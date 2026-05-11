NEW YORK — The New York Knicks delivered a statement for the ages Sunday night, completing a commanding 4-0 sweep of the Philadelphia 76ers with a 118-96 victory in Game 4 at Madison Square Garden to advance to the Eastern Conference finals.

In a season defined by resilience and defensive identity, the Knicks left no doubt, becoming the first team to advance in the 2026 playoffs with a clean sweep. The raucous sellout crowd at the Garden celebrated long into the night as New York exorcised past postseason demons and sent a clear message across the Eastern Conference.

Brunson and company deliver masterclass

Jalen Brunson once again led the charge with 34 points, nine assists and five rebounds, orchestrating the offense with surgical precision. The All-NBA guard attacked mismatches relentlessly and knocked down timely threes, finishing the series averaging over 31 points per game. His leadership has elevated this Knicks team to new heights.

Mikal Bridges added 24 points with lockdown perimeter defense, while OG Anunoby contributed 19 points, 11 rebounds and multiple highlight-reel plays. The bench, spearheaded by Josh Hart's all-around energy and Miles McBride's shooting, outscored Philadelphia's reserves significantly, exposing the depth advantage.

The Knicks shot 51% from the field, dominated the glass and forced 19 turnovers. Their switching defense held the 76ers to under 40% shooting in the second half, turning the game into a rout after a competitive opening quarter.

76ers collapse under injuries and pressure

Philadelphia, already hampered by Joel Embiid's lingering knee issues, simply had no answers. Embiid played limited minutes and looked far from his dominant self. Tyrese Maxey poured in 26 points in a valiant effort but received minimal support. Paul George struggled mightily throughout the series, finishing Game 4 with just 12 points on poor efficiency.

Coach Nick Nurse acknowledged the obvious after the game: "They were the better team from start to finish. We fought, but we couldn't overcome the injuries and their physicality." The 76ers, who entered the postseason with high expectations after a busy offseason, were eliminated in the second round for the third straight year.

A series of statement performances

The sweep was built on consistent excellence. New York won Game 1 on the road in blowout fashion, took a grinder in Game 2, then dominated at home in Games 3 and 4. Defensive schemes by Tom Thibodeau neutralized Philadelphia's stars, while the Knicks' balanced attack proved unstoppable.

Brunson's postseason heroics, combined with the supporting cast's contributions, silenced doubters who questioned whether this group could make a deep run. The Knicks outscored the 76ers by an average of 18 points per game across the series — one of the most lopsided sweeps in recent playoff history.

What the sweep means for New York

Advancing to the Eastern Conference finals marks a significant milestone. The Knicks will now face the winner of the Boston Celtics-Miami Heat series, with home-court advantage likely secured. A trip to the NBA Finals is suddenly a realistic possibility for a franchise that has endured years of mediocrity.

Thibodeau's emphasis on toughness, culture and defense has paid dividends. Players bought into the system, stayed healthy at the right time, and embraced their roles. Ownership and front office moves — particularly the additions of Bridges and Anunoby — have transformed the roster into a legitimate contender.

Fan celebration and cultural moment

Madison Square Garden exploded when the final horn sounded. Fans poured into the streets around Herald Square chanting "Knicks! Knicks!" and "We want Boston!" Celebrities including Spike Lee, Jay-Z and former Knicks legends joined the celebration. Social media lit up with highlights, memes and calls for a parade.

The sweep reignited New York sports passion at a time when the city craved a winner. Local businesses reported record merchandise sales, and Knicks-themed content dominated platforms for hours after the game.

76ers face uncertain future

For Philadelphia, the offseason will bring difficult questions. Embiid's health remains a major concern, while roster construction around the Big Three needs reevaluation. Rumors of potential trades and front-office changes already swirl as the organization seeks to avoid another early exit.

Looking ahead to the Conference Finals

The Knicks enter the next round brimming with confidence. Their depth, defensive versatility and home-court dominance position them well against whichever opponent emerges. Players have spoken openly about their hunger for a championship, and the city is ready to ride with them.

Brunson summed up the moment perfectly postgame: "We're not satisfied. We worked too hard to stop here." Those words captured the mindset of a team that has grown from playoff afterthought to genuine Eastern Conference power.

The 2026 playoffs have delivered drama, but the Knicks' clinical sweep provided the clearest statement yet: this team is for real. As they prepare for the next challenge, New York basketball stands firmly back on the map — louder, prouder and hungrier than ever.

The Garden faithful can now dream bigger. A championship run that once seemed distant feels tantalizingly close after one of the most impressive sweeps in franchise history.