Nike has unveiled a special golden edition of its Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite FG boot to celebrate Kylian Mbappe's Golden Boot award as the top goalscorer of the 2026 World Cup, marking the latest in a series of commemorative cleats tied to the tournament's biggest individual performances.

The 39-day tournament concluded with Spain claiming the championship after eliminating tournament favorite France earlier in the competition, but Mbappe still finished the summer as the tournament's leading scorer, securing back-to-back Golden Boot awards and cementing his position as the top goalscorer in World Cup history. The Frenchman scored 10 goals during this year's tournament alone, pushing his career World Cup goal total to 22.

A design built around Mbappe's Golden Boot achievement

The special-edition boot, officially named the Kylian Mbappe x Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite FG "Golden Boot," features a gold, white and mint green color scheme designed to complement France's 2026 Away jersey, a shirt originally created to honor France's historic gift of the Statue of Liberty to the United States in the late 1880s.

The boot's FlyWeave Ultra upper features a shimmering golden finish, while the large Swoosh logo positioned on the lateral forefoot uses a mint green accent for additional visual contrast. The design incorporates several direct nods to Mbappe throughout the boot, including his "KM" initials and explicit mentions of his name woven into various design elements. The boot's exposed, external Zoom Air cushioning unit underfoot also carries a mint green colorway and features "Hungry For More" messaging embedded into the design.

A pattern of back-to-back Golden Boot honors

This marks the second consecutive World Cup in which Mbappe has claimed the tournament's Golden Boot award as its top scorer, a distinction the Nike Mercurial line has now commemorated in consecutive tournament cycles. With this year's 10-goal tally added to his career total, Mbappe has firmly established himself as the leading all-time goalscorer in World Cup history, a record previously held by other legendary strikers throughout the tournament's nearly century-long history.

Availability and pricing

The Kylian Mbappe x Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite FG "Golden Boot" carries a retail price of $320 and is expected to become available through Nike.com and select retail partners in the near future, according to Nike. The boot officially became available for purchase in July 2026, coinciding closely with the conclusion of the World Cup itself.

Part of a broader wave of World Cup-themed footwear

Mbappe's golden boot joins several other commemorative Nike releases tied to standout individual performances throughout this year's tournament. Nike previously released a "Scorpion" pack for its Mercurial Vapor 17 and Superfly 11 lines, drawing inspiration from the scorpion motif originally introduced in the brand's iconic 2002 "Secret Tournament" advertising campaign. The company also released a limited-edition "Gold Scorpion" version of the Mercurial Superfly 11 to commemorate Cristiano Ronaldo's career World Cup scoring streak, reflecting Nike's broader strategy of using footwear releases to celebrate individual milestones and records set throughout major tournaments.

Separately, retired Brazilian striker Ronaldo Nazario has reportedly expressed interest in a potential Travis Scott-designed Mercurial collaboration ahead of the 2030 World Cup, suggesting Nike's pattern of releasing tournament-tied commemorative footwear is likely to continue well beyond this year's competition and into future World Cup cycles.

A boot line with a long World Cup history

The Nike Mercurial line has been closely associated with elite goalscoring performances at the World Cup for years, and this year's release continues that tradition by directly tying the boot's design and marketing to Mbappe's specific tournament accomplishment. Nike has increasingly leaned into personalized, achievement-specific colorways in recent tournament cycles, using limited-edition releases to commemorate not just general World Cup participation, but specific records and individual awards earned by top players during the competition itself.

A fitting cap to a standout tournament for Mbappe

While France ultimately fell short of the championship after entering the tournament as a favorite, Mbappe's individual performance throughout the competition ensured his continued standing among the sport's most dominant current goalscorers. The golden Mercurial Superfly 11 release serves as a tangible, wearable commemoration of that achievement, allowing fans and players alike to purchase footwear directly tied to Mbappe's record-setting tournament performance.

With the golden Mercurial Superfly 11 set to release soon through Nike's official channels, sneaker and soccer fans interested in the commemorative boot are encouraged to watch Nike.com and select retail partners for confirmation of the exact release date and available sizing. Given Nike's continued pattern of releasing tournament-specific commemorative footwear tied to standout individual performances, additional special-edition boots celebrating other players' achievements from this year's World Cup may also be expected in the weeks following the tournament's conclusion.