Countryfile presenter Matt Baker has opened up about the difficult grief he experienced following the death of his dog Bob, telling Radio Times that losing the border collie "took a lot to get over" after the animal had been by his side through many of the major moments in his life.

Baker, 48, told the magazine that Bob's absence left a significant void in his daily life. "He'd been with me for the major moments in my life, so it was tough when he wasn't," Baker said. "We're fortunate to have these animals in our lives."

The BBC presenter first announced Bob's death publicly in May, sharing a montage of photographs and video clips on Instagram tracing the dog's life from puppyhood through years of adventures on the family's farm. In his caption at the time, Baker revealed that Bob had actually died some time before the post was shared, explaining that he had been unable to speak publicly about the loss sooner because of how deeply it had affected him.

"It's with a very heavy heart that I'm letting you know our wonderful Bob is no longer with us," Baker wrote in the original Instagram post. "He's been gone a while but I haven't been able to talk about it as I've been finding it so incredibly sad."

Baker described Bob as a constant, steadying presence throughout an eventful period of his life, both professionally and at home. "Bob was a brilliant dog he was there for me with his gentle soul as the ultimate companion through some of the greatest chapters of my life from raising our kids to all the changes we made on our family farm," he wrote. "It's broken my heart but I feel hugely grateful to have had him in our lives and I thank him from the bottom of my heart for everything he's taught me and brought to our family."

Closing out the tribute, Baker reflected more broadly on the particular kind of grief that comes with losing a pet. "I'm sure all you dog lovers will agree the reason we love our dogs so much is because the only time they break our hearts is when they leave us. RIP Bob X."

The post drew an outpouring of sympathy from fans in the comments section. One follower wrote, "So sorry for your loss. You are so right. They break your heart at the end. They give so much to our lives and leave permanent foot prints on our souls." Another added, "So sorry for your loss, Matt. He was lucky to have had you and your family in his life, as you had him in yours."

Baker, who lives on a small farm in the Chilterns Hills in Hertfordshire with his wife, Nicola, and their two children, currently keeps two other dogs at home: a miniature dachshund named Ivy and a young border collie named Ted. The family's farm is also home to livestock including chickens and sheep, reflecting the rural lifestyle Baker has built his television career around in recent years.

Dogs have been a defining presence throughout Baker's public life and career, dating back to his years hosting the long-running children's series "Blue Peter." Baker joined the show in 1999 and spent seven years as one of its presenters, during which time a border collie named Meg became a familiar on-screen companion. Reflecting on that period in the same interview, Baker recalled how disorienting it felt to be without a dog for the first time when his career required him to relocate. "When I moved down to London it was the first time in my life that I'd been without a dog and I felt quite lost," he said.

Bob's death was not the first pet loss Baker has publicly mourned in recent years. In April of last year, Baker announced the death of Isla, a cairn terrier who had been his oldest and smallest dog at 13 years old. He described Isla at the time as "sweet, kind, tough, fast as lightning, and a patient gentle mum," and the announcement drew condolences from fellow television personalities, including Steps singer Ian "H" Watkins.

Baker has built much of his broadcasting career around his connection to rural life and animals, hosting programs including the More4 series "Our Farm in the Dales" alongside his family. He currently anchors both "The One Show" and "Countryfile" on BBC One, with the latter regularly drawing more than 8 million viewers on Sunday evenings. Beyond his presenting work, Baker has also used his background as a former British gymnast to contribute to the BBC's sports commentary coverage of gymnastics events, including at the Olympic Games.

Baker's willingness to speak candidly about pet loss reflects a broader openness that has become part of his public persona in recent years, as he has used his platform to discuss both the joys and the emotional difficulties that come with a life closely intertwined with animals, whether on his own family farm or through decades spent presenting some of British television's best-known nature and lifestyle programming.