches of the match on the periphery of the action and managing little in the way of direct goal-scoring threat before his side's lone offside chance late in the second half.

With the group stage now behind them, both Colombia and Portugal turn their attention to the knockout rounds, where Colombia will look to build on a group-topping finish against Ghana, while Portugal and Martínez will look to address the possession and control issues that have plagued the team through much of the tournament when they face Croatia in the round of 32.