BARCELONA — Lionel Messi delivered an emotional tribute to his former club Sunday night, posting a heartfelt message on Instagram just minutes after Barcelona clinched back-to-back La Liga titles with a 2-0 victory over Real Madrid in a title-clinching El Clásico at Camp Nou.

"Campeones!! Visca el Barça!!" the Argentine superstar wrote alongside Barcelona's official championship graphic, a simple yet powerful declaration that instantly went viral and reminded the football world of his enduring bond with the Catalan club.

The post, shared roughly 20 minutes after the final whistle, captured the raw emotion many expected from the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner who spent 17 trophy-laden seasons at Barcelona before departing in 2021. Even while playing for Inter Miami in MLS, Messi's heart clearly remains Blaugrana blue and red.

Barcelona seals historic double under Hansi Flick

Hansi Flick's revitalized side needed only a point against arch-rivals Real Madrid to secure the title but delivered a commanding performance. First-half goals from Marcus Rashford and Ferran Torres gave Barcelona a 2-0 lead they defended stoutly, moving them 14 points clear with three matches remaining.

It marks Barcelona's 29th La Liga crown and their second consecutive championship following last season's domestic treble. The achievement is especially sweet after years of financial turmoil and on-pitch inconsistency. Under Flick, the team has rediscovered its identity — high pressing, fluid attacking play and a relentless winning mentality.

Veteran stars and exciting youngsters combined seamlessly. Lamine Yamal dazzled on the wing, while experienced campaigners provided leadership. The victory over Madrid not only clinched silverware but also delivered bragging rights in one of football's fiercest rivalries.

Messi's enduring legacy

Messi's Instagram story resonated deeply with fans. Many interpreted the quick reaction as proof that, despite oceans separating him from Camp Nou, his connection to Barcelona remains unbreakable. The club's current players and coach quickly acknowledged the gesture, with several sharing or liking the post.

For a player who scored 672 goals and won 35 trophies during his Barcelona tenure, the message carried extra weight. It came on a night when the club he helped define celebrated without him on the pitch yet very much with him in spirit. Former teammates like Luis Suárez also joined the online celebrations, underscoring the lasting camaraderie.

Social media erupted. Hashtags like #ViscaElBarça and #MessiCampeones trended globally as millions of fans shared screenshots and emotional reactions. For many supporters, Messi's words represented continuity — a bridge between the club's glorious past and its promising present.

Flick's impact and squad transformation

Since taking over, German coach Hansi Flick has instilled belief and tactical clarity. Barcelona's pressing intensity and attacking transitions overwhelmed Madrid, continuing a strong run of form that has seen them dominate domestically this season.

The squad blend of youth and experience has been key. Emerging talents like Yamal and established performers have formed a cohesive unit capable of sustaining pressure across competitions. Back-to-back titles — something Barcelona last achieved in 2018-19 — signal a genuine return to sustained excellence.

Club president Joan Laporta praised the squad's resilience amid off-field challenges, calling the title "a triumph of commitment and identity." Financial recovery remains ongoing, but sporting success helps restore prestige and attract investment.

What the double means for Barcelona

Securing consecutive championships boosts morale and provides momentum heading into the final stretch of the season. While Champions League ambitions continue, domestic dominance reaffirms Barcelona's status among Europe's elite.

For fans, the night evoked memories of Messi-led triumphs. His public support added an emotional layer, turning a sporting achievement into a unifying cultural moment for the Catalan club and its global following.

Messi's life after Barcelona

Now thriving in Miami, the 38-year-old continues inspiring fans worldwide. His Inter Miami stint has brought MLS attention and success, yet moments like Sunday remind everyone where his footballing roots lie deepest. Messi has repeatedly expressed love for Barcelona and openness to future connections, whether ceremonial or otherwise.

His quick congratulations also highlighted sportsmanship. Even amid intense rivalries, legends transcend club colors to celebrate excellence. It was a classy gesture that further endeared him to supporters already counting him among the club's greatest icons.

Broader implications for La Liga

Barcelona's success intensifies the title race narrative and keeps pressure on Real Madrid. The rivalry remains football's premier spectacle, and this latest chapter favored the Catalans decisively. La Liga as a whole benefits from competitive balance and star-driven storylines.

As celebrations continue in Barcelona's streets, Messi's simple post serves as a poignant reminder: great clubs and great players share bonds that distance and time cannot erase. "Visca el Barça" — long live Barcelona — carries extra resonance when spoken by the player who embodied the club for nearly two decades.

The 2025-26 season now belongs to the Blaugrana. With Messi's blessing echoing across social media, the party in Catalonia feels complete. Back-to-back champions have arrived — and one of football's all-time greats was among the first to cheer them on.