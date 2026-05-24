SYDNEY — Former New South Wales coach Brad Fittler apologized after describing North Queensland Cowboys centre Tom Chester as "Chester the Molester" during a live NRL broadcast on May 24, 2026.

The comment occurred in the second half of the Cowboys' 30-18 victory over the South Sydney Rabbitohs in Townsville. Chester broke the line but failed to deliver a pass to teammate Zac Laybutt, resulting in a knock-on by Jaxon Purdue.

Fittler said on Channel 9: "Chester the Molester, he's blown it."

Viewers quickly reacted on social media. One wrote, "Did Freddy just call him Chester the Molester?" Another commented, "Yeah not sure it's appropriate to be calling a player 'Chester the molester' on live TV, Freddy." A third said, "There's no way Fred Fittler just called him Chester the Molester."

According to Code Sports, Fittler contacted a Cowboys official to apologize, and the apology was passed on to Chester.

Match Details

The Cowboys solidified their position inside the top eight with the win. Coach Todd Payten is looking to sign a contract extension.

During the play, Chester received the ball inside his own 10-metre line, dashed down the field and attempted to step past Rabbitohs fullback Matt Dufty. He threw a difficult pass that was knocked on.

On Kayo Sports, commentator Andrew Voss said: "Chester throws a pass which was horrible. Oh Tommy. No one chasing was going to get you. You only had Dufty in front. You had to draw and pass. Todd Payten saying how did that go wrong? He just had to pass. Chester went too far."

Chester's Performance

Tom Chester scored a try in the first half and made crucial tackles, including a try-saving effort on Souths winger Alex Johnston.

Fittler's Broadcasting History

This is not the first time Fittler has faced criticism for on-air comments. In 2024, he was criticized for an awkward interview with Olympic champion sisters Jess and Noemie Fox at a Penrith Panthers game. Fittler told viewers, "I'm just waiting for kiss cam to come on ... on me. It's not happening."

Broader Context

The comment occurred during a match that featured tensions, including a flare-up between Cowboys hooker Reed Mahoney and Rabbitohs player Cody Walker.

The Cowboys sit sixth on the ladder with eight victories. Only Penrith and the New Zealand Warriors have more wins this season.

Channel 9 has not issued an official statement regarding the comment as of May 24. Fittler has a long career in rugby league broadcasting and as a former player.