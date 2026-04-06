LONDON — Chelsea cruised into the Emirates FA Cup semi-finals with a ruthless 7-0 demolition of League One side Port Vale at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, easing the pressure on manager Liam Rosenior after a difficult week for the Club World Cup champions.

Seven different Chelsea players found the net as the Blues produced their most emphatic performance of the 2025-26 season, ending Port Vale's memorable cup run in clinical fashion. The result sends Chelsea to a record 27th FA Cup semi-final appearance, where they will discover their opponent in Sunday's draw at the London Stadium.

Jorrel Hato opened the scoring inside two minutes with a composed finish, setting the tone for an afternoon of total dominance. João Pedro added a second in the 25th minute, before an own goal from Port Vale defender Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel made it 3-0 just before halftime.

The second half became a goal procession. Tosin Adarabioyo headed home in the 57th minute, Andrey Santos nodded in a sixth from close range in the 69th, teenage sensation Estêvão Willian struck in the 82nd, and Alejandro Garnacho converted a stoppage-time penalty he had earned himself to complete the rout.

Rosenior, whose position had come under scrutiny following a turbulent period, opted for a strong starting lineup that included several key first-team players. The no-risk approach paid dividends as Chelsea controlled possession and created chance after chance against a spirited but outclassed Port Vale side.

"It was important we responded in the right way today," Rosenior said afterward. "The players showed the right attitude and quality. We wanted to send a message, and I think we did that. Now we focus on the semi-final and pushing for more success this season."

Port Vale, who had enjoyed a fairy-tale run to the quarter-finals — their best since 1954 — arrived at Stamford Bridge as heavy underdogs. Manager Darren Moore's side defended bravely in the opening stages but were undone by Chelsea's pace, movement and clinical finishing. The League One outfit created few clear opportunities and were forced to chase the game after falling behind early.

Highlights packages already circulating online captured the barrage: Hato's quick opener, Pedro's smart finish, the own goal that deflated the visitors, and the second-half flurry that turned the contest into a training exercise. Estêvão, in particular, impressed with his dribbling and vision, earning praise from Rosenior who declared there is "no ceiling" for the Brazilian teenager.

The victory comes at a welcome time for Chelsea, who have navigated inconsistency in the Premier League and faced questions over squad harmony and results. Reaching the semi-finals provides a timely boost and keeps alive hopes of silverware in a season that has delivered the Club World Cup but mixed domestic fortunes.

Chelsea's path to the last four has been relatively kind in terms of opposition, but the manner of Saturday's win will encourage supporters. The Blues fielded a blend of experience and youth, with academy graduates and recent signings all contributing to the scoreline. The seven-goal haul marked their biggest win of the campaign and their largest margin in the FA Cup for several years.

Port Vale's players left the pitch to warm applause from the traveling fans, who appreciated the club's giant-killing efforts earlier in the competition. Moore acknowledged the gulf in class but took pride in his team's journey.

"We knew it would be tough, but the lads gave everything," Moore said. "Chelsea were ruthless. We've had a great cup run and created some special memories. Now we return to League One with our heads held high."

The semi-final draw on Sunday will determine Chelsea's next opponent, with Manchester City, Southampton and the winner of West Ham United versus Leeds United also in the hat. Chelsea hold ball number 2. The semi-finals are scheduled for the weekend of April 25-26 at Wembley Stadium.

Rosenior's side will hope the confidence gained from the 7-0 thrashing translates into improved Premier League form. With several key players returning from injury or international duty, the manager believes the squad is building momentum at the right time.

For Estêvão and Garnacho, the afternoon offered further evidence of their growing influence. Garnacho's late penalty capped an impressive display, while Estêvão's goal and assist underlined why many view him as one of Chelsea's brightest prospects.

The match also highlighted Chelsea's squad depth. Players who have rotated in recent weeks seized the opportunity to impress, with clean finishing and high pressing disrupting Port Vale from the outset. The home crowd, which filled Stamford Bridge, responded with sustained applause as the goals flowed.

Analysts noted the tactical discipline shown by Chelsea, who pressed high and transitioned quickly. Port Vale, while organized, lacked the quality to match the Premier League side's intensity over 90 minutes.

As the FA Cup progresses toward its climax, Chelsea join Manchester City as strong favorites for the trophy. The Blues last lifted the FA Cup in 2018 and will be determined to end their wait for domestic silverware.

Port Vale's elimination ends a memorable chapter for the Staffordshire club. Their run included several impressive victories against higher-ranked teams, providing moments of joy for supporters and boosting the club's profile.

With the semi-final draw looming, excitement is building around English football's oldest competition. Chelsea's emphatic quarter-final victory ensures they remain firmly in contention for a place at Wembley in May.

For Rosenior and his players, the focus now shifts to maintaining standards across all competitions. Saturday's result offers a platform for a strong finish to the season and a potential trophy lift that could define the campaign.

As highlights continue to circulate and fans debate standout performers, one thing is clear: Chelsea delivered a statement performance when it mattered most, sweeping aside Port Vale to march confidently into the FA Cup semi-finals.