PARIS — Stan Wawrinka's remarkable Roland Garros career came to a close Monday as the 41-year-old Swiss star fell 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to lucky loser Jesper de Jong in the first round, writing the final chapter in one of the most celebrated Open-era stories at the French Open.

The three-time major champion, who captured the 2015 title in unforgettable fashion by defeating Novak Djokovic in the final, received a heartfelt send-off from the Parisian crowd on Court Simonne-Mathieu. Sun-baked fans packed the intimate venue to honor the Swiss warrior in his 21st appearance at the clay-court Grand Slam.

Wawrinka finishes his Roland Garros journey ranked ninth in all-time main draw wins with 46 victories. His 2015 triumph remains one of the tournament's iconic runs, showcasing the powerful one-handed backhand and mental resilience that defined his career.

The match itself reflected the passage of time. De Jong, a 24-year-old Dutch player who entered the main draw as a lucky loser, capitalized on his opportunity against the aging former world No. 3. Wawrinka showed flashes of his vintage game, particularly in the second set, but the younger opponent's consistency and mobility proved decisive across four sets.

Despite the defeat, the atmosphere turned celebratory after the final point. Organizers arranged an on-court tribute, allowing the crowd to express their admiration for a player who brought elegance, grit and memorable moments to the red clay of Paris over two decades.

Wawrinka's connection with Roland Garros runs deep. Beyond his 2015 championship, he reached the semifinals on multiple occasions and became known for delivering dramatic performances under pressure. His success on clay challenged the notion that his game was suited only to faster surfaces, cementing his status as one of the most complete players of his generation.

The Swiss star's longevity stands out. At 41, he was attempting to become the oldest man to win a singles match at Roland Garros since 1973. Though that milestone eluded him, his mere presence in the main draw highlighted remarkable durability after multiple knee surgeries and a career filled with physical challenges.

De Jong advances to the second round, where he will face Italian teenager Federico Cina. For the Dutch player, facing Wawrinka on this stage represented both a challenge and an honor, pitting him against a living legend in the latter's final appearance.

Wawrinka's career extends far beyond Paris. He claimed three Grand Slam titles — the 2014 Australian Open, 2015 French Open and 2016 U.S. Open — and achieved a career-high ranking of world No. 3. His triumphs came during an era dominated by the "Big Three" of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Djokovic, making his major breakthroughs particularly noteworthy.

Injuries tested his resolve repeatedly. A severe knee injury in 2017 sidelined him for months, yet he returned to competitive tennis with the same fighting spirit that endeared him to fans worldwide. His willingness to battle back from setbacks became as much a part of his legacy as his powerful groundstrokes.

The French Open has always held special significance for Wawrinka. The clay surface amplified his tactical intelligence and shot-making variety. His 2015 run included several five-set epics, none more memorable than the final against Djokovic, where he claimed his first clay-court major title.

Monday's farewell carried emotional weight across the tennis community. Players past and present recognized Wawrinka's contributions to the sport. His professionalism, sportsmanship and ability to perform at the highest level while maintaining humility earned widespread respect.

As he departs Roland Garros for the final time, attention turns to his future. While this marked the end of his Paris journey, Wawrinka has not formally announced retirement from all competition. Many expect him to continue selective appearances, particularly at events with personal meaning.

The Swiss player's impact extends beyond titles and rankings. He inspired a generation of players with his work ethic and mental toughness. His famous quote about needing to be "at my best" to beat the best encapsulated the respect he commanded from top opponents.

Roland Garros organizers and fans have long appreciated Wawrinka's relationship with the tournament. The intimate Court Simonne-Mathieu, with its greenhouse-like setting and passionate audience, provided a fitting stage for his final bow. The applause that followed the match reflected two decades of shared memories.

Tennis has evolved significantly since Wawrinka's first appearance in Paris. The sport has grown more athletic and data-driven, yet he adapted while preserving the classical elements of his game — the one-handed backhand, precise footwork and tactical acumen.

His 2015 victory over Djokovic in the final stands as a career pinnacle. Trailing in the match, Wawrinka elevated his level dramatically, producing one of the most dominant displays in a major final during that era. That performance elevated his status from consistent top player to Grand Slam champion.

Broader context includes his contributions to Swiss tennis alongside Roger Federer. The duo's success in Davis Cup and individual achievements helped elevate the country's profile in the sport.

As the 2026 French Open continues, Wawrinka's departure marks the end of an era for fans who followed his journey from promising talent to major champion and eventual elder statesman. Younger players now dominate the draw, but his influence lingers in the stories and lessons passed down.

The sport's physical demands make longevity rare. Wawrinka's ability to compete at 41, despite significant injuries, speaks to his dedication and passion. His presence in the locker room and on court served as a reminder of tennis's rich history even as new stars emerge.

Monday's result, while a loss on paper, became a celebration of career achievement. The Parisian crowd, known for its appreciation of artistry and perseverance, delivered the kind of ovation reserved for true legends.

Looking ahead, tennis enthusiasts will watch how Wawrinka chooses to spend the next phase of his life. Whether through coaching, mentoring, or occasional competitive appearances, his expertise and experience will remain valuable to the sport.

The 2026 Roland Garros tournament continues without one of its most respected veterans. As new storylines unfold across the clay courts, Wawrinka's legacy at the French Open remains secure among the greats who have graced Philippe Chatrier and the surrounding venues.

His 46 main draw wins place him among the tournament's most successful players historically. That record, combined with his 2015 title, ensures his name will appear in Roland Garros record books for generations.

Fans leaving Court Simonne-Mathieu carried memories of a player who gave everything on every point. In an era of superstars, Wawrinka carved his own path with determination and grace.

The tennis world pauses to recognize the conclusion of this chapter. Stan Wawrinka's Roland Garros story ends not with regret but with gratitude for a career defined by resilience, excellence and unforgettable moments under the Paris sun.