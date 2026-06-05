TOLUCA, Mexico — Mexico delivered a commanding performance in its final tune-up before the 2026 FIFA World Cup, storming back from an early deficit to thrash Serbia 5-1 on Thursday at Estadio Nemesio Diez. The convincing victory provides the co-hosts with significant momentum heading into next week's tournament opener against South Africa.

The hosts trailed 1-0 after Petar Stanic capitalized on a defensive lapse in the 19th minute, but responded with four unanswered goals in a dominant display that showcased attacking depth and resilience. A vocal crowd of home supporters celebrated wildly at the final whistle as fireworks lit up the night sky in Toluca, signaling Mexico's readiness for the pressure of opening the expanded 48-team competition on home soil.

Serbia struck first when Stanic fired a low shot past goalkeeper Raul Rangel following a fortunate deflection. Mexico, however, gradually seized control of possession and territory. The equalizer arrived in the 34th minute through defender Johan Vasquez, who rose highest to head home Brian Gutierrez's precise delivery.

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The turnaround was completed in first-half stoppage time when Serbia's Stefan Bukinac inadvertently sent a back pass rolling beyond his own goalkeeper Filip Stankovic. The own goal gave Mexico a 2-1 lead at the break and shifted momentum decisively.

Mexico's attacking pressure intensified after halftime. Raul Jimenez scored from close range in the 57th minute after Julian Quinones' effort struck the post and rebounded off the Fulham striker. Adem Avdic then turned Alexis Vega's corner into his own net in the 72nd minute, making it 4-1. Luis Chavez capped the rout with a superb long-range strike just before full time.

The result marks a strong conclusion to Mexico's pre-tournament preparations under coach Javier Aguirre. The team has shown steady improvement in recent friendlies, blending experienced veterans with emerging talents capable of handling the intense expectations that come with co-hosting alongside the United States and Canada.

Mexico opens Group A against South Africa on June 11 in what will be the first match of the entire tournament. As one of the three host nations, El Tri carries the weight of national pride and the opportunity to make a deep run on familiar turf. Historical performances in World Cups have often seen Mexico advance from the group stage but struggle in the knockout rounds, adding extra significance to this preparation phase.

Key performers included Quinones, who caused constant problems on the right flank, and midfielders who dictated tempo after the early setback. Jimenez's clinical finishing and Chavez's thunderous strike highlighted the squad's attacking variety. The defensive unit, despite the early goal, recovered well and limited Serbia to few clear chances in the second half.

Aguirre's tactical adjustments, particularly in midfield and forward pressing, paid dividends. The coach has emphasized intensity and quick transitions in training, elements clearly visible as Mexico wore down the European visitors in the warmer conditions at altitude.

Serbia, which failed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, tested Mexico early but faded as the match progressed. The visitors' defensive errors proved costly, handing Mexico momentum at critical junctures. For Serbia, the friendly served as valuable experience against a motivated home side.

The victory comes at an ideal time for Mexican football. Hosting duties bring immense scrutiny, but also unique advantages such as passionate support and familiarity with venues and climate. Fans have high expectations, with many hoping for at least a quarterfinal appearance or better in front of home crowds.

Broader context for the 2026 tournament includes the expanded format, which offers more opportunities for progression from the group stage. Mexico will face South Africa, followed by other Group A opponents in a schedule designed to build confidence early. Strong performances in warm-ups like Thursday's can translate into mental edges when the real pressure begins.

Analysts note Mexico's blend of youth and experience as a potential strength. Players like Vasquez provide defensive stability, while attacking options such as Jimenez, Quinones and Vega offer creativity and finishing ability. Depth across the squad will be crucial given the demanding schedule across multiple host cities.

The match also served as a celebration of Mexican football culture. Estadio Nemesio Diez, known for its passionate atmosphere, lived up to its reputation as fans chanted throughout and celebrated each goal enthusiastically. Such support is expected to be amplified during the World Cup proper.

Looking ahead, Mexico will focus on recovery and fine-tuning before the opener. Aguirre's staff will analyze video of Thursday's performance to address any remaining vulnerabilities, particularly early defensive concentration. The team's ability to come from behind bodes well for handling adversity in knockout scenarios.

The 5-1 scoreline sends a message across the football world that the co-hosts are serious contenders. While friendlies do not always predict tournament outcomes, the manner of the victory — overcoming an early setback with clinical finishing and set-piece execution — will boost confidence within the squad and among supporters.

As the countdown to June 11 continues, all eyes remain on Mexico's preparations. Thursday's dominant showing has ignited optimism that this could be a special World Cup for El Tri on home soil. Fans and pundits alike will watch closely to see if the momentum carries into the tournament's opening match and beyond.

The result caps a productive preparation period and sets a positive tone for what promises to be a historic summer of soccer across North America. Mexico's attacking flair and resilience in Toluca provide reasons for hope as the nation prepares to welcome the world.