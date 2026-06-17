MEXICO CITY — Uzbekistan makes its long-awaited World Cup debut on Thursday against a battle-hardened Colombia side at the iconic Estadio Azteca in Group K, with the Central Asians hoping to defy the odds in their first appearance at football's biggest stage.

The White Wolves earned qualification through a resilient AFC campaign, losing just once across 16 matches. Eldor Shomurodov led the way with nine goal involvements. Fabio Cannavaro, the 2006 World Cup-winning captain with Italy, took charge to bring big-tournament experience to the squad.

Colombia returns after missing Qatar 2022, finishing third in CONMEBOL qualifying behind Argentina and Ecuador. Under Nestor Lorenzo, who played in the 1990 World Cup final with Argentina, Los Cafeteros displayed strong attacking metrics, leading the section in expected goals and shots on target.

This marks the first meeting between the two nations. Colombia enters as heavy favorites, with statistical models giving them around a 67-70 percent chance of victory. Uzbekistan's win probability sits near 12 percent, with a draw around 20 percent.

Uzbekistan's Historic Campaign

After near misses in previous cycles, Uzbekistan secured its place with disciplined performances under initial coaches Srecko Katanec and Timur Kapadze before Cannavaro's appointment. The team finished second in key qualifying groups behind Iran.

Cannavaro has emphasized enjoyment and fearlessness. "I try to explain to them to enjoy it because it's the first time, we don't have anything to lose," he told reporters ahead of the match. "But it doesn't mean that we will just be enjoying the moment. We know that we need to fight."

The Italian legend, a three-time World Cup participant as a player, aims to guide Uzbekistan beyond the group stage — a feat no debutant has achieved since Slovakia in 2010. The last Asian side to advance from the groups as newcomers was Saudi Arabia in 1994.

Key player Shomurodov, now at Istanbul Basaksehir, brings scoring threat. Manchester City's Abdukodir Khusanov anchors the defense. The squad blends domestic league talent with European-based players, though depth remains a challenge against top opposition.

Colombia's Ambitions

Lorenzo has instilled stability and attacking fluency. Colombia excelled in qualifying with 28 goals, strong set-piece play and contributions from stars Luis Diaz and James Rodriguez. Rodriguez, the 2014 Golden Boot winner, adds creativity, while Diaz's pace and finishing provide cutting edge.

Veterans like David Ospina in goal and midfielders Jefferson Lerma and Richard Rios provide balance. The side has shown resilience, recovering from past setbacks to target a deep run mirroring their 2014 quarterfinal appearance.

Lorenzo brings tactical acumen from his playing and coaching background. Colombia has won five of its last six World Cup group matches, losing only once, signaling a strong start is likely.

Predicted Lineups and Tactics

Uzbekistan is expected to line up in a compact 3-4-3 or 4-2-3-1: Utkir Yusupov in goal; defenders including Abdukodir Khusanov, Rustam Ashurmatov and Abdulla Abdullaev; midfielders Otabek Shukurov, Akmal Mozgovoy and others; with Abbosbek Fayzullaev, Oston Urunov and Eldor Shomurodov in attack.

Colombia likely deploys a 4-2-3-1: Camilo Vargas; Daniel Munoz, Davinson Sanchez, Jhon Lucumi, Johan Mojica; Jefferson Lerma, Richard Rios; Jhon Arias, James Rodriguez, Luis Diaz; Luis Suarez up front.

Cannavaro may opt for a defensive setup to frustrate Colombia's press, relying on transitions through Shomurodov. Colombia will push for early control, using width and midfield creativity to break down a resilient block. Set pieces could prove vital given both teams' strengths there.

Group Context

Group K also features Portugal and DR Congo. A result here shapes the battle for advancement. Colombia targets top spot or safe progression, while Uzbekistan seeks points to fuel belief in reaching the knockout rounds.

Injuries and form will play roles. Uzbekistan deals with squad limitations compared to Colombia's full-strength roster. Recent friendlies tested both, with Colombia showing sharper attacking edge.

Betting Insights and Outlook

Markets heavily favor Colombia, often around 1/2 or better. Uzbekistan +400 or longer offers value for an upset. Under 2.5 goals appears in many previews for a cautious debut match. Correct score predictions commonly include 0-1 or 1-2 to Colombia.

The atmosphere at Estadio Azteca, with its rich World Cup history, adds significance. Kickoff is set for evening local time, with global audiences tuning in for this Group K opener.

Uzbekistan's players, many experiencing elite competition for the first time, carry national pride. Cannavaro's leadership focuses on high intensity and warrior mentality. "We cannot be dogs for 90 minutes," he has stressed in training camps.

For Colombia, the match represents validation of their resurgence. Lorenzo's side enters confident yet respectful. Success here could propel them toward emulating past deep runs.

Expect a tactical battle early, with Colombia gradually imposing quality. Uzbekistan will fight every ball, hoping for defensive solidity and counter opportunities. A narrow Colombia win remains the consensus, but debuts often produce surprises.

The encounter highlights football's global growth, pitting Asian resilience against South American flair. Both teams have prepared meticulously, but the gulf in experience favors the visitors.

As the tournament unfolds, this result could define Group K trajectories. Uzbekistan aims to make history; Colombia seeks to reaffirm its status among contenders. Fans anticipate a memorable night under Mexico City's lights.