LISBON — Cristiano Ronaldo posted images from Portugal's first training session of the 2026 World Cup cycle on Tuesday, signaling the start of preparations for what would be his record sixth appearance at the tournament as the 41-year-old captain seeks the one major trophy still missing from his illustrious career.

The Al Nassr forward appeared energized during drills at the Portuguese Football Federation's facilities in Oeiras, sharing photos that captured the squad's early sessions under coach Roberto Martínez. Portugal, reigning UEFA Nations League champions, opened their World Cup campaign in Group K on June 17 against the Democratic Republic of Congo in Houston.

Ronaldo's participation marks the beginning of a high-stakes buildup for a squad blending established stars with emerging talent. Having recently led Al Nassr to the Saudi Pro League title with two goals in a season-ending victory, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner arrives in strong club form as he targets football's ultimate prize.

Squad Depth and Key Returns

The full Portugal squad features a mix of Premier League standouts and players from top European clubs. Goalkeepers include Diogo Costa of Porto, José Sá of Wolverhampton and Rui Silva of Sporting CP. The defensive line boasts Ruben Dias and João Cancelo alongside younger options like Nuno Mendes and Gonçalo Inácio.

Midfield creativity centers on Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva and Vitinha, while the attack includes João Félix, Rafael Leão, Pedro Neto and Gonçalo Ramos supporting Ronaldo. Several players were still expected to join the camp in coming days, with the squad set to reach full strength by early June.

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Martínez, who has guided the team since 2023, emphasized cohesion in the opening sessions. Early training focused on tactical alignment and fitness assessments as the team prepares for friendlies and the demanding group stage. Portugal's training base in the United States, reportedly in the Palm Beach Gardens area of Florida, will provide familiar conditions ahead of matches in Houston and Miami.

Group Stage Challenges

Portugal faces a competitive Group K. After opening against DR Congo on June 17 at NRG Stadium in Houston, they meet Uzbekistan on June 23 at the same venue before concluding the group against Colombia on June 27 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The schedule requires careful management of travel and recovery across Texas and Florida.

Analysts view Portugal as favorites to advance, but Colombia's attacking flair and the physicality of African and Asian representatives present tests. Ronaldo's experience will be crucial in navigating these matchups, particularly in high-pressure environments.

Historic Pursuit at Age 41

Ronaldo made his World Cup debut in 2006 as a 21-year-old. Now 41, he prepares for a sixth appearance, surpassing previous records. His longevity remains remarkable, with consistent club output in Saudi Arabia demonstrating sustained elite performance despite the physical demands.

The forward has scored in every major international tournament he has entered. Portugal's best World Cup result came with a third-place finish in 1966. Reaching the semifinals or better in 2026 would represent a significant achievement for this generation.

Ronaldo has spoken previously about his drive for the World Cup, viewing it as the pinnacle. His leadership extends beyond goals, influencing younger teammates through work ethic and tactical awareness observed in early camp sessions.

Broader Team Context

Portugal enters the tournament with momentum from Nations League success. The squad benefits from a blend of experience and youth, with players like João Neves and Francisco Conceição adding dynamism. Injuries have been minimal in recent windows, though fitness monitoring remains key at this stage.

The coaching staff's strategy likely revolves around structured possession, quick transitions and set-piece prowess — areas where Ronaldo has historically excelled. Martínez has rotated personnel effectively, ensuring depth across positions.

Preparations include friendlies that will test combinations before the tournament opener. The U.S.-based camp allows acclimatization to heat and travel conditions expected during the expanded 48-team competition running from June 11 to July 19 across North America.

Fan and Media Attention

Ronaldo's Instagram posts generated immediate global engagement, reflecting his enduring popularity. Supporters expressed optimism about Portugal's chances, with many highlighting the "last dance" narrative surrounding the captain's potential final World Cup.

Media coverage has focused on Ronaldo's fitness and leadership role. Observers note his influence on squad morale, particularly as younger players look to him for guidance in a high-stakes environment.

The tournament's scale, with matches across three host nations, adds logistical complexity. Portugal's group placement offers a balanced path, though advancement to the knockout rounds will require consistent performances.

Legacy and Future Outlook

For Ronaldo, the 2026 World Cup represents a chance to cap a career that includes Champions League titles, league championships across multiple countries and individual accolades. Portugal's golden generation, featuring Fernandes, Silva and Dias, has delivered at the European level but seeks global validation.

As training progresses, attention will turn to tactical refinement and player integration. The squad's depth provides flexibility, but execution in key moments will determine success. Ronaldo's presence elevates expectations, yet collective effort remains essential.

The coming weeks will clarify Portugal's readiness. With Ronaldo leading by example in the opening sessions, the team begins its journey toward potential World Cup glory. Fans worldwide will follow closely as the tournament draws near, eager to witness whether the veteran can deliver one final memorable chapter.