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With a record nine Asian nations competing at the 2026 World Cup — the most in the tournament's history — questions are once again being raised about whether the continent can finally produce a team capable of advancing all the way to the semifinals, a feat only one Asian nation has ever achieved.

A Record Continental Turnout

Asia sends a record nine nations to the 2026 World Cup, from the 8.5 slots of the 48-team era. Nine AFC nations — Japan, Iran, South Korea, Australia, Uzbekistan, Qatar, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan — represent the most in history. That allocation nearly doubled from the previous tournament cycle, with Asia's automatic allocation rising from 4.5 to 8.5 slots compared to the 32-team era.

Among the nine, three nations arrive with landmark stories. Uzbekistan and Jordan both qualified for the first time ever, while Iraq returned after a 40-year absence, ending their wait since 1986 by winning the intercontinental playoff in March 2026.

The Historical Benchmark: South Korea's 2002 Run

Any conversation about Asian teams reaching the semifinals inevitably traces back to a single, still-unmatched achievement nearly a quarter-century old. South Korea reached the semifinals as co-hosts in 2002, the deepest run by any Asian nation. On the way, they knocked out Italy and Spain before losing 1-0 to Germany.

That run remains the high-water mark for the continent, and no Asian nation has come close to replicating it since, even accounting for genuine progress in other editions of the tournament.

2022 Marked a Different Kind of Breakthrough

The most recent World Cup demonstrated Asian football's growing competitiveness against elite European opposition, even without producing a deep knockout run. Japan beat both Germany and Spain 2-1 in the group stage in 2022; the win over Spain came with just 17.7% possession, the lowest by a winning team in recorded World Cup history. Three Asian nations reached the knockouts together that year, a record for the continent.

Saudi Arabia also contributed to that wave of upsets, producing one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history by beating eventual champions Argentina 2-1 in their opening game in 2022. Australia, too, reached the Round of 16 that year, beating Tunisia and Denmark in the group stage.

Japan Enters as the Continent's Most Fancied Side

Heading into this year's tournament, one nation has consistently been identified as Asia's strongest overall contender. Japan, ranked 18th in the world, under Hajime Moriyasu, are the most fancied Asian side, and the first nation in the world to seal their ticket to this tournament, back in March 2025, after a near-flawless qualifying campaign.

That status was reinforced in the opening round of group play. Japan matched the Netherlands with a 2-2 draw in their tournament opener, proving they can challenge Europe's top teams even at the World Cup itself, a continuation of the pattern they established against Germany and Spain four years earlier.

South Korea's Quietly Strong Qualifying Record

Beyond Japan, South Korea has also generated considerable optimism heading into the tournament, built on an unusually clean run through Asian qualifying. South Korea were the only unbeaten team in the AFC qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, and their strong qualifying record goes back a long way; they are making an 11th consecutive appearance at the World Cup, a run that stretches back to 1986. Only Brazil, Germany, Argentina, and Spain are on a longer run of consecutive World Cup participations.

Despite that consistency, South Korea's historical ceiling outside of home soil remains modest. South Korea's best performance to date came when they famously reached the semifinals as co-hosts in 2002, but when not playing on home soil, they have never gotten past the last 16. Indeed, they have the lowest win rate among teams that have played at least 30 matches at the World Cup, at 18.4%, winning just seven of their 38 games.

Still, South Korea opened this year's tournament with a notable show of resilience, overcoming a 0-1 deficit to beat Czechia 2-1 in their opening match.

Iran's Often-Overlooked Strength

While Japan, South Korea, and Australia typically receive the bulk of attention when discussing Asia's strongest sides, one analysis points to a frequently underrated contender. Considering plenty of focus is usually on Japan, South Korea, and Australia when it comes to Asia's strongest sides, it can often go under the radar that Iran are actually the continent's second-highest-ranked nation in football. They have shown their World Cup pedigree in recent editions with a victory over Morocco and a draw with Portugal in 2018, as well as a triumph over Wales in 2022, although their preparations for this summer have obviously been far from ideal.

Qatar and Saudi Arabia Show Early Signs of Life

Beyond the traditional powers, two other Asian nations delivered notable results in the tournament's opening round. Qatar earned a 1-1 draw against Switzerland after a late equalizer, marking a historic moment for the hosts of the previous edition, while Saudi Arabia took a 1-0 lead against Uruguay before being pegged back to a 1-1 draw in a tightly contested game.

The Steepest Challenges: Iraq and Jordan

Not every Asian nation enters the tournament with realistic knockout-stage hopes, with two debutant or returning sides facing particularly daunting group draws. Iraq suffered a 4-1 defeat to Norway in their opener, highlighting the challenges of their first World Cup in 40 years. Having been drawn into a group featuring two top-15 teams in France and Senegal, alongside a Norway side boasting genuine world-class talents in Erling Haaland and Martin Ødegaard, it is difficult to even imagine Iraq sneaking a third-place finish that would give them a glimmer of hope for the knockout rounds.

The Realistic Verdict

Based on the available evidence, no single Asian team currently stands out as a clear semifinal threat, but the depth of competitive performances across the continent — Japan drawing with the Netherlands, South Korea's resilient comeback against Czechia, Qatar's late equalizer against Switzerland, and Saudi Arabia matching Uruguay for long stretches — suggests Asian football's overall competitiveness against traditional powers has genuinely improved since South Korea's lone semifinal run in 2002.

Japan remains the continent's best-positioned side to make a deep run, given their qualifying dominance and proven ability to beat elite European opponents in group play. South Korea's path would likely require replicating, at minimum, the kind of resilience they showed in their opener, while avoiding the historical pattern that has limited them to the round of 16 in every tournament not played on home soil.

With group play still ongoing across all nine Asian nations' fixtures, the coming days and weeks will determine how many — if any — advance deep enough into the knockout rounds to even begin entertaining realistic semifinal aspirations. Given the historical rarity of an Asian team advancing that far, and the continent's track record of producing memorable individual upsets rather than sustained tournament-long runs, reaching the semifinals would represent a genuinely historic achievement for any of the nine nations competing — one that has been accomplished by an Asian side exactly once in World Cup history, and only while playing on home soil.