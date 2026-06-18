Daveigh Chase, Child Star Who Voiced Lilo and Terrified Audiences in 'The Ring,' Dies at 35

Daveigh Chase, the actress who gave voice to one of Disney animation's most beloved characters while simultaneously terrifying moviegoers as a horror icon, died Tuesday in Los Angeles. She was 35.

Her boyfriend, Roy Hernandez, confirmed her death, saying Chase died from meningitis and an infection in her blood that caused septic complications and ultimately led to her body shutting down. Her father also confirmed her death to the New York Times, saying she had been homeless and living in Los Angeles with her boyfriend and that she had been struggling with drugs since the age of 13.

Chase had been admitted to a hospital in Los Angeles earlier this month due to malnutrition. Her boyfriend had recently set up a GoFundMe page for the ailing Chase, in which he wrote that she had been diagnosed with meningitis and several serious blood infections and that her condition had become critical.

In the GoFundMe page, Hernandez acknowledged that Chase had experienced a difficult childhood and a painful falling out with her family, and that she had struggled to find safety and happiness in downtown Los Angeles. He wrote that when the two met, he promised to protect her and give her the love and comfort she deserved, and that together they had found moments of happiness and hope.

Born in Las Vegas and raised in Albany, Oregon, Chase launched her career as a child actor at age seven, when she appeared in commercials. She won the role of Lilo the following year, at the age of eight.

That role would define her legacy. Chase voiced Lilo in the hit Disney animated film "Lilo & Stitch" in 2002 and the follow-up television series. The film, a heartfelt story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and an alien creature she adopts as a pet, became a cultural phenomenon and one of Disney's most enduring properties. For her voice work, Chase won an Annie Award for outstanding voice acting in an animated feature production.

That same year, Chase delivered what would become one of the most chilling performances in American horror history. In Gore Verbinski's 2002 horror hit "The Ring," Chase played Samara Morgan, the lank-haired supernatural antagonist whose image — a small pale girl emerging from a television set — became one of the most iconic visuals in the genre. At just 12 years old, Chase was named Best Villain at the 2003 MTV Movie Awards, beating out Willem Dafoe, Daniel Day-Lewis, and Colin Farrell. Her performance was also featured as archival footage in the 2005 sequel "The Ring Two" and 2017's "Rings."

The feat of delivering two such culturally distinct and memorable performances in the same year — one joyful and one terrifying — was a testament to Chase's range as a young performer.

Chase also voiced Chihiro Ogino in the American dub of the acclaimed Studio Ghibli film "Spirited Away," further cementing her status as one of the most recognizable voice actresses of her generation.

Chase also played Samantha Darko, the younger sister of Jake Gyllenhaal's lead character in "Donnie Darko," and she starred in the direct-to-video sequel "S. Darko" in 2009.

Beginning in 2006, Chase earned a recurring role in the HBO drama series "Big Love," which follows a fundamentalist, polygamist Mormon family. She played Rhonda Volmer in 32 episodes of the series during its five-season run.

Her other television credits included "Betsy's Kindergarten Adventures" on PBS Kids, as well as appearances on "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" and "ER." Her last acting roles came in 2016.

In the GoFundMe page, Hernandez also referred to various other difficulties encountered by Chase over the years, including bullying and a falling out with her family. In the years after her acting career wound down, she largely withdrew from public life.

The news of Chase's death drew an immediate outpouring of grief from fans across social media, many of whom grew up with her performances as both Lilo and Samara as formative cinematic experiences. Letterboxd, the popular film social network, marked her passing with a tribute post.

Chase is being remembered for her performances in "The Ring," "Lilo & Stitch," "Big Love," and "Donnie Darko," as well as for her voice role in the English dub of "Spirited Away." She leaves behind a body of work that touched multiple generations of film and television audiences, spanning the full spectrum from animated enchantment to horror iconography — a rare duality that few actors at any age have managed to achieve.

Daveigh Elizabeth Chase was born July 24, 1990. She was 35.