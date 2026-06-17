SAN FRANCISCO — Austria launched its first World Cup campaign since 1998 with a hard-fought 3-1 victory over debutant Jordan on Wednesday at Levi's Stadium, as Marko Arnautovic's late penalty sealed the result in a match that showcased both attacking flair and defensive vulnerabilities.

The win gives Austria an ideal start in what promises to be a competitive group, while Jordan, making its first appearance on soccer's biggest stage, showed moments of promise but ultimately paid the price for set-piece lapses. Romano Schmid opened the scoring with a stunning long-range strike, Ali Olwan equalized with a brilliant individual effort, and an own-goal by Yazan Al-Arab plus Arnautovic's penalty completed the scoring for the Europeans.

Austria, under coach Ralf Rangnick, controlled large portions of the match and demonstrated the tactical discipline that has defined its recent resurgence. The team's ability to create high-quality chances and capitalize on dead-ball situations proved decisive against a Jordan side that competed bravely but lacked the experience of major tournament pressure.

Jordan's goal provided a memorable highlight for the debutants, with Olwan cutting in from the left and curling a shot off the far post. The moment briefly energized the Jordanian contingent in the crowd and wrote the forward's name into national football history as the country's first World Cup scorer.

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Match Narrative and Key Moments

The game began with Austria asserting control, using quick transitions and midfield dominance to probe Jordan's defense. Schmid's opener midway through the first half came from outside the box, a powerful drive that left the goalkeeper with little chance. The goal reflected Austria's attacking intent and set a tone of superiority.

Jordan responded early in the second half. Olwan's equalizer was a moment of individual brilliance, showcasing the technical quality that has helped the team reach this stage. The strike temporarily shifted momentum, forcing Austria to regroup and refocus on defensive organization.

Set-pieces ultimately decided the match. Austria first thought they had restored the lead through Arnautovic, but VAR correctly disallowed the goal for a handball in the build-up. Minutes later, another corner caused chaos in the Jordan box, with the ball deflecting off Al-Arab for an unfortunate own-goal.

Deep into stoppage time, Salim Obaid's handball while blocking a shot from Arnautovic resulted in a penalty. The veteran forward calmly converted, ensuring Austria took all three points and avoided any late drama.

Austria's Return to the Global Stage

Austria's performance validated its reputation as a well-organized European side capable of competing at the highest level. Absent from the World Cup since 1998, the team has rebuilt under Rangnick with a focus on pressing, structure and clinical finishing. The victory provides confidence and points as they prepare for tougher tests in the group.

Rangnick's system emphasizes intensity and tactical flexibility, allowing players like Schmid and Arnautovic to thrive. The squad's depth and experience in major competitions give Austria a solid foundation for progression, though consistency across 90 minutes will be essential against stronger opponents.

Jordan's Historic Debut and Challenges

Jordan's participation itself represents a significant achievement for the nation. Qualifying through a demanding path demonstrated resilience and growth in Asian football. Despite the defeat, the team showed organization and moments of quality that suggest potential for future development.

The debutants faced a difficult assignment against a European side with greater tournament experience. Jordan's goal provided a proud moment for fans and players, but defensive lapses on set-pieces highlighted areas for improvement. The team will need to tighten its structure and find attacking cohesion as it navigates a challenging group.

Group Context and Tournament Outlook

The result positions Austria favorably in its group while leaving Jordan with work to do. Both teams face additional fixtures that will test their ambitions. Austria aims to advance and build on its strong start, while Jordan seeks points to keep its historic campaign alive.

The 2026 World Cup's expanded format has created opportunities for nations like Jordan, increasing competitiveness and diversity. Early results like Austria's win set narratives and influence group dynamics heading into subsequent rounds.

Player Performances and Tactical Insights

Arnautovic's contribution, including the decisive penalty, highlighted his value as a veteran leader. Schmid's long-range strike demonstrated the team's attacking variety, while the defense showed resilience after conceding the equalizer.

Jordan's Olwan earned praise for his goal, a moment of quality that could inspire teammates. The team's overall effort reflected commitment, though execution in key moments fell short against Austria's experience.

Tactically, Austria's ability to exploit set-pieces and maintain control after the equalizer proved decisive. Jordan's counterattacking threat kept the match competitive but lacked the finishing touch needed to secure points.

Historical Significance and Fan Atmosphere

Austria's return after 28 years carried emotional weight for supporters, many of whom created a vibrant atmosphere with chants and flags. The victory provides a positive memory and foundation for the campaign ahead.

Jordan's fans, though outnumbered, added energy and color, celebrating their team's historic participation. The match highlighted football's global appeal, bringing together nations with different footballing traditions on a shared stage.

The 2026 tournament has already delivered compelling storylines, and Austria's opening win adds to the narrative of European teams asserting early dominance while debutants gain valuable experience.

What's Next for Both Teams

Austria will analyze the performance and prepare for its next fixture with three points secured. Rangnick has options for rotation while maintaining standards, allowing careful management of player workload.

Jordan must regroup quickly, addressing defensive issues and seeking positive results in upcoming matches. The World Cup experience, regardless of final standings, offers invaluable exposure for player development and national football growth.

The Group stage continues to unfold, with both teams carrying lessons from this encounter. Austria's strong start sets expectations high, while Jordan's resilience suggests potential for improvement as the tournament progresses.

As the 2026 World Cup advances, moments like Arnautovic's penalty and Olwan's equalizer contribute to the tournament's rich tapestry of individual brilliance and collective effort. Austria's victory provides an early highlight, while Jordan's debut marks a significant chapter in its footballing journey.