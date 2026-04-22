LOS ANGELES — Luka Doncic, still sidelined by a Grade 2 left hamstring strain, brought energy and support from the Los Angeles Lakers bench during their first-round playoff series against the Houston Rockets, even as he remains out for Game 2 on Tuesday night.

The superstar guard, who has not played since suffering the injury on April 2, joined his teammates in street clothes for Game 1 and was visibly engaged, cheering loudly and offering encouragement as the Lakers pulled out a 107-98 victory over the Rockets at Crypto.com Arena. Fans chanted his name during key moments, and Doncic responded with his trademark smile and fist pumps, injecting positive vibes into a team navigating life without its primary playmaker.

Lakers coach JJ Redick highlighted Doncic's presence as a significant boost.

"It's been really nice having him around," Redick said after recent practices. "He definitely rebounded and passed on some shooting drills. Having the group together has been really nice."

Doncic returned to Los Angeles after spending time in Europe, where he received specialized treatments including PRP and stem cell injections for the hamstring. The Slovenian star was spotted courtside at a Real Madrid game during his recovery trip, drawing attention from fans worldwide before rejoining the team ahead of the playoffs.

Despite the absence, the Lakers showed resilience in Game 1. LeBron James led the way with strong all-around play, while role players stepped up in the backcourt. Marcus Smart started at point guard, and the supporting cast maintained control against a young, athletic Rockets squad. The win gave Los Angeles a 1-0 series lead heading into Game 2.

Doncic's injury occurred late in the regular season during a loss, forcing him to miss the final stretch. Initially ruled out for the remainder of the regular season, his playoff status has remained fluid. Medical experts note that Grade 2 hamstring strains typically require four to six weeks for full recovery, putting his return somewhere in the first-round series at the earliest — though no firm timeline has been announced.

Redick has described Doncic as "out indefinitely" for now but expressed optimism that the 27-year-old could contribute later in the series if progress continues. On Tuesday, both Doncic and Austin Reaves, who is dealing with his own injury issues, were officially ruled out for Game 2. The Lakers' projected starting lineup featured Smart, Luke Kennard, James, Rui Hachimura and Deandre Ayton.

Doncic's playful personality has been on full display during his limited participation. Teammates and coaches have praised his ability to lift spirits even from the sideline. During Game 1, he offered advice between possessions and celebrated big plays with the crowd. Videos circulating on social media showed him wiping away emotional tears during a standing ovation from Lakers fans chanting "Luka! Luka!"

The six-time All-Star averaged elite numbers before the injury, leading the NBA in scoring at one point this season. His absence has forced the Lakers to rely more on James' veteran leadership and a committee approach in the backcourt. Reaves' ongoing recovery from an oblique strain has compounded the challenge, though the team has managed to stay competitive.

For the Rockets, the series represents a chance to exploit LA's depleted roster. Houston features young talent eager to make noise in the postseason, but the Lakers' home-court advantage and defensive intensity in Game 1 proved too much in the opener.

Doncic's road to recovery has drawn comparisons to past NBA hamstring cases, where players often face setbacks if they rush back. History suggests caution is warranted for Grade 2 strains, especially for a high-usage player like Doncic who relies on explosive movements and change of direction.

Still, signs of progress have fans hopeful. Footage from Tuesday morning showed Doncic back on the practice court in El Segundo, participating in shooting drills alongside teammates. He appeared fluid in non-contact activities, rebounding and passing without apparent discomfort.

Redick downplayed expectations for an immediate return but noted the positive momentum.

"His rehab is going well," the coach said. "We're taking it day by day, but having him in the building and engaged is huge for our group."

The Lakers acquired Doncic in a blockbuster trade nearly a year ago that sent shockwaves through the league. Pairing him with James created one of the most potent offenses in basketball when healthy. This postseason was supposed to mark their first deep run together, but injuries have tested the roster's depth.

Off the court, Doncic has stayed connected with fans through social media and public appearances. His return from Europe was timed to ensure he could support the team from the start of the playoffs, even if not on the floor.

As Game 2 approaches, the Lakers will look to build on their series lead without their star. Expect heavy minutes for James and smart rotations to keep the energy high. If the supporting cast can replicate Game 1's defensive effort and ball movement, Los Angeles could take a commanding 2-0 lead.

For Doncic, the focus remains on smart recovery. Team officials have emphasized avoiding any re-aggravation that could sideline him longer. Medical staff monitor his workload closely during limited on-court sessions.

NBA analysts suggest that if Doncic returns mid-series, he could provide an instant spark with his playmaking and scoring ability. Until then, his bench presence serves as a reminder of what's possible when the full roster is available.

The series shifts to a critical juncture Tuesday night. Tip-off is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena. Rockets coach Ime Udoka will likely adjust strategies after seeing how the Lakers attacked without Doncic, perhaps ramping up pressure on James and the perimeter shooters.

Doncic watched Game 1 intently, sometimes standing to applaud or gesturing toward teammates. His infectious energy, often credited with boosting team morale during the regular season, translated seamlessly to the sidelines.

Teammates have described him as a vocal leader even in street clothes. "Luka brings good vibes," one player noted anonymously. "Even when he's not playing, you feel his presence."

As the Lakers push for another win, all eyes remain on Doncic's recovery timeline. Optimism surrounds the possibility of his return before the series ends, but the organization prioritizes long-term health over short-term gains.

This hamstring issue caps a season of highs and challenges for Doncic since joining the Lakers. He quickly adapted to the new system, forming chemistry with James and elevating the team's ceiling. Now, the focus shifts to getting him back safely for what could be a lengthy playoff run.

Fans in Los Angeles have rallied behind the team, selling out arenas and creating electric atmospheres. The "Luka" chants in Game 1 underscored his popularity and the anticipation for his return.

Basketball insiders point out that successful returns from similar injuries often involve gradual ramp-up in minutes and workload. Doncic's history of playing through minor ailments suggests he will be eager to contribute as soon as cleared, but the Lakers' medical team is expected to err on the side of caution.

With the series tied at 1-0 in favor of the Lakers, Game 2 offers Houston a chance to even things up on the road. For LA, maintaining composure without their star will be key.

Doncic's story this postseason is one of patience and support. From specialized treatment abroad to bench cheers at home, the superstar is doing everything possible to aid his team's cause while healing.

As updates continue to emerge, Lakers Nation waits anxiously for the moment when No. 77 can lace up his sneakers again. Until then, his voice and energy from the bench remain a vital part of the playoff push.

The injury has also sparked broader conversations about player load management in the NBA. With an 82-game regular season plus playoffs, managing soft-tissue injuries like hamstrings remains a league-wide priority.

For now, the Lakers move forward step by step. James continues to defy age with stellar performances, and the depth players have embraced expanded roles. If they can secure another victory Tuesday, the pressure shifts heavily onto Houston.

Doncic, ever the competitor, has stayed optimistic in his limited public comments. Sources close to the team say he is fully committed to the rehab process and excited about the possibility of impacting the series.

As the clock ticks toward Game 2, one thing is clear: even from the bench, Luka Doncic is making his presence felt in the Lakers' playoff journey.