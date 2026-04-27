LONDON — Pop star Rita Ora gave fans an intimate glimpse inside her London home in a viral Architectural Digest YouTube Short, marveling at the unexpected green oasis visible from one of her rooms and repeatedly asking, "How is this in London?" as she showcased old-school radiators and oversized windows overlooking a surprisingly lush garden.

The 35-year-old singer, known for hits like "Hot Right Now" and "I Will Never Let You Down," appears relaxed and genuinely awed in the short clip released in late April 2026. Standing in what looks like a bright, high-ceilinged sitting area, Ora gestures toward the large windows and points out the traditional cast-iron radiators she loves for their "gritty," old-school charm. She then turns her attention to the view outside, where mature trees and abundant greenery create the illusion of countryside living despite the property's central London location.

"It's such a nice room because when you sit here and you look at this garden, you just see green and then you're sort of like, how is this in London?" Ora says in the clip. "By the way, we're in London, like in the city. I shared a room with my sister my whole life. To be able to show you this and say that I can look outside and see green and have a huge garden, it's insane."

The short, part of Architectural Digest's popular Open Door series, quickly gained traction with tens of thousands of views, sparking comments that ranged from admiration for the property to lighthearted jabs about the realities of London real estate for high-net-worth individuals. Many viewers noted the rarity of such spacious garden views in one of the world's densest capital cities.

From Humble Beginnings to Luxury London Home

Ora's reaction carries extra weight given her background. Born in Pristina, Kosovo, she moved to London as a child and grew up sharing a bedroom with her sister in more modest surroundings. Her rise from reality TV contestant on "Britain's Got Talent" to international recording artist and actress has afforded her a lifestyle far removed from those early days. The home tour reflects both gratitude and disbelief at how far she has come.

The featured room blends classic London architecture with personal touches. The "gritty" radiators add character, while the expansive windows maximize natural light — a premium feature in Britain's often overcast climate. The garden view provides a private sanctuary, rare even for celebrities in areas like Notting Hill, Kensington or Primrose Hill where Ora is rumored to reside.

Fan and Social Media Reaction

The clip resonated widely on social media. Comments celebrated Ora's authenticity and appreciation for her surroundings. "At least this wealthy woman appreciates what she has," one viewer wrote, capturing the positive sentiment. Others joked about the price of such a garden in central London, with one noting, "How is this in London? Well because you're rich :)"

The short also sparked broader conversations about green spaces in urban environments, property values in London and the contrast between celebrity homes and typical living conditions. Some critics called the moment "insufferable" or out of touch, while most praised the singer's genuine wonder.

Architectural Digest's Open Door Appeal

Architectural Digest's YouTube channel has built a massive following by offering aspirational yet accessible home tours from stars across entertainment, fashion and sports. Ora joins a long list of celebrities who have opened their doors, including the Beckhams, Kendall Jenner and others who have shared personal spaces with fans. The shorts format allows quick, engaging bites that drive traffic to full episodes.

The series highlights not just luxury but personality — how owners infuse spaces with their stories and tastes. Ora's emphasis on the garden view and radiators reveals a desire for comfort, history and connection to nature amid urban hustle.

Rita Ora's Current Chapter

Beyond the home tour, Ora has stayed active professionally. She continues releasing music, collaborating with major artists and exploring acting roles. Her personal life, including her marriage to filmmaker Taika Waititi, often draws public interest, but she maintains a relatively private stance on domestic matters while happily sharing design and lifestyle moments.

The London home appears to serve as both sanctuary and creative space. In the clip, her enthusiasm for the garden suggests it provides inspiration and peace — valuable commodities for a global artist constantly on the move.

Broader Context of Celebrity Home Tours

Celebrity home reveals remain a powerful draw in 2026, offering escapism and insight into how the famous live. They humanize stars while feeding public curiosity. Architectural Digest masters this balance, delivering polished production with candid moments that feel genuine. Ora's short succeeds because her surprise feels real rather than scripted.

For fans, the video provides a momentary escape into a beautifully imperfect London home that balances historic charm with modern comfort. The garden view — that unexpected patch of green — becomes a metaphor for finding tranquility amid chaos, a sentiment many urban dwellers can appreciate regardless of their own living situations.

As the short continues circulating, it reinforces Ora's relatable charm. Whether viewers envy the property or simply enjoy the tour, the clip reminds audiences that even successful stars can still be awed by life's simple pleasures — like a quiet garden view in one of the world's busiest cities.