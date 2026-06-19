ATLANTA — With World Cup elimination looming over Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Czechia and South Africa collided Thursday in what amounts to a must-win Group A fixture for both nations, their respective opening-round defeats having stripped away any margin for error just one week into the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Seven days into the 2026 FIFA World Cup and both Czechia and South Africa already find themselves staring down elimination. Neither side picked up a single point on Matchday 1, and with Mexico moving clear at the top of Group A and South Korea sitting second after their 2-1 victory over the Czechs, Thursday's clash at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta has become, bluntly, a knockout match in the group stage.

Given the format of the tournament, where eight of 12 teams that finish third will also qualify for the knockouts, this game offers hope for both teams. But the mathematics are unforgiving. Whoever loses here faces near-certain elimination before the final matchday even arrives.

How Both Teams Got Here

The circumstances surrounding each team's opening defeat make their meeting all the more charged. For Czechia, the loss to South Korea on June 11 was one of bitter self-destruction after a promising start. The Czech Republic went in front in the 59th minute with a header from captain Ladislav Krejčí to the right of the net from six yards out after a long throw-in from Vladimir Coufal. That lead lasted barely eight minutes. It was 1-1 in the 67th minute when Hwang In-beom received the ball from Lee Kang-in before turning back onto his right foot and scooping the ball over the advancing Czech goalkeeper Matěj Kovář into the right of the net. In the 80th minute, Hwang In-beom crossed low from the right and Oh Hyeon-gyu finished from six yards out to put South Korea 2-1 in front.

A Tomas Soucek effort was additionally ruled out for offside, and goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu produced a stunning late save to deny Michal Sadilek from point-blank range. Czechia had their chances. They squandered them.

South Africa's story was even more calamitous. Mexico went in front in the 9th minute when Julián Quiñones scored with a low right-footed finish through the legs of South African goalkeeper Ronwen Williams from just inside the penalty area after Sphephelo Sithole was caught in possession on the edge of the penalty area by Erik Lira. Four minutes into the second half, South Africa's Sphephelo Sithole was sent off after fouling Mexico's Brian Gutiérrez when he was going through on goal.

The chaos did not end there. In the 73rd minute, South African substitute Themba Zwane was sent off for a slap in the face of Mexican forward Roberto Alvarado. The Bafana Bafana were reduced to nine men and ultimately fell 2-0, their performance so devoid of attacking intent that it generated a national debate back home about their tactics and leadership.

The Suspensions That Could Define the Match

South Africa's disciplinary catastrophe against Mexico carries direct consequences for Thursday's contest. Czechia's chances are boosted by South Africa being without Yaya Sithole and Themba Zwane, who were both shown red cards as they lost 2-0 to co-hosts Mexico in the opening game of the tournament.

The mood in the Bafana Bafana camp ahead of this fixture is uncomfortable, and that is putting it mildly. The 2-0 defeat to Mexico was damaging enough as a result. The manner of it — three red cards across the match, a formation that surprised even the team's closest observers, and a performance that left the country's most respected football voices shaking their heads — has created a pressure cooker heading into Atlanta.

Coach Hugo Broos, who faced heavy criticism for deploying a defensive 5-4-1 formation against Mexico that yielded next to nothing offensively, is expected to make significant changes. Thalente Mbatha could replace Sithole in the center of the field, while Broos could turn to a 4-3-3 system, with Oswin Appollis and Relebohile Mofokeng coming into the XI on the wings.

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The Tactical Battle

Czechia enter the match as the higher-ranked side and, statistically, the unluckier team from Matchday 1. Czechia's qualification story, built on nerve, late drama, and belief, suggests a group capable of responding positively under pressure. The 74-year-old Koubek, who became the oldest manager at a World Cup upon his appointment in December 2025, guided this side through two play-off shoot-outs to reach their first finals since 2006, surviving against Republic of Ireland and then Denmark in an extraordinary penalty sequence that saw goalkeeper Matej Kovar save a decisive spot-kick.

For 66 minutes in their World Cup opener against South Korea, Czechia's strategy was perfect, as Krejčí scored the opening goal from Coufal's throw-in. The limitations of this style of play came to the fore in the next 14 minutes as South Korea scored twice as Czechia faded.

Patrik Schick will be his side's main attacking threat in the final third, the Bayer Leverkusen striker having scored six goals at his previous two major tournaments. Tomáš Souček, who scored an offside goal against South Korea, will also provide offensive support from deliveries.

A Historic Managerial Footnote

Beyond the stakes of the match itself, Thursday's fixture carries an unusual historical footnote. In Czechia's Miroslav Koubek, aged 74 years and 290 days, and South Africa's Hugo Broos, aged 74 years and 69 days, this will be the first match in World Cup history to see both head coaches aged over 70. Two veterans of European football, separated by weeks in age, now find their late-career legacies defined by what happens in Atlanta.

The Group A Picture

South Africa only have a 24.9% chance of making it through to the knockout rounds according to the Opta supercomputer, and a positive result against Czechia will be key to keeping that possibility alive.

Czechia and South Africa have only met once before, in a 2-2 draw at the Confederations Cup in 1997. South Africa's most recent match against European opposition at the World Cup was a memorable 2-1 victory over France that dumped Les Bleus out of the 2010 World Cup.

The final matchday in Group A will see Czechia take on Mexico in Mexico City and South Africa face South Korea in Monterrey, both on June 24. For either team to reach that round with genuine hope of advancement, three points from Thursday's clash at Mercedes-Benz Stadium is the minimum requirement.

The match is being televised on FOX in the United States, with kickoff scheduled for noon Eastern Time.