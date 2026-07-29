Glen Hansard, the Irish singer-songwriter who won an Academy Award for the song "Falling Slowly" and fronted the rock band the Frames for more than three decades, died early Wednesday in a motorcycle crash near his native Dublin. He was 56.

Irish police said a man in his 50s died following a single-vehicle motorcycle collision in the west of Dublin, on the R109 Lower Road between Tinkers Hill and Rugged Lane. Emergency services were alerted to the crash shortly before 4:30 a.m. local time. The motorcyclist was treated at the scene but was pronounced dead a short time later, according to a police statement, which also appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

Hansard's management company, ATC Management, confirmed his death in a statement. "With broken hearts we announce the passing of Glen Hansard who passed away, in the early hours of this morning, following a road traffic accident in Dublin," the statement said. "Glen's family is deeply shocked and heartbroken by this tragic loss and respectfully requests privacy at this extremely difficult time. The family is grateful for the support they have received and wishes to thank the emergency services who attended the scene."

Born and raised in Dublin, Hansard left school at 13 to begin busking on the streets of the Irish capital before forming the Frames in 1990. The band became a fixture of the Irish rock scene over more than three decades, with Hansard as its frontman and primary songwriter throughout. He later released a series of successful solo albums, including 2012's "Rhythm and Repose" and 2015's "Didn't He Ramble," the latter of which earned a Grammy Award nomination for best folk album.

Hansard's international breakthrough came through film rather than music alone. He had his first notable acting role playing a member of a Dublin soul band in the 1991 movie "The Commitments," directed by Alan Parker. That early acting experience helped position him for the role that would define his career to a global audience: the lead in the 2007 independent film "Once," directed and written by his friend and former Frames bassist John Carney.

"Once" followed a struggling Dublin street musician who falls in love with a young Czech immigrant, played by Markéta Irglová, with whom Hansard also formed the musical duo the Swell Season. The film, shot on a modest budget using handheld cameras, became a critical and commercial success. Hansard and Irglová wrote and performed all of the movie's original music, including its centerpiece duet, "Falling Slowly," which won the Academy Award for best original song at the 80th Academy Awards in 2008.

Accepting the Oscar alongside Irglová from presenter John Travolta, a visibly stunned Hansard told the audience, "What are we doing here? This is mad." The moment became one of the more memorable acceptance speeches in Academy Awards history, capturing the improbability of a low-budget Irish film about two street musicians earning Hollywood's top honor for original song.

Hansard's road to the role was itself unconventional. Irish actor Cillian Murphy had originally been cast to star alongside Irglová, but when he withdrew from the project, Carney turned to Hansard, who had already composed the film's music. Hansard later recalled that Murphy had reservations about some of the songs he had written for the project, a detail Hansard shared with characteristic humor in later interviews about the film's origins.

A stage adaptation of "Once" later opened on Broadway, where it won eight Tony Awards, including best musical, further extending the reach and legacy of the story Hansard had helped create.

News of Hansard's death prompted an outpouring of tributes from fans and public figures across Ireland and beyond. Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin said he was deeply saddened to learn of the musician's passing. "A talented musician and actor who made a significant contribution to Ireland's cultural landscape over many years," Martin wrote on social media. "My sincere sympathies to his family, friends, and fans."

Fans shared memories of Hansard's music and performances across social media platforms throughout the day, with many recalling his decades of busking, touring and songwriting that predated his Oscar win and continued long after it, as he remained an active and beloved figure within Ireland's music community.

Hansard is survived by a young son, who was 3 years old at the time of his father's death. Details regarding funeral or memorial arrangements had not been announced as of Wednesday afternoon, with his family requesting privacy in the immediate aftermath of his death.

Hansard's career spanned more than three decades, from his earliest days busking on Dublin's streets as a teenager to international recognition as an Academy Award-winning musician and actor. His influence on Irish music, and on the broader tradition of singer-songwriters blending intimate, personal storytelling with folk and rock instrumentation, is expected to be remembered as a defining part of his legacy in the days and weeks ahead as tributes continue to emerge from collaborators, fellow musicians and fans around the world.