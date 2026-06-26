LOS ANGELES — The United States' rotated lineup battled to a 3-2 loss against Türkiye to cap off Group D play. The United States finished atop the group, which was already locked in before this match kicked off, with seven points.

A Result That Carried No Real Stakes for Either Team

Türkiye finished in fourth with three points, and with nothing to play for, the Turks still gave the Stars and Stripes a challenge.

How the Goals Unfolded

USA got off to a quick start with Auston Trusty's third-minute goal, and Sebastian Berhalter equalized in the second half, but it was Türkiye's Kaan Ayhan who scored the decisive goal in stoppage time.

Pulisic's Return From the Bench

Christian Pulisic made his return to the pitch after getting subbed off at halftime during USA's win over Paraguay and was involved in the final play, marking a notable moment in his recovery from whatever had limited his minutes earlier in the tournament.

A Result That Doesn't Change the Bigger Picture

Despite the defeat, the loss carries little practical consequence for the Americans, given that the United States had already clinched the top spot in Group D heading into the match. After going a perfect 2-0 in its first two group-stage matches, the United States ended the group stage with seven points, a notable milestone for the co-host nation regardless of Thursday's result against Türkiye.

A Difficult Tournament Comes to a Close for Türkiye

For Türkiye, the match marked the conclusion of a winless and largely difficult World Cup campaign. Eliminated from knockout-stage contention before kickoff, Türkiye had yet to score at the 2026 FIFA World Cup heading into Thursday's match, making Ayhan's stoppage-time strike a small measure of consolation for a team that otherwise struggled to find the back of the net throughout the group stage.

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Match Details

The match was played at Los Angeles Stadium on Thursday, June 25, 2026, with kickoff at 10 p.m. Eastern Time. The match was broadcast on FOX in the United States, with streaming available via FOX One and FOX Sports.

What Comes Next for the United States

Next, the United States will face Bosnia and Herzegovina in the round of 32 at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium on July 1. That matchup will mark the true beginning of the co-host nation's knockout-stage campaign, with manager Mauricio Pochettino now expected to return to a fuller-strength lineup after using Thursday's group-stage finale to rotate his squad and manage player fitness ahead of the more consequential rounds to come.

A Chance to Manage Fitness Before the Knockouts

Thursday's lineup choices reflected a deliberate approach by the American coaching staff, given that the result itself carried no bearing on the team's group standing. With Group D's top spot already secured, the match offered Pochettino an opportunity to rest key starters, give playing time to rotation pieces like Trusty and Berhalter, and carefully manage Pulisic's return to action — all considerations that take on added importance as the United States prepares for the increased physical and tactical demands of knockout-stage football.

A Mixed Final Group-Stage Performance, but No Lasting Damage

While conceding three goals to an already-eliminated Türkiye side may raise some questions about the rotated backline's cohesion, the result is unlikely to meaningfully affect how the United States approaches its round of 32 matchup against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Having already secured the group win and the favorable seeding that comes with it, Thursday's loss functions more as a data point for squad depth than a genuine setback heading into the knockout rounds.

With the group stage now fully complete for both nations, attention turns squarely to the United States' upcoming round of 32 clash with Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 1 in the San Francisco Bay Area. Given the co-hosts' status as Group D winners and the expected return of key starters who were rested or eased back into action Thursday, the Americans will look to translate their group-stage dominance into a deeper knockout-stage run as the tournament moves into its most consequential phase.