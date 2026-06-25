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INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The United States men's national team can complete an unbeaten group stage when it faces Türkiye in its final Group D match at the 2026 World Cup on Thursday night.

The Americans have already secured top spot in the group with victories over Australia and Paraguay. Türkiye, meanwhile, has struggled offensively despite taking 62 shots across its first two matches without finding the net.

Kickoff is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium. The match offers the U.S. an opportunity to build momentum heading into the knockout rounds while Türkiye seeks to salvage its tournament with at least a goal and positive result.

Team News and Lineup Considerations

U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino faces decisions about squad rotation with the group stage already decided. Key players including Christian Pulisic have been managing injuries, while others have accumulated yellow cards that could lead to suspensions in the round of 32.

Pulisic has returned to full training after missing the Australia match with a calf issue. The coach must weigh the benefits of giving him minutes against the risk of further injury.

Defensive anchors Tyler Adams, Chris Richards and Antonee Robinson, along with forward Folarin Balogun, sit on yellow cards. Limiting their minutes or benching them entirely could preserve their availability for the knockout stage.

Türkiye enters the match desperate for offensive production. Arda Güler and Kenan Yıldız have underperformed relative to expectations, leaving the team searching for breakthroughs.

The Turks' inability to score despite volume of shots has been a major disappointment. Their defensive organization has been solid, but clinical finishing remains elusive.

Betting Odds and Analysis

FanDuel lists the United States as -110 favorites on the 90-minute money line, with Türkiye at +260 and the draw at +300. The over/under for total goals is set at 2.5, with the over at -140.

SportsLine experts have provided various picks, including both teams to score at -158 and Ricardo Pepi as an anytime goalscorer at +165. Pepi has impressed in limited opportunities and could start if Pochettino rests Balogun.

The game's outcome may depend heavily on Pochettino's lineup choices. A heavily rotated U.S. side could create opportunities for Türkiye, while a strong American lineup would likely maintain control.

Tactical Outlook

The United States has demonstrated tactical flexibility and depth throughout the group stage. Their ability to control matches while creating scoring chances has been impressive.

Türkiye's approach has focused on high pressing and volume shooting, but execution in the final third has been lacking. Improving clinical finishing will be essential if they hope to avoid an early exit.

Pochettino's system emphasizes possession and quick transitions. The coach's ability to integrate younger players while maintaining structure will be tested if he opts for significant rotation.

Historical Context

The United States has shown improvement in recent international competitions. Hosting the 2026 World Cup alongside Canada and Mexico provides additional motivation and home advantage.

Türkiye has a proud footballing tradition but has struggled in recent World Cup cycles. Their current campaign reflects both promise and frustration as they seek to make an impact.

The match represents an opportunity for both teams to gain valuable experience. For the U.S., maintaining momentum heading into knockouts is crucial. For Türkiye, ending the group stage positively could build confidence for future competitions.

Player Spotlight

Pulisic remains the U.S. team's creative focal point when available. His ability to unlock defenses with dribbling and passing makes him a constant threat.

Younger American talents have stepped up throughout the tournament, demonstrating the depth Pochettino has cultivated. This development bodes well for long-term international success.

For Türkiye, Güler's creativity and Yıldız's potential have yet to translate into goals. Their performances against the U.S. could influence perceptions of their future international prospects.

Broader Tournament Implications

The United States' strong group stage performance has boosted national pride and expectations heading into the knockout rounds. A positive result against Türkiye would further enhance momentum.

Türkiye's campaign highlights the challenges of international competition. Despite early promise, converting chances has proven difficult against organized defenses.

The match at SoFi Stadium continues the World Cup's showcase of American venues. The atmosphere is expected to be electric with strong U.S. support.

As the group stage concludes, focus shifts to the round of 32 matchups. The U.S. position as group winner provides advantageous positioning for the knockout bracket.

Looking Ahead

Pochettino's squad selection will reveal priorities for the remainder of the tournament. Balancing player health, tactical experimentation and result-oriented play presents an interesting challenge.

Türkiye will likely adopt an aggressive approach seeking their first goal of the tournament. Their desperation could create an open, entertaining match.

The game offers valuable minutes for squad players on both sides. Depth and rotation management will be crucial as the tournament intensifies.

For American soccer fans, the match represents another opportunity to celebrate the national team's progress on home soil. The U.S. performance throughout the group stage has exceeded many expectations.

The 2026 World Cup continues delivering compelling storylines as it moves toward the knockout stages. The United States-Türkiye matchup provides one final group stage chapter before the intensity increases.