KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lionel Messi trained individually during Argentina's first session at their U.S. training camp as the 38-year-old captain continues recovering from left hamstring muscle fatigue, though team officials expect the superstar to be available for the World Cup opener against Algeria.

The Argentine Football Association confirmed Messi worked apart from the main group Monday at the Kansas City base as part of a cautious recovery protocol. The forward has been managing the issue since late May, prompting the individualized program to ensure full fitness ahead of the June 16 group-stage match.

Manager Lionel Scaloni expressed measured optimism as the reigning champions began preparations on American soil. Medical staff project Messi will rejoin full training in coming days, positioning him to lead the Albiceleste in their title defense. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner remains central to Argentina's hopes despite his advancing age.

Multiple Injury Concerns Test Depth

Argentina's medical department is monitoring several players dealing with various ailments. Goalkeeper Emiliano "Dibu" Martínez, midfielders Nico Paz, Leandro Paredes, Nico González and Thiago Almada, plus defenders Gonzalo Montiel and Nahuel Molina trained separately under physiotherapy supervision. The AFA described their progress as satisfactory, with targeted rehabilitation aimed at building stability before competitive action.

The cluster of injuries adds complexity to Scaloni's preparations. Argentina faces a demanding schedule, including warm-up friendlies against Honduras on Saturday and Iceland on June 9 in Auburn, Alabama. The team will then open World Cup play in Kansas City against Algeria, followed by matches versus Austria and Jordan.

Positive developments provided balance. Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian "Cuti" Romero returned to full training after recovering from a right knee ligament sprain. Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez also participated in the main session, marking his return after an ankle sprain sustained May 5. Both players received medical clearance, boosting Scaloni's tactical options.

Messi's Enduring Importance

At 38, Messi continues defying typical career timelines. His club form with Inter Miami this season showed flashes of brilliance despite occasional physical setbacks. The hamstring fatigue prompted a conservative approach upon joining the national team, prioritizing long-term availability over immediate full participation.

Argentina's reliance on Messi extends beyond his technical brilliance. His leadership and experience anchoring the attack remain vital for a squad blending veterans and emerging talents. Scaloni has built the team around Messi's creativity, and his potential absence, even temporary, would force tactical adjustments.

The U.S.-based camp has drawn significant local and international attention. Security measures and media presence reflect the high stakes as defending champions. Public interest in Messi's condition dominated early discussions, underscoring his global stature even as younger players step forward.

Squad Building and Tactical Outlook

Scaloni has emphasized squad depth throughout the buildup. The returns of Romero and Alvarez strengthen defensive solidity and attacking threat respectively. Romero's aerial prowess and Alvarez's movement provide balance, particularly important against Algeria's organized defense in the opener.

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The friendly against Honduras offers an early test of cohesion. The match will allow evaluation of combinations without risking key players still regaining match sharpness. The subsequent Iceland fixture serves as final preparation before the tournament proper.

Group stage opponents present varied challenges. Algeria brings North African intensity and counter-attacking speed. Austria offers European tactical discipline, while Jordan represents an unpredictable wildcard. Argentina enters as favorites but recognizes the need for full fitness across the roster.

Historical Context and Expectations

Argentina captured the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, ending a 36-year drought with Messi at the forefront. That triumph, sealed in a dramatic final against France, elevated the squad's status and Messi's legacy. The current campaign represents an opportunity for back-to-back titles, a feat last achieved by Brazil in 1962.

Injuries have tested the squad before. Similar precautionary management occurred ahead of Copa America campaigns, where Messi ultimately delivered. The current situation echoes that approach — careful progression rather than rushed returns.

The broader national team picture includes integration of younger talents. Players like Nico Paz and Thiago Almada represent the future, gaining valuable experience even while managing minor issues. Their development alongside established stars strengthens long-term prospects.

Camp Logistics and External Factors

Hosting the camp in the United States aligns with the tournament's North American venues. Kansas City's facilities provide modern training grounds and recovery resources ideal for addressing fitness concerns. Local support has been enthusiastic, reflecting soccer's growing footprint in the region.

Travel and acclimatization add layers to preparation. Players arriving from European and South American clubs must adjust to time zones and climate. Medical staff monitor workload closely to prevent exacerbating existing conditions.

Public discourse around Messi's fitness highlights the intense scrutiny on star athletes. Social media and traditional outlets have amplified every training detail, creating a constant feedback loop. The AFA's transparent updates help manage expectations while protecting player privacy.

Path Forward for Argentina

As the World Cup approaches, focus remains on gradual reintegration. Messi's individualized sessions allow monitoring without pressure. Full participation in later friendlies would signal readiness for the tournament's rigors.

Scaloni's experience navigating injury situations provides reassurance. His calm demeanor and strategic flexibility have defined successful campaigns. The manager will balance short-term caution with the need to build chemistry before June 16.

For fans worldwide, the narrative centers on whether Messi can deliver one more transcendent performance on the global stage. His presence elevates Argentina's ceiling, but the squad's depth offers resilience if any absences persist.

The coming days will clarify timelines. Training updates, friendly performances and final squad selections will shape perceptions. Argentina enters the tournament with champion pedigree and elite talent, tempered by the realities of physical management at the highest level.

With the opening match weeks away, the priority is clear: arrive healthy, unified and prepared to defend the crown. Messi's careful progression forms the cornerstone of that effort, supported by returning teammates and a structured recovery environment.