SEATTLE — The U.S. men's national team will face Australia in their second Group D match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Friday at Lumen Field, with first place in the group on the line after both nations won their openers by multiple goals.

Both the United States and Australia arrive in Seattle having won their opening group games, meaning the winner of this fixture will confirm their place in the knockout rounds with a game to spare. The winner will advance on Friday, and, depending on the Türkiye-Paraguay result, either could win the group as well.

A Statement Win to Open the Tournament

The Americans enter this match riding a wave of momentum following a historic performance in their tournament opener. The U.S. turned in one of its best-ever performances in an opening 4-1 win over Paraguay. It scored four goals in a World Cup game for the first time, and won a World Cup game by three goals for the first time since 1930. Folarin Balogun led the charge with USA's first World Cup brace since 1930.

The Stars and Stripes came out with a point to prove against Paraguay last week, romping to a 4-1 victory that had fans at SoFi Stadium and across the country bursting with pride. There were few flaws to pick out from such a dominant performance, and the USMNT will be raring to make another statement seven days later, this time at Lumen Field in Seattle.

Australia's Own Impressive Statement

Standing in the Americans' way is an Australian side that delivered its own surprising result in the tournament's opening round. Standing in their way of another three points is an Australia side fresh off a shock 2-0 victory over Türkiye. Tony Popovic's men were on the scoresheet before the half-hour mark and never let up, holding Arda Güler and Co. quiet to claim second place in the group, only behind the USMNT on goal differential.

The Socceroos will be eager to avenge their 2-1 defeat to Mauricio Pochettino's men from the October international break, but they have their work cut out against a U.S. side playing at home.

The Group D Standings Entering the Match

The United States sit atop Group D with a record of one win, no draws, no losses, four goals for and one against, for a goal difference of plus-3 and three points. Australia sit second with an identical one win, no draws, no losses record, with two goals for and none against, for a goal difference of plus-2 and three points. Türkiye sit third with no wins, no draws, and one loss, having scored no goals and conceded two, for a goal difference of minus-2 and no points. Paraguay sit fourth with no wins, no draws, and one loss, having scored one goal and conceded four, for a goal difference of minus-3 and no points.

Match Details

United States vs Australia kicks off at 12:00 local time, or 19:00 UTC, on Friday, June 19, 2026, at Lumen Field in Seattle. The match will be televised on FOX in the United States. UK viewers can watch live on BBC and BBC iPlayer, with free-to-air coverage available for all Group D fixtures. In Australia, coverage is available on SBS and Optus Sport, while US audiences can also tune in on Telemundo.

Team News and Selection Questions

Head coach Tony Popovic has confirmed his full squad is available for the match against the host nation. Head Coach Tony Popovic confirmed that the full 26-player squad will be fit and available against the United States.

That squad represents a notably inexperienced group at this level overall, even with veteran leadership mixed in. The game against Türkiye was full of World Cup debuts, with ten of the starting eleven making their first appearance at a global finals. Australia head coach Tony Popovic has named a bold, transitional 26-man roster for the final tournament, blending historic veteran leadership with a massive wave of fresh talent. Strikingly, 17 members of the selected squad have been named to a FIFA World Cup for the very first time.

On the American side, questions remain about the fitness and likely role of one of the team's most important attacking players. Questions about Christian Pulisic's fitness cloud the outlook for this match, as he was dynamite in the first half against Paraguay. Potentially a new lineup against a team that will be tougher to break down might result in a disappointing first half after what we saw last week.

Talismanic winger Christian Pulisic enters the tournament bringing in his experience from AC Milan and is locked into his starting role on the left flank, while Folarin Balogun and Ricardo Pepi compete to lead the line as the starting central striker. In midfield, Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams return to anchor the spine.

A notable historical milestone is also in play for the U.S. defense. The big headline in defence surrounds 38-year-old veteran Tim Ream; if the centre-back features, he will officially become the oldest player ever to appear for the United States at a men's FIFA World Cup.

Tactical Expectations

Analysts expect Australia to lean on a more conservative, defensively organized approach given the quality of opposition they will face in Seattle. Türkiye had 30 shots in the opener against Australia, but not many great quality chances. Expect the Aussies to take a similar strategy here and hope to get out of here with a point.

The Socceroos should be organized and physical enough to keep this tight early, but the USA still have the attacking edge to break through after halftime.

Betting Markets Favor the Hosts

Oddsmakers have installed the United States as the clear favorite heading into the match, reflecting both home-field advantage and the strength of the team's opening performance. The United States are favourites at around 8/13, having topped Group D after a 4-1 win over Paraguay, but Australia arrive level on points following their own 2-0 win over Turkey and will be tough to break down.

What's at Stake

A draw keeps both sides firmly in contention, while the loser must win their final group game and hope results elsewhere go their way. With Turkey and Paraguay already playing catch-up, victory here is effectively a ticket to the Round of 16 for Mauricio Pochettino's hosts. The United States are expected to edge this encounter at Lumen Field, where the home crowd and their clinical opener against Paraguay make them a reasonable favourite.

A Pivotal Moment for Both Programs

For the United States, a win Friday would not only all but secure a place in the knockout stage but would also continue building momentum for a co-host nation eager to make a deep run on home soil. For Australia, a positive result would mark a significant statement for a Socceroos squad built largely around first-time World Cup participants, validating coach Tony Popovic's decision to blend in such a substantial wave of new talent alongside the team's more experienced core.

With both Türkiye and Paraguay already facing difficult paths back into group contention after their opening losses, Friday's result at Lumen Field is likely to go a long way toward determining the final shape of Group D heading into the tournament's decisive final round of matches.