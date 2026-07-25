Lionel Messi's wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, publicly defended Argentina's national team this week amid a wave of criticism following the country's 1-0 loss to Spain in the 2026 World Cup final, as commentators, fellow players and Argentina's own president weighed in on the fallout from a contentious final.

Roccuzzo reposted a message from writer and media figure Connie Ansaldi on Instagram, marking one of the more direct public responses from within Messi's inner circle to the criticism that followed the final. "Proud to be Argentine. Argentina is exactly like a family; we may disagree and quarrel amongst ourselves, but if someone from outside comes and insults us, we will tear out their liver," the reposted message read.

Where the criticism came from

Sunday's final, decided by a Ferran Torres goal in extra time, drew sharp criticism both for Argentina's on-field performance and for the team's conduct following the match, including an on-pitch altercation involving several players. Former England defender Gary Neville was among the most pointed critics of Argentina's performance, saying on his show "The Overlap," "They played like a bag of s***. Sometimes, if it looks like s*** and it smells like s***, it is s***. What we watched was a performance that was really poor."

British commentator Piers Morgan separately branded Argentina's conduct following the final a "disgrace," describing their actions as "disgusting," while German World Cup winner Toni Kroos offered a more measured take, saying simply that "football won" following the result.

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Argentina's president weighs in

The criticism extended beyond football commentary into national politics, with Argentine President Javier Milei taking to social media to defend the country following the loss. "The problem with Argentina is that we stand out. We don't go unnoticed, people are jealous of us, and we're good at almost everything. I'm sorry, but someone had to say it," Milei wrote on Instagram.

A tribute to her husband

Beyond her defense of the broader national team, Roccuzzo also shared an emotional personal tribute to Messi directly following the loss, posting images of the visibly emotional forward on the field after the final whistle. "You will always be the best, @leomessi. Not just because of your talent, but because you have never stopped being yourself," she wrote. "Because no matter what happens, you never give up; you always fight to the very end and give your all until the final second. That strength, that mindset, and the way you pick yourself up time and time again are what make you unique."

Roccuzzo continued the message with a broader reflection on what her husband represents beyond the sport itself. "Thank you for showing us every day that true success is built through hard work, sacrifice, and perseverance, without ever losing sight of who you really are. You are the best example for our children and an inspiration to millions of people. I admire you more than words can express, and I feel immensely proud to walk through life by your side. I love you so much."

A pattern of public support throughout the tournament

Roccuzzo's tribute following the final continued a pattern of public messages of support she offered throughout Argentina's World Cup run. Following the team's dramatic Round of 16 comeback victory over Egypt, a match marked by its own VAR controversy, Roccuzzo posted photos of herself and the couple's three sons at the stadium, writing "Let's go Argentina" in Spanish, followed by a brief message directed at Messi: "@leomessi no more words left." Earlier in the tournament, after Messi scored his 18th career World Cup goal, Roccuzzo wrote, "What a privilege to see you make history again and again."

Messi's own reaction to the loss

Messi has largely kept his own public comments about the final brief, expressing deep disappointment over the result while also extending congratulations to Spain. He has not publicly commented on the surrounding criticism of the team's conduct or offered any indication about whether the 2026 tournament marked his final World Cup appearance, a question that has continued to generate speculation given his age and the physical toll of a lengthy international career spanning six World Cup tournaments.

A well-established partnership

Messi and Roccuzzo, who have known each other since childhood in their hometown of Rosario, Argentina, married in 2017 and share three sons: Thiago, Mateo and Ciro. Roccuzzo has remained a consistent, visible presence throughout Messi's international career, frequently attending matches with their children and posting messages of support across his major tournament appearances, including Argentina's 2022 World Cup title run in Qatar.

A broader wave of reaction

Sunday's final and its aftermath generated a broad range of reactions beyond Roccuzzo's response, spanning football commentary, political statements and continued debate over specific refereeing and conduct issues during the match itself. That range of reaction reflects both the significance of the result, Argentina's bid to become back-to-back champions falling just short, and the intensity of scrutiny that has followed the Argentine team throughout the tournament, dating back to earlier controversies during the group and knockout stages.

With the tournament now concluded and questions still swirling about Messi's international future, attention is likely to remain focused on whether he chooses to continue playing for Argentina heading into future competitions, or whether Sunday's final marked the close of his World Cup career. In the meantime, Roccuzzo's public defense of both her husband and the broader national team reflects a family that has consistently presented a united front throughout Messi's decorated, if occasionally contentious, run on international football's biggest stage.