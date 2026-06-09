World Cup 2026 Full Schedule Breakdown: 48 Teams, 104 Matches Across Three Nations from June 11 to July 19

Read more (VIDEO) Mexico Crushes Serbia 5-1 in Final World Cup Warm-Up, Boosting Home Hopes (VIDEO) Mexico Crushes Serbia 5-1 in Final World Cup Warm-Up, Boosting Home Hopes

NEW YORK — The expanded FIFA World Cup 2026 kicks off on June 11 with a record 48 teams competing in 104 matches across 16 venues in the United States, Canada and Mexico, culminating in the final on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in the New York New Jersey area in what promises to be the largest and most geographically dispersed edition of soccer's premier tournament.

The tournament features a revamped format with 12 groups of four teams each. The top two from every group advance automatically to the round of 32, joined by the eight best third-place finishers, creating a more inclusive knockout stage that extends the competition to 39 days.

Mexico opens the tournament against South Africa on Thursday, June 11, at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, with the second Group A match pitting South Korea against Czechia later that evening at Estadio Akron in Guadalajara. Canada faces Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 12 in Toronto, while the United States hosts Paraguay the same day at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The group stage runs through June 27, with matches spread to minimize travel fatigue and maximize fan access across the continent. Host nations were pre-assigned: Mexico in Group A, Canada in Group B and the United States in Group D. Other notable groups include strong European and South American sides distributed to ensure competitive balance.

Key venues include iconic stadiums such as MetLife Stadium (final and semifinals), SoFi Stadium, AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, and international sites like BC Place in Vancouver and BMO Field in Toronto. Eleven U.S. cities, three Mexican venues and two Canadian locations will host, showcasing North America's infrastructure capabilities.

Group stage highlights feature marquee early clashes. Brazil meets Morocco on June 13 in New Jersey, while England, Croatia, Ghana and Panama navigate Group L. Defending champions Argentina, along with powerhouses like France, Germany and Spain, will face challenging paths depending on group outcomes.

The round of 32 begins June 28, followed by the round of 16 starting July 4. Quarterfinals are slated for July 9-10, semifinals on July 14 and 15, with the third-place match on July 18 before the grand finale. This structure allows for recovery time amid the expanded field while maintaining high stakes throughout.

Broadcast coverage in the U.S. will be led by Fox, FS1 and Telemundo, with extensive streaming on Peacock and other platforms. International rights holders are preparing comprehensive packages to reach billions of viewers, capitalizing on the tournament's proximity to major population centers.

Ticket demand has been unprecedented, with FIFA reporting strong sales across categories. Fan festivals in host cities will offer public viewing and cultural experiences, enhancing accessibility for those unable to secure match tickets. Security, transportation and sustainability measures are top priorities for organizers coordinating across three nations.

The expanded format has sparked debate among traditionalists concerned about diluting quality, while supporters highlight greater opportunities for emerging nations and increased revenue for FIFA and local economies. Economic projections estimate tens of billions in impact across North America, boosting tourism, infrastructure and hospitality sectors.

Qualification wrapped up earlier in 2026, with 48 teams finalized after intercontinental playoffs. The draw in December 2025 set the stage for intense group rivalries. Co-host advantages could prove significant, though travel between distant venues like Seattle and Miami adds complexity for teams and supporters.

In Group A, Mexico enters as favorites with home-soil support, facing South Africa, South Korea and Czechia. Canada aims to advance from Group B alongside Switzerland, Qatar and Bosnia and Herzegovina. The U.S. hosts Paraguay, Australia and Türkiye in Group D, targeting a strong group-stage showing on home turf.

Later group stages will see heavyweight encounters, such as potential clashes involving England, France, Brazil and Argentina. The knockout bracket ensures early drama, with third-place teams adding unpredictability to advancement.

Logistical challenges include player workload, with clubs voicing concerns over the extended calendar. FIFA has worked with stakeholders on scheduling to mitigate fatigue. Medical and anti-doping protocols remain stringent amid the high-stakes environment.

For fans planning travel, the schedule offers flexibility with matches clustered by region in certain phases. Cities like Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston and Atlanta will host multiple high-profile games, creating mini-tournaments within the larger event.

As the tournament nears, excitement builds across the continent. National teams are ramping up preparations with friendlies and training camps. Star players from Lionel Messi to Kylian Mbappé could feature in what may be career-defining moments for some veterans.

The 2026 World Cup represents a landmark for global soccer, uniting three nations in a shared celebration. From the ceremonial opening in Mexico City to the climax in New York New Jersey, every match carries the weight of history in an expanded field where surprises are expected.

Organizers emphasize legacy goals, including youth development, infrastructure improvements and lasting cultural exchange. With just days until the first whistle, anticipation is palpable as the soccer world turns its focus to North America for an unforgettable summer of sport.

Full schedules and updates are available on FIFA's official site, with apps and digital tools aiding fan navigation. As teams finalize rosters and tactics, the stage is set for a tournament defined by ambition, unity and the beautiful game's global appeal.