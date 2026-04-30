HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets stunned the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night, April 29, 2026, winning Game 5 by a final score of 112-108 to force a Game 6 in their first-round playoff series and erase a 3-1 deficit in one of the most dramatic comebacks of the 2026 NBA postseason.

With Kevin Durant sidelined, the Rockets showed remarkable resilience and team chemistry, outplaying the star-studded Lakers in the second half and capitalizing on late-game execution. Reed Shepard led Houston with 28 points, while Alperen Sengun added 22 points and 14 rebounds. Jabari Smith Jr. contributed 19 points, including crucial three-pointers that helped the Rockets pull away in the fourth quarter.

LeBron James finished with 31 points for the Lakers but struggled in the clutch, missing key shots down the stretch. Austin Reaves added 22 points, but the Lakers' offense stalled in the final minutes as Houston's defense locked in. The Rockets outrebounded Los Angeles 48-39 and dominated second-chance opportunities, turning 17 offensive rebounds into critical points.

The victory marks a stunning turnaround for Houston, which had dropped the first three games of the series. After a blowout loss in Game 3, the Rockets adjusted their defensive schemes and found better ball movement, especially without Durant. Coach Ime Udoka's adjustments clearly paid dividends as the young core stepped up in a must-win situation.

"This was about heart and belief," Udoka said postgame. "We knew we could compete with this team. Tonight we showed what we're capable of when we play together."

For the Lakers, the loss raises serious questions about their championship aspirations. Despite having LeBron James, Anthony Davis and a strong supporting cast, Los Angeles appeared fatigued and disjointed in the fourth quarter. James, playing in his 23rd postseason, showed flashes of brilliance but could not close out the game as Houston's young legs and defensive intensity took over.

The series now shifts back to Los Angeles for Game 6 on Friday night, where the Lakers will look to close out the series and avoid becoming the first team in recent memory to blow a 3-1 lead against a lower seed. A Game 7 would be played in Houston, giving the Rockets home-court advantage in a potential decider.

The game featured several momentum swings. Houston jumped out to an early lead before the Lakers rallied to take control in the second quarter. The Rockets responded with a strong third quarter, and a decisive 12-2 run in the fourth quarter proved to be the difference. Reed Shepard's clutch plays and defensive efforts were instrumental in the comeback.

NBA analysts were quick to praise Houston's resilience. "This Rockets team has shown they belong," said one ESPN commentator. "Without KD they still found a way to win. That says a lot about their culture and coaching."

LeBron James addressed the media briefly after the game, acknowledging the Rockets' strong performance. "They played well tonight. We've got to be better in Game 6. Simple as that," he said.

The series has been physical and competitive throughout. Both teams have traded blows, but Houston's ability to win without their star forward has surprised many observers. The Rockets' young talent, including Shepard, Sengun and Smith, has blossomed under pressure, giving fans in Houston renewed hope for the franchise's future.

For Lakers fans, the result is a painful reminder of past playoff disappointments. Blowing a 3-1 lead would join infamous collapses in franchise history. Coach JJ Redick faces significant pressure to make the necessary adjustments heading into Game 6, particularly on the defensive end where Houston exploited mismatches in the paint and on the perimeter.

The NBA playoffs continue to deliver drama in 2026, and this series has become one of the most compelling storylines. Whether the Lakers can regroup and close out the series or if the Rockets can complete the improbable comeback remains to be seen.

As the basketball world awaits Game 6, all eyes will be on Los Angeles. A win for the Lakers would advance them to the Western Conference semifinals, while a Rockets victory would set up a winner-take-all Game 7 in Houston.

The performance by the Rockets without Kevin Durant has already earned praise league-wide. Their ability to force Game 6 demonstrates the depth and fight within the young roster. For the Lakers, avoiding a historic collapse will require LeBron James and the supporting cast to deliver their best basketball of the postseason.

This Game 5 victory has injected new life into the Rockets' season and created tremendous excitement in Houston. Fans who had begun to lose hope after falling behind 3-1 are now dreaming of a historic comeback. Meanwhile, Lakers supporters are nervously preparing for what could be a decisive Game 6 at home.

The 2026 NBA playoffs have already produced several memorable moments, but the Rockets' Game 5 win against the Lakers may go down as one of the most surprising and inspiring performances of the entire postseason.