It began with an awkward trophy mix-up on stage in Zurich. In 2007, Brazil's Kaka had just claimed the FIFA World Player of the Year award, but as a young Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo stood beside him as runners-up, Pele mistakenly handed the second-place trophy to Ronaldo. FIFA President Sepp Blatter stepped in to correct the error, leaving both players visibly unimpressed.

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That moment at the Zurich Opera House offered an early glimpse of a generational rivalry that would dominate football for nearly two decades.

Since then, Messi and Ronaldo have combined for nearly 1,900 career goals, more than 85 major trophies between them and countless individual honors. From 2008 onward, one of them claimed nearly every major individual award, reshaping how the sport is played, watched and debated globally.

As both prepare for what could be their final World Cup appearances in 2026 — a record sixth tournament each — the debate over their legacies remains as fierce as ever. Argentina and Portugal could potentially meet in the quarterfinals, adding one last chapter to their story.

The BBC documentary "Rivals: Messi v Ronaldo," released this week, captures the essence through interviews with teammates, coaches and experts who witnessed their rise.

"Two players like them, competing at that level for so many years, fighting over the Ballon d'Or and scoring that many goals... I don't think we'll see it again," said Argentina World Cup winner Angel di Maria, who played with both.

Their paths started similarly yet diverged in style. Both left home as teenagers — Messi from Argentina to Barcelona at 13, Ronaldo from Madeira to Lisbon at 12 — battling homesickness while chasing greatness.

"You could already see something different with Messi," recalled Xavi. "Not only the quality but the intensity with which he did things. There was an aggressiveness in attack that I had never seen before."

Ronaldo impressed at Manchester United. "I never met a young player so confident in knowing what he wanted," said Rene Meulensteen, part of the club's backroom staff. "The moment he came to Man United it was just a logical step of what he wanted to become — the best player in the world."

Their first major clash came in the 2008 Champions League semifinals, Manchester United against Barcelona. United won the trophy, Ronaldo claimed the Ballon d'Or, and the stage was set.

Ronaldo's record $130 million move to Real Madrid in 2009 ignited one of football's fiercest club rivalries. For nine seasons in Spain, they produced extraordinary numbers: Ronaldo scored 450 goals in 438 games for Real Madrid, while Messi netted 471 in 476 for Barcelona.

The personal stakes intensified with social media amplifying every moment. "For Cristiano it was Lionel Messi and for Lionel Messi it was Cristiano. 'I need to beat this guy'," said Txiki Begiristain, Barcelona's former director of football.

Guillem Balague, who has written biographies of both, described their contrasting yet complementary excellence: "For me, Messi is the best player in history and Cristiano is the greatest goalscorer in history."

Deco, who played alongside Ronaldo for Portugal and Messi for Barcelona, marveled at their longevity. "They are special. They are totally different from the rest. It's not normal to be on this level all these years."

The numbers tell part of the story. Ronaldo leads in total goals, with around 970 career strikes compared to Messi's roughly 910 as of mid-2026. Messi edges ahead in assists and often in total trophies, including his 2022 World Cup triumph with Argentina.

Ronaldo's international highlight remains Portugal's 2016 European Championship victory. Messi responded with two Copa America titles and the World Cup.

Their off-field impact proved equally transformative. Ronaldo's 2018 move to Juventus generated massive shirt sales, while Messi's 2021 arrival at Paris Saint-Germain created similar commercial waves. Both became global brands, with Ronaldo topping Forbes' highest-paid athletes list multiple times.

The iconic 2022 pre-World Cup image of them playing chess on a Louis Vuitton suitcase became one of the most-liked posts in Instagram history, symbolizing their commercial power.

As Rio Ferdinand, a former Manchester United teammate of Ronaldo, put it: "It has to be Ronaldo." Xavi countered: "Messi is the best there has ever been."

Their styles embodied contrasts: Messi's innate dribbling genius and vision against Ronaldo's athleticism, aerial prowess and relentless drive. Yet similarities in dedication and sacrifice forged them.

Jonathan Clegg, co-author of a book on the pair, noted they eventually appreciated each other as co-stars in football's drama. "They have come to appreciate each as the co-stars of the football drama they have appeared in for the last 20 years."

The rivalry extended beyond the pitch. In Spain, it mirrored the Guardiola-Mourinho managerial battle. Moments like Messi's 92nd-minute winner at the Bernabeu in 2017, followed by Ronaldo mimicking the celebration months later, highlighted the personal edge.

After Ronaldo left for Juventus in 2018, both pursued new challenges. Messi eventually joined Inter Miami in Major League Soccer, where he continues to inspire, while Ronaldo plays for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

Now, at 38 and 41 respectively, both head to the expanded 2026 World Cup in North America. Messi aims to defend Argentina's title; Ronaldo seeks the one major honor missing from his collection. A potential quarterfinal clash in Kansas City looms as a dream scenario for fans.

Messi has dealt with injury concerns but remains central to Argentina's plans. Ronaldo continues defying age at Al-Nassr.

Their combined appearances at World Cups would set a new record. The expanded 48-team format offers more paths for a historic meeting.

Experts like Joshua Robinson highlight shared childhood forging: "Messi and Ronaldo are always portrayed as being so different but the things that forged them in their childhoods were incredibly similar."

The beauty of their story lies in its unresolved nature. Whether judged by goals, Champions League titles (Ronaldo leads), Ballons d'Or (Messi leads) or international success, arguments persist.

As the 2026 tournament approaches, football celebrates an era unlikely to repeat. "They both changed football," Di Maria said.

From that 2007 stage mishap to potential final bows on the World Cup pitch, Messi and Ronaldo elevated the beautiful game through competition, excellence and mutual push toward greatness. Their rivalry transcended statistics, becoming a cultural phenomenon that inspired generations.

The coming weeks in North America may provide one last unforgettable act. Whatever the outcome, both have secured places among football's immortals, forever linked in the greatest individual rivalry the sport has known.